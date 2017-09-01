header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

01 Sep 2017

Fnatic vs H2K: 2017 Summer EU LCS Third Place preview, prediction & live stream

Fnatic vs H2K: 2017 Summer EU LCS Third Place preview, prediction & live stream

Fnatic meet H2K in a Bo5 on September 2nd! Which team will walk away with the EU LCS bronze medal?

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy