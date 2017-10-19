header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

19 Oct 2017

Echo Fox make it into the NA LCS, and Immortals…don’t?

Echo Fox make it into the NA LCS, and Immortals…don’t?

Echo Fox enter the NA LCS franchising era while Immortals are left out to dry! What? Why? How?

Jump To
link decal

Erratic investments

Erratic investments

So… can Immortals come back?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy