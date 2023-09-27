How to Get to the Pankration Ring in the Fortress of Meropide

The launch of Version 4.1 not only ushered in a wealth of new Fontainian content but also introduced players to an entirely new area - the elaborate Fortress of Meropide. The Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact may seem like it occupies only a small portion of the map, but the structure is built vertically rather than horizontally, so there’s certainly much to explore! Within this prison, a burgeoning community has formed.

Living in the depths of the fortress, however, can be challenging without opportunities for diversion. Therefore, to prevent the convicts from becoming ansty, a boxing ring was set up by the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide. This boxing ring provides these incarcerated individuals with an outlet to let off steam and release pent-up energy. Here's where you can find the Pankration Ring in the Fortress of Meropide!

Where is the Pankration Ring in the Fortress of Meropide?

To access the Pankration Ring, you must first make your way to the bustling Administrative Area.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse

From there, head towards the southwest hallway. You'll easily identify the entrance by a distinctive logo featuring hands crossed to form an "X". At the end of this corridor, you'll encounter a lift. Take the lift, and it will transport you directly to the boxing ring.

If you're having trouble navigating the elaborate Fortress of Meropide, don't fret! We've put together a Fortress of Meropide navigation guide here, with directions on how to access all levels.

