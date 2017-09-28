header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

28 Sep 2017

Fnatic vs Hong Kong Attitude: 2017 World Championship Play-In Elimination Stage preview

Fnatic vs Hong Kong Attitude: 2017 World Championship Play-In Elimination Stage preview

Fnatic and Hong Kong Attitude duke it out on September 28. Who will qualify for the next stage at Worlds?

Jump To

Team Preview

Team Statistics

Top Lane matchup

Jungle matchup

Mid Lane matchup

Bot Lane matchup

Predictions

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy