The long-awaited launch of Version 4.1 has finally arrived, bringing with it a wealth of Fontainian content, along with new exciting areas to explore. One particularly significant point of interest is the elusive Fortress of Meropide, an elaborate prison submerged underwater in Fontaine.

As players journey through Fontaine, whispers of its gritty underbelly pervade the air, where rumours suggest that some prisoners may never again see the light of day. However, according to Neuvillette and Wriothesley, this place serves more as a “gathering place for exiles” rather than a conventional prison. In the recent Archon Quest, it was revealed that some convicts actually prefer the lifestyle that the prison provides.

The Fortress of Meropide operates as an autonomous entity, making it no simple task to saunter in. Here are some methods to gain entry to the fortress!

Fortress of Meropide location and how to get there

Currently, there are a few ways to enter the Fortress of Meropide:

Use the elevator behind the Opera Epiclese

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

The most straightforward method is to embark on the third act of the Fontaine Archon Quest. After agreeing to infiltrate the prison to investigate the disappearance of your Harbinger friend, Childe, Neuvillette will guide you to the official entrance behind the grand Opera Epiclese.

Please note that you cannot access the prison through this entrance without playing the Archon Quest Chapter 4 Act 3: "The Proscribed, Hidden in Plain Sight".

Trigger the Tower's Searchlight

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

You can enter the Fortress of Meropide by entering the Searchlight's Detection Range in the underwater area of the Liffey Region. After remaining in the Searchlight for too long, guards will detain you and escort you inside the Fortress of Meropide.

Enter an Underwater Pipe

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Near the southern underwater waypoint in the Liffey Region, there is an underwater opening that leads to the Fortress of Meropide. Simply enter the large pipe and allow a guard to catch you!

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

The Fortress of Meropide has transformed into a burgeoning community for exiled criminals, complete with free food and rewards for hard labour. It's hardly surprising that some convicts find solace in these circumstances. Yet, within the depths, an eerie mystery unfurls among them.

That's all you need to know about entering the Fortress of Meropide!

