Losing H2K

Image Credit: Riot Games

I never liked H2K. When they first made it to the 2015 EU LCS Spring Split with the lineup of Odoamne, Loulex, Ryu, Hjarnan, and Voidle, they seemed like a perfect example of a middle-of-the-pack team that could overpower the likes of Giant Gaming and MeetYourMakers but struggled to take games off everyone else. It wasn’t until they replaced Voidle with KaSing right in the middle of the split that H2K showed they weren’t content with being at the bottom of the EU LCS food chain.

Still, the first impression was already made, and I was certain this team wasn’t going to make it far. H2K disagreed.

﻿KaSing’s presence revitalized their lineup, and they went on a massive 8-game winning streak to climb to the top of the EU LCS ladder. They finished the regular season in third place with a 12-6 record, which was quite the feat for a squad that came straight out of the Challenger Series.

At first, it looked like H2K would maintain this momentum in the playoffs. They showed a lot of promise in their 3-0 victory over Copenhagen Wolves, but a narrow loss in the semifinals against Fnatic knocked them down to the third-place match. There, they redeemed themselves by winning a close series against SK Gaming, but I couldn’t help feeling skeptical about their success.

And for good reason.