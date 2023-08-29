LoL Street Demons Skins: Champions, release date, price, and more

Riot Games has just announced a mesmerisingly vibrant League of Legends skin line called “Street Demons”, which takes heavy inspiration from hip-hop street style. This new skin line seamlessly combines bright neon colours with the darker tones associated with the graffiti “Demons”. Each champion is adorned with visuals reminiscent of graffiti artistry.

From what can be seen in the Street Demons skin spotlight, each champion’s ability is designed to be akin to tagging the walls of the Rift. Players are delighted by the way the champions breathe their artwork to life. This extends to their recall animations as well, which showcase their individual artistic touches.

Which League of Legends champions will receive Street Demons skins?

According to the tweets from Riot Games' official League of Legends account, the current roster of champions slated to receive the Street Demons skins includes Zyra, Brand, Neeko, Dr. Mundo, and Rengar.

Notably, Dr. Mundo, who has been without a new skin since 2018, will finally receive a brand-new skin. It appears that the mad "doctor" is ready to make his mark!

Here are their official Street Demons splash art revealed by Riot:

Street Demons Zyra

Street Demons Brand

Street Demons Neeko

Street Demons Dr. Mundo

Street Demons Rengar

How much do the League of Legends Street Demons skins cost?

All the Street Demons skins fall under the category of Epic Skins. This means that you'll have the opportunity to acquire them at the standard Epic Skin price of 1350 RP in the League of Legends client Skin Store once they are released.

If you find yourself without any leftover RP, you can purchase 1380 RP for the price of £10.99.

When will League of Legends Street Demons skins be released?

Street Demons will go live in tandem with the League of Legends patch 13.18. The patch is set to release on 13 September 2023. Consequently, players will be able to purchase these skins a day later, on 14 September.

Furthermore, there's a high likelihood for Briar to also receive a Street Demons skin. This speculation is rooted in the tradition of new champions debuting with an alternate skin, especially considering that Briar's release is aligned with the launch of patch 13.18 as well.