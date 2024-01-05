LoL Smolder: Everything you need to know about the new dragon champion

Set the Rift ablaze!

As League of Legends Season 14 roars into view and the Year of the Dragon unfurls, Riot Games is fanning the flames with the announcement of a new champion, the adorable fire-breathing misfit, Smolder! This tiny terror's full ability kit has been revealed, and though he may be a young fledgling, he packs a fiery punch.

With his ever-watchful mother by his side, Smolder embarks on a journey to discover what it truly means to be heir to the mighty Camavoran imperial dragon lineage. Without further ado, here's everything we know about the upcoming new champion, Smolder!

The first new champion of 2024, Smolder, is set for release in patch 14.3, scheduled to launch on 7 February 2024, according to the official patch schedule.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Riot Games

Smolder abilities and playstyle explained

Smolder, the Fiery Fledgling, emerges as an AD caster marksman champion and the first “actual” dragon champion in League of Legends! Game Designer Jacob Crouch describes Smolder as hyper-scaling, short-ranged, and team fight-oriented, excelling in Area of Effect damage as the game progresses.

He may be tiny but he has big ambitions and tremendous energy, and if opponents let him grow unchecked in the early stages, he can completely dominate a game.

Let’s delve into each of Smolder’s abilities below:

Passive: Dragon Practice

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Riot Games

Hitting champions with Abilities and killing enemies with Super Scorcher Brath (Q) grants Smoler a stack of Dragon Practice. Stacks increase the damage of Cmolder’s basic abilities

Q - Super Scrocher Breath

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Riot Games

Smolder belches flame at his enemies. This Ability evolves with stacks gaining the following:

25: Damages all enemies surrounding the target

125: Sends explosions behind the target that deal 75% of this spell's damage

225: Burns the target dealing max Health true damage over 3 seconds Enemy champions that drop below a total health threshold while burning are killed instantly



W - Achooo!

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Riot Games

Smolder lets out an adorable flaming sneeze, damaging and slowing enemies hit.

Hitting champions causes an additional explosion

E - Flap, Flap, Flap

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Riot Games

Smolder takes flight, gaining Move Speed and ignoring terrain for 1.25 seconds. While flying, Smolder attacks the lowest-health enemy

R - MMOOOMMMM!

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Riot Games

Smolder's mom breathes fire from above, dealing extra damage and slowing enemies in the center of her fire.

Smolder's mom also heals her son if she hits him.

Unlike the last new champion, Hwei, whose damage relies on intricate spell combos, Smolder's kit leans towards a simple, straightforward playstyle, making him an accessible champion for players of all skill levels.

That was everything you needed to know about the new League of Legends champion, Smolder! Stay tuned as we update this guide with more information as it's released.

