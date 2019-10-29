Football Manager 2020: Interactive trailer highlights new features ahead of release

The nights are drawing in and Football Manager 2020 is nearly here.

With the release date of 19th November and a beta expected shortly to those that pre-ordered a copy, excitement is ramping up ahead of the ultimate football challenge.

Every fan dreams of taking the reins at their favourite club, and Football Manager allows you to do just that. Dictating transfer policy, tactics, and training schedules. So what did the latest FM20 trailer show us?

Interactive Trailer

The new trailer for Football Manager 2020 is truly ingenious. It's interactive, offering you, a newly fired manager, the chance to interview at Hamburg or Saint-Etienne. With a few clicks you get an interview, and if you play it right a handshake and the job.

CLUB VISION: What direction will your managerial experience take?

The emphasis is that every decision counts. From the acceptance of the chairman's vision for the club to your tactical decisions and the handling of youth prospects. Every choice you make on the trailer results in a slightly different outcome, with pundits and newspapers having their say on your successes, failures, and any broken promises.

It's a superb advert for the adventure Football Manager 2020 can be, and we can't wait to play it!