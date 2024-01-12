LoL Hotfix Patch 14.1b: All champion, item, and system changes

Keep the ball rolling!

With sweeping changes introduced in Season 14's first patch, it's no surprise that Riot Games is keeping a close eye on the game's state and working quickly to smooth out any rough edges. In just a few days after launch, a hotfix patch, 14.1b, is already slated to hit the servers soon.

Game designer Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison reports the dev team is pleased with how the patch landed. No critical bugs have emerged, and champion balance remains stable. Ahead of patch 14.2, the 14.1b hotfix patch will focus on addressing the most glaring outliers, including champion adjustments and tweaks to items and systems.

LoL 14.1b patch notes

Here are the highlights from the LoL 14.1b patch notes, revealed by Riot Phroxzon on X (Twitter):

Character adjustments

Champion buffs:

Zed : Increased power to compensate for weaker state of Ravenous Hydra

: Increased power to compensate for weaker state of Ravenous Hydra Zac : Adjusted to compensate for removed item, Radiant Virtue

: Adjusted to compensate for removed item, Radiant Virtue Naafiri : Overall performance boost

: Overall performance boost Corki, Ezreal: Buffed due to Tri-Force changes affecting ranged users

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

Champion nerfs:

Fizz, Gwen, Kayle, Singed, Teemo: Items benefiting them too much, so slight nerfs incoming

Item and system changes:

Stormsurge : Nerfed due to being too strong, especially for champions like Fizz, Ekko, Katarina, Kennen

: Nerfed due to being too strong, especially for champions like Fizz, Ekko, Katarina, Kennen Rocketbelt : Smaller nerf alongside Stormsurge

: Smaller nerf alongside Stormsurge Lethality : Early game nerfs, affecting champions like Aphelios

: Early game nerfs, affecting champions like Aphelios Hydras (Profane, Ravenous, Tiamat): Buffs to improve their performance

(Profane, Ravenous, Tiamat): Buffs to improve their performance Fighters & Tank s: May be in a decent spot after AP top lane nerfs Heartsteel and Stride seem weak while Titanic appears a bit strong, adjustments are planned

s: May be in a decent spot after AP top lane nerfs Supports: Overall good spot, Trailblazer seems strong, further observation is needed

The 14.1b hotfix patch will come out on 12 January, around 10 PM GMT.

