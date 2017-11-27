header decal
27 Nov 2017

G2 sign Hjarnan and Wadid

Hjärnan and Wadid are joining G2 Esports in EU LCS! Can they fill the void left by Zven’s and Mithy’s departure?

Rebuilding a legacy

