Football Manager 2019: Premier League Budgets (Wage & Transfer Budgets)

The Premier League is the most exciting division in the world. Anyone can beat anyone in the English top flight, typified by Leicester City’s Premier League triumph in 2016. Due to the status of the league, it also has the most money. This means on FM 19 the vast majority of clubs have significant cash to spend, even after the business that has already occurred in real life is taken into account.

RealSport runs through all 20 Premier League clubs and their transfer & wage budgets for the season, helping you make a decision on who to manage on Football Manager 2019.

Arsenal

Arsenal Transfer Budget: £68.7 million

Arsenal Wage Budget: £500,000 a week

Unai Emery has come in, and excitement now swarms the Emirates. With the squad only tinkered with over the summer, there is plenty of room for you to bring in a star signing or two and take Arsenal back to title contenders.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth Transfer budget: £3.6 million

Bournemouth Wage budget: £90,000 a week

Bournemouth continue to surprise, and with a tight budget. You don’t have much to work with for the Cherries, so it will have to be a classic Eddie Howe season, keep things tight and hurt teams on the break.

Brighton

Brighton Transfer Budget: £4.8 million

Brighton Wage Budget: £45,000 a week

Brighton stayed up by seven points in their first season in the Premier League, and it looks unlikely they will be near the drop zone this time around. Spending did come in the summer through Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Florin Andone, Leon Balogun, Yves Bissouma and Martin Montoya, meaning little cash is remaining.

Burnley

Burnley Transfer Budget: £15.5 million

Burnley Wage Budget: £50,000 a week

Despite having a shot at European football this season, Burnley don’t have heaps of cash to play with. Joe Hart, Matej Vydra and Ben Gibson have been useful additions, but you would hope to have more than £15.5 million remaining in your transfer budget.

Cardiff

Cardiff Transfer Budget: £9.2 million

Cardiff Wage Budget: £45,000 a week

Cardiff look out of their depth in just their second ever Premier League season, but with just enough cash to bring in impressive signings, there is hope for the Bluebirds. It won’t be pretty, but keeping the Welsh club up would be one of the top achievements in season 1 of FM 19.

Chelsea

Chelsea Transfer Budget: £77.6 million

Chelsea Wage Budget: £400,000 a week

Chelsea fell away during the second half of last season, with an FA Cup victory not enough to save Antonio Conte's job with the Blues finishing outside of the top four. The squad looks much more dangerous this year, and after going the first 10 games of the campaign unbeaten, are back in the title race.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Transfer Budget: £8.5 million

Crystal Palace Wage Budget: £30,000 a week

It’s been a tricky start to the season for Crystal Palace, but after Roy Hodgson salvaged the club from the worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, you back the South Londoners to turn it around once again. A striker is what they lack, but you may have to sell some fringe players to fund a new one to add steel to Wilfried Zaha’s skill

Everton

Everton Transfer Budget: £4.3 million

Everton Wage Budget: £70,000 a week

With Marco Silva in charge and another massive transfer window, there is no reason why Everton cannot invade the top six this season. Richarlison, Bernardo, Yerry Mina and the loans of Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma make it a squad ready for European action.

Fulham

Fulham Transfer Budget: £3 million

Fulham Wage Budget: £20,000 a week

Fulham appear to be out of their depth back in the Premier League, shipping heaps of goals. You don’t have the funds to bolster the defence, but with Aleksandar Mitrovic up front you should have a striker to get you out of trouble.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield Transfer Budget: £7.7 million

Huddersfield Wage Budget: £35,000 a week

The Terriers are nine games without a win to start the new season, and you fear for their Premier League status. It was an achievement for Huddersfield to get to the Premier League let alone stay up, but with just enough funds to make a difference, you may be able to surprise once more.

Leicester

Leicester Transfer Budget: £21.7 million

Leicester Wage Budget: £100,000 a week

Leicester’s Premier League triumph is starting to feel some time ago, and the Foxes have done a fantastic job in reinvesting into the squad. The defence and midfield is looking solid, and with Jamie Vardy in attack they will always cause problems. Their remaining budget gives you a great chance of signing that player who can push them into Europe.

Liverpool

Liverpool Transfer Budget: £40 million

Liverpool Wage Budget: £50,000 a week

Despite spending close to £170 million in the transfer market, Liverpool somehow have £40 million remaining on FM 19. £50,000 a week in wages isn’t a huge amount for Liverpool’s standards, so you will need to sell off a fringe player or two to bring in yet another world class signing.

Manchester City

Manchester City Transfer Budget: £56.9 million

Manchester City Wage Budget: £400,000 a week

It was surprising to see Manchester City have such a quiet transfer window, with former Leicester man the only big arrival. In all of their transfer business combined, the Citizens only made a net loss of £20 million meaning you have the green light to go big again on Football Manager 2019.

Manchester United

Manchester United Transfer Budget: £82.8 million

Manchester United Wage Budget: £500,000 a week

It’s a similar tale for rivals Manchester United, who only brought in Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant – not attacking signings. They have the biggest remaining budget in the Premier League, but it's needed to wake this sleeping giant. Entertaining football must return to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United Transfer Budget: £23 million

Newcastle United Wage Budget: £50,000 a week

Poor Newcastle. Not getting the backing by an owner keen to sell the club, the Magpies have suffered a poor start to the season and could be set for an unforgivable third relegation from the Premier League. There are clear players to sell however, so financing a regular starter is a possibility in the transfer window.

Southampton

Southampton Transfer Budget: £32.9 million

Southampton Wage Budget: £147,000 a week

Southampton have plenty of cash but look to be disillusioned with their status in the English game. The Saints want to shed their reputation as a selling club, but are perhaps too business driven to spend big and bring in the talent they can afford.

Tottenham

Tottenham Transfer Budget: £27.7 million

Tottenham Wage Budget: £150,000 a week

A summer transfer window with no signings is absurd in the modern game, and Tottenham need to wake up if they are to win silverware. Money is there to spend despite the new stadium being built and the club determined to keep their prize assets in North London.

Watford

Watford Transfer Budget: £37.1 million

Watford Wage Budget: £100,000 a week

Watford have had plenty of managers since returning to the Premier League, but their revolving door policy has worked successfully. Now into their fourth season in this stint of the top-flight, it was the first time they had stayed up in the Premier League, and now no club enjoy facing them.

West Ham

West Ham Transfer Budget: £20.7 million

West Ham Wage Budget: £100,000 a week

A big summer for West Ham, with nine first team names joining new manager Manuel Pellegrini at the club. It will take some time to gel, but they now hold a squad that can go toe-to-toe with any in the division with their quality as well as their heart.

Wolves

Wolves Transfer Budget: £19.3 million

Wolves Wage Budget: £3,000 a week

Wolves walked the Championship last season and already look comfortable in the Premier League. Labelled a ‘mini Manchester City’ they have international quality already and could even mount a challenge for European football in the years ahead.