LoL Patch 14.2 is Out Now!

Some much-needed buffs and nerfs!

LoL Patch 14.2 swoops in to adjust pressing balancing issues after the initial Season 14 shakeup! It follows closely on the heels of the 14.1b hotfix, aiming to buff struggling champions like Camille and Illaoi, impacted by new map changes, while reining in those benefiting a bit too much under the item system revamp.

This first big update of Season 14 affects a total of 18 champions and 7 items, receiving adjustments after a clear meta disparity emerged following the launch of the new season.

Major champion balance changes

LoL Season 14 unleashed a whirlwind of changes, shaking up the Rift in ways we haven't seen before! While players get accustomed to the revamped item system and sweeping changes to Summoner's Rift, it's become clear that certain champions have greatly benefited from these changes, while others have seen their mains take a big hit.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Champions reliant on terrain for maximising damage during the laning phase are particularly impacted. For example, Camille and Illaoi witnessed their win rates plummet due to the widened top lane. As such, Patch 14.2 grants Camille an increase in base health, move speed from her Q, and a cooldown decrease on her passive. Illaoi's mana and health regen are buffed for now, with further balance changes planned for later patches to address how her tentacle interacts with walls.

Meanwhile, other champions are receiving buffs due to their core items being weakened or removed entirely. Ezreal was practically gutted by the item changes, so he's getting damage buffs to his Q, W, and R.

However, the pendulum swung both ways. Champions like Fizz, Rumble, and Jax have dominated the competition due to the item revamp and will be receiving nerfs in this patch. To curb Fizz's rampage, Riot has nerfed the damage of his Q and W.

Double support item and AP burst meta addressed

Season 14's new item system, while welcome, also paved the way for unhealthy meta-defining strategies. One such strategy, the double support item, is being nerfed significantly in this patch. Riot will adjust the gold income rules on all support items, effectively eliminating the viability of doubling up on support items and their gold benefits. Introducing "One at a Time": The gold penalty now applies globally to anyone with a support item in their inventory. Additionally, every champion with a support item now contributes towards hitting the minion penalty.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Similarly, the reign of Stormsurge seems to be ending with a substantial nerf, reducing its scaling and multiplicative snowballing power via the AP ratio. Overperforming items like Bloodsong and Riftmaker have also received nerfs.

On the flip side, some lesser-picked items will receive much-needed buffs. Items like Stridebreaker and Horizon Focus will undergo changes that aim to make them viable once again.

Overall, Patch 14.2 aims to address the initial balance issues of Season 14, ensuring a more enjoyable gaming experience for all players.

If you want to learn more about patch 14.2, check out our 14.2 rundown, or the official full patch notes on the official LoL website here.

