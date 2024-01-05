The highly anticipated Season 2 of Arcane has finally gotten a teaser!

Arcane fans it's time to celebrate, as season 2 has finally received a teaser and a release date! The LoL animated series took the world by storm in 2021, breaking multiple viewership records and even winning an Emmy.

Riot Games teaser gave us a sneak peek into Arcane Season 2, and what one of the main plot points might be. Despite being short, this teaser offers valuable information, and fans are already going crazy about it.

So, let's find out everything about it.

New Arcane teaser reveals shocking plotline for Season 2!

The Arcane Season 2 teaser shows Singed seated in a chair while doing a blood transfusion with a monster who is hanged up by some chains. Yes, this monster is none other than, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, Warwick!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

This is everything fans needed to confirm that the theory of Vander being Warwick is true. Not only that, but it also confirms this will be one of the biggest plot points in Season 2 of the highly anticipated show.

Arcane fans are going crazy with this teaser, as most can't contain there excitement about Season 2 being so close, and the fact Warwick is finally being introduced into the series.

As mentioned above, the release date for Arcane Season 2 was also revealed. The new season will arrive in November 2024, with the day still yet to be revealed.

The 44-second teaser was all it took to reignite the flame for Arcane, which was never extinguished but definitely faded since season 1 was released almost three years ago.

click to enlarge + 2

Arcane fans are eager to get a complete trailer for Season 2, but we might have to wait some months until that is released. However, we expect some more teasers to be released in the near future.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends and More page.