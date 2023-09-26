The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update is just around the corner, and the community is buzzing with excitement for the new Fontaine content! Fontaine's launch in Version 4.0 sparked a fresh wave of enthusiasm among both seasoned and new players. It not only ushered in a new era of underwater exploration, but also brought to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters in their enthralling Fontaine Archon Quest, propelling the game to new heights.

However, there is only so much content to discover before Genshin players start to yearn for more characters to meet and more places to explore. Version 4.1 is poised to deliver, with the highly anticipated banner debut of Chief Justice Neuvillette and prison warden Wriothesley, a map expansion, new developments in the narrative, and more!

To be among the first to step foot inside the mysterious Fontaine Research Institute and infiltrate the gritty Fortress of Meropide, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.1 release date countdown!

Genshin Impact 4.1 release date and launch time

The release of Version 4.1 will follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates. As such, Version 4.1 will launch on 27 September at 4am (BST). It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 26 September 11pm EDT.

Credit: HoYoverse

Here’s what that entails for your timezones:

Time zone 4.1 maintenance start time 4.1 launch time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 3:00pm 8:00pm Central Time (CT) 5:00pm 10:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) 6:00pm 11:00pm British Summer Time (BST) 11:00pm 4:00am Central European Summertime (CEST) 12:00pm 5:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30am 8:30am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00am 12:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00am 1:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.1 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.1, bringing the second chapter to the Fontaine cycle:

Genshin Impact 4.1 COUNTDOWN Loading...

Genshin Impact 4.1 highlights

Version 4.1 is set to introduce a plethora of thrilling Fontaine content, here are all the highlights of the newest update:

Phase 1 Banners: (5-stars) Neuvillette and Hu Tao 27 September - 18 October

Phase 2 Banners: (5-stars) Wriothesley and Venti 18 October - 8 November

New Field Bosses: Experimental Field Generator and Millennial Pearl Seahorse

Fontaine map expansion: Fontaine Research Institute and the Fortress of Meropide

4.1 flagship event: "Waterborne Poetry"

New Fatui enemies: Seneschal of Frost and Seneschal of Wind

Credit: HoYoverse

