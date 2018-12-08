Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best Danish players to sign

Denmark may not be a hotbed of football talent, but the Danes have produced some talented players over the years. Names such as Michael Laudrup, Brian Laudrup, Peter Schmeichel and Frank Arnesen are iconic, and even in the current crop they have world class talent in Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel.

How to choose the best Danish wonderkids on Football Manager 2019

With the capability of producing players of that calibre, looking at young Danish players has to come into your thinking during your FM19 career. RealSport looks at all the best teenagers on the game that have a potential ability (PA) rating of at least 120.

For a list of all the best wonderkids from Denmark on FM19, see the table at the bottom of the page.

Jacob Bruun Larsen (CA 135 – PA 155)

Age: 19

Positions: M (RL), AM (RL)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Best stats: 16 off the ball, 16 natural fitness, 15 aggression

Value: £11 million

Wage: £8,000 a week

One of a whole host of talented Borussia Dortmund wingers, it's a surprise that Jacob Bruun Larsen hasn’t yet been called up to the Danish national team. The 19-year-old has made 12 appearances so far this season, scoring three goals and picking up two assists, not a bad return considering he has been subbed on or off all but once so far.

On FM 19, Bruun Larsen has stats of 16 off the ball, 16 natural fitness and 15 aggression. Those take the Dane to a 135 CA rating, which can improve to a potential of 155. Valued at £11 million, he currently has wages of £8,000 a week.

Victor Nelsson (CA 124 – PA 142)

Age: 19

Positions: D (C), M (C)

Club: Nordsjaelland

Best stats: 15 positioning, 14 decisions, 14 tackling

Value: £1 million

Wage: £2,000 a week

Already an experienced player for Nordsjaelland, Victor Nelsson has racked up 80 appearances for the club aged just 19. Most accustomed at centre back, the youngster is also in the Danish U21 squad having made his debut in August 2017, so expect a long international career to follow.

Nelsson’s 124 CA can improve to a potential of 142 on the game, so his abilities of 15 positioning, 14 decisions and 14 tackling are set for considerable improvement. He is valued at just £1 million with wages of £2,000 a week.

Nikolas Nartey (CA 110 – PA 130-160)

Age: 18

Positions: M (C)

Club: Koln

Best stats: 15 natural fitness, 14 composure, 14 work rate

Value: £1.3 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Not as experienced as others on this list, with Nikolas Nartey only making his professional debut for Koln last season. The central midfielder should be able to build on that six-minute cameo following Die Geissbocke’s relegation to the second tier.

On FM 19, 15 natural fitness, 14 composure and 14 work rate lift Nartey’s CA to 110, which can improve to a potential between 130 and 160. He is valued at £1.3 million with a wage of £3,000 a week.

Jens Odgaard (CA 110 – PA 130-160)

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Club: Sassuolo

Best stats: 15 determination, 15 stamina, 15 balance

Value: £750,000

Wage: £3,000 a week

It seems strange to see a young Danish player plying their trade in Italy, with Jens Odgaard on the books at Sassuolo. The Striker was first picked up by Inter Milan from Danish second division club Lyngby back in 2017, but after failing to break through he moved on again a year later.

Odgaard’s 110 CA can improve to a potential between 130 and 160 on Football Manager 2019. His stats of 15 determination, 15 stamina and 15 balance take him to a value of £750,000 with a £3,000 a week wage.

Fred Norrestrand (CA 87 – PA 130-160)

Age: 16

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Brondby

Best stats: 15 tackling, 15 acceleration, 13 determination

Value: £2,200

Wage: £230 a week

Yet to make his professional debut, but Fred Norrestrand is just 16 years old. The right back is currently in the Danish U18 squad so he could be a name we see burst through in the years to come.

15 tackling, 15 acceleration and 13 determination are very strong stats given his 87 CA rating. A potential between 130 and 160 give him a value of just £2,2000 with wages of £230 a week, making the youngster a must-have.

Andreas Poulsen (CA 114 – PA 120-150)

Age: 18

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Best stats: 18 long throws, 16 natural fitness, 16 pace

Value: £2 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Andreas Poulsen may have made just one appearance for Borussia Monchengladbach following his summer switch from Danish side Midtjylland. Judging by his impressive performances however, in just 13 professional appearances for his former club, expect him to break through, especially with first choice left back Oscar Wendt now 32.

18 long throws will be a real asset for your side, along with Poulsen’s 16 natural fitness and 16 pace. The Danish U21 international is valued at £2 million with wages of £4,000 a week.

Magnus Kofod (CA 111 – PA 120-150)

Age: 19

Positions: M (C)

Club: Nordsjaelland

Best stats: 14 passing, 14 vision, 13 composure

Value: £575,000

Wage: £1,000 a week

Just one shy of 49 appearances for Nordsjaelland, Magnus Kofod is another youngster with experience to his name. The central midfielder is in the Danish U21 squad, but expect a senior call up to follow if he continues to shine at club level.

Kofod has stats of 14 passing, 14 vision and 13 composure, taking his CA to 111. For his potential between 120 and 140 he receives a value of £575,000 and a £1,000 a week wage.

Andreas Skov Olsen (CA 108 – PA 120-150)

Age: 18

Positions: AM (R)

Club: Nordsjaelland

Best stats: 14 jumping reach, 14 first touch, 14 anticipation

Value: £275,000

Wage: £1,000 a week

Sticking with Nordsjaelland, Andreas Skov Olsen is also in and around the first team with 31 appearances to his name. The right winger has also netted an impressive 14 goals as well as five assists, an incredible return for an 18-year-old.

Skov Olsen’s 108 current ability rating can improve to a potential between 120 and 150. Abilities of 14 jumping reach, 14 first touch and 14 anticipation value him at £275,000 with a wage of £1,000 a week.

Carlo Holse (CA 106 – PA 120-150)

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Club: Kobenhavn

Best stats: 14 teamwork, 14 agility, 14 flair

Value: £120,000

Wage: £1,200 a week

The sole representative for Kobenhavn, Carlo Holse has been entrusted in leading the line for the club at the age of just 19. In 26 appearances he picked up four goals and three assists, something you back to improve once he gets a run in the side.

Denmark U20 international Holse has 14 teamwork, 14 agility and 14 flair to his name on FM 19. A 106 CA can rise to a PA between 120 and 150, taking his value to £120,000 and a wage of £1,2000 a week.

Mikkel Damsgaard (CA 106 – PA 120-150)

Age: 18

Positions: AM (LC)

Club: Nordsjaelland

Best stats: 14 dribbling, 14 agility, 13 vision

Value: £210,000

Wage: £1,200 a week

Back to Nordsjaelland, with attacking midfielder or left winger Mikkel Damsgaard their assist king. In 38 games for the club, the 18-year-old has set up 11 goals, earning him a call up to the Denmark U19 squad back in March 2018.

14 dribbling, 14 agility and 13 vision give Damsgaard a 106 CA, which can improve to a potential between 120 and 150. He is valued at £210,000 with £1,200 a week wages.

All the best Danish wonderkids on Football Manager 2019