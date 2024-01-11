A new LoL champion is coming!

Riot has announced exciting plans for League of Legends in 2024, which include new champions, MMR changes, and the release of Arcane 2.

As part of the event, Ambessa Medarda, a character from Arcane, will be introduced into the game as a champion.

Now, let’s see what Ambessa Medarda will bring to the table in League of Legends.

Who Is Ambessa Medarda In League of Legends?

Ambessa Medarda is a powerful Noxian warlord who is both feared and respected by her allies and enemies. In Arcane, she is the mother of Mel Medarda, a councillor of the innovative city of Piltover.

Ambessa is also a leader of the Noxian army, a nation of conquerors and warriors who value strength and glory above all else.

Despite growing up in harsh conditions, Ambessa is a mother to two children, Kino and Mel, whom she tries to raise according to her values. However, they choose diplomacy over war, which causes a clash between them.

Ambessa Medarda is scheduled to be released as a champion in League of Legends in 2024, but the exact date has not yet been announced.

She is expected to debut in the game in the latter half of the year, following the release of Smolder.

League of Legends Ambessa Medarda Abilities

At the moment, Riot has not disclosed any details about Ambessa Medarda's abilities in League of Legends.

Based on what we saw in Arcane, she is a skilled melee warrior who prefers using a weapon similar to a push dagger. However, it is unclear whether Riot intends to replicate this weapon choice in LoL.

