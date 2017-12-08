header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

08 Dec 2017

The Legends of League: Does Alex Ich deserve another shot?

The Legends of League: Does Alex Ich deserve another shot?

We look at the legendary mid laner—Alex Ich—and the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his declining career.

Jump To
link decal

The Russian gambit

link decal

Against all odds

link decal

Unanswered Questions

The Russian gambit

Against all odds

Unanswered Questions

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy