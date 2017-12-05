2017 NA Scouting Grounds: Ten NA LCS draft picks revealed

The 2017 NA Scouting Grounds have finished, and ten players now have the chance to join an NA LCS team's Academy roster. We outline the final picks below, and consider which players really made their mark on the Rift during the tournament.

Overview

Four of the best unsigned players from each lane in NA solo queue were invited to take part in the Scouting Grounds 2017 tournament. Of those 20 participants, ten were drafted to an NA LCS team on the final day of the event.

During the tournament, each player was drafted to a team, and each team was supported by an NA LCS team. The breakdown was:

Team Cloud: Cloud9

Team Mountain: Counter Logic Gaming

Team Infernal: Team SoloMid

Team Ocean: OpTic

On the final day, matches were held to determine first place and third place. In the match for first place on the final day, Team Ocean emerged victorious against Team Infernal with a 2-0 win. Team Mountain also defeated Team Cloud to secure third place. You can watch a recap of both matches here and here.

After these matches had taken place, the final draft picks were announced. See below which players have earned their shot with a pro team.