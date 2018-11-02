Football Manager 2019: Best Left Backs

In world football at the moment, left back is one of the weakest positions, making it very difficult to sign for. There is only a handful of true world class talent, so you must be aware on Football Manager 2019 who is the perfect fit for your team, in terms of price, quality and potential.

We look at the best left backs (LB) and left wing-backs (LWB) on FM this year, judging by players’ currently ability (CA) score.

For a full list of ALL the best left backs and left wing-backs with a CA of 140 and above on FM19, see the table at the end of this page.

David Alaba (CA 168 – PA 174)

Age: 26

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (C)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Austria

Best stats: 19 natural fitness, 18 teamwork, 18 pressure

Value: £59.3 million

Wage: £172,000 a week

It’s surprising to see David Alaba at the top of this list, but the Bayern Munich man is perhaps the strongest left back across the board. The 26-year-old is a danger going forward with his delivery into the box, but is even more reliable in defence, and has even been used as a centre back in the past.

The Austrian Alaba has a 168 CA score, which can rise to a 174 PA making him the most appealing left back on the game. 19 natural fitness, 18 teamwork and 18 pressure abilities are valued at £59.3 million with £172,000 a week wages.

Marcelo (CA 165 – PA 166)

Age: 30

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 18 dribbling, 18 balance, 18 technique

Value: £50.8 million

Wage: £345,000 a week

Marcelo has been the most consistent left back in recent seasons, playing a huge role for Real Madrid as they lifted three successive Champions League titles. Now 30, Marcelo has just passed his peak, so he could be slightly risky purchase given how much you need to sign him.

Brazilian international Marcelo is valued at £50.8 million with very hefty £345,000 a week wages. 18 dribbling, 18 balance and 18 technique take him to a 165 CA which is only fractionally off his 166 potential.

Alex Sandro (CA 161 – PA 168)

Age: 27

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (L)

Club: Juventus

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 18 composure, 16 dribbling, 16 strength

Value: £50.6 million

Wage: £89,000 a week

Alex Sandro looks to be the heir to Marcelo’s left back spot with Brazil, but the Juventus man is 27 now himself, and has been limited to just 12 caps since his debut in 2011. The left back, wing back or midfielder has been successfully on the club scene however, winning two league titles with Porto followed by three Scudettos with Juve.

Sandro has stats of 18 composure, 16 dribbling and 16 strength to take him to a 161 CA. This can improve to a 168 potential, giving him a £50.6 million value and £89,000 a week wage.

Jordi Alba (CA 161 – PA 166)

Age: 29

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (L)

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best stats: 18 off the ball, 18 ambition, 17 acceleration

Value: £45.3 million

Wage: £148,000 a week

It’s a surprise to see Jordi Alba so low on this list, given how consistent the Spaniard has been for Barcelona for over six years. The left back has made over 250 appearances for the club, winning La Liga four time as well as a Champions League, having also won Euro 2012 with Spain before arriving at the Camp Nou.

On FM 19, Alba’s stats look to be hard done by, with the rapid full back only receiving a 15 pace stat. He does have 18 off the ball, 18 ambition and 17 acceleration however, which take his CA to 161, which could still improve towards 166 at the age of 29. He is valued at £45.3 million with large wages of £148,000 a week.

Filipe Luis (CA 153 – PA 160)

Age: 32

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 16 determination, 16 technique, 16 work rate

Value: £11.9 million

Wage: £134,000 a week

A third Brazilian, Filipe Luis is of a similar mould to David Alaba in that he is a solid defender as well as an attacking weapon. The 32-year-old has been a vital cog in the Atletico Madrid back four that has been the best defence in La Liga for six years, with Luis missing one of those campaigns after failing to settle at Premier League outfit Chelsea.

La Liga and Premier League winner Luis has a 153 current ability rating on FM 19, which has fallen from a 160 potential. His 16 determination, 16 technique and 16 work rate are valued at just £11.9 million, and despite his £134,000 a week wages you should deeply consider a move.

Aleksandar Kolarov (CA 153 – PA 154)

Age: 32

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Roma

Country: Serbia

Best stats: 18 crossing, 17 freekick taking, 17 composure

Value: £19.3 million

Wage: £64,000 a week

The evergreen Aleksandar Kolarov is still going strong, seemingly improving his game since arriving at Roma in 2017. Aged 32, the Serbian possesses a wicked left foot from wide areas or set pieces, but despite his lack of speed (13 pace) nowadays, he remains a reliable defender.

18 crossing, 17 free kick taking and 17 composure are telling of the experienced Kolarov, who has two Premier League titles to his name. The left back is valued at £19.3 million with his current wages £64,000 a week.

Faouzi Ghoulam (CA 151 – PA 158)

Age: 27

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Napoli

Country: Algeria

Best stats: 17 crossing, 17 work rate, 16 stamina

Value: £23.5 million

Wage: £77,000 a week

Faouzi Ghoulam is not only one of the best left backs in Serie A, but in the world. The Algerian has churned out over 150 appearances for Napoli since arriving in 2014, and helped the club win the Coppa Italia in his first season at the Stadio San Paolo.

Left back or wing back Ghoulam has a reasonable value of £23.5 million and £77,000 a week wage, so you should jump at the chance for his 151 CA and 158 potential. The Algerian international’s best stats include 17 crossing, 17 work rate and 16 stamina.

Lucas Hernandez (CA 150 – PA 168)

Age: 22

Positions: D (LC)

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: France

Best stats: 15 tackling, 15 aggression, 15 heading

Value: £13.7 million

Wage: £49,000 a week

Lucas Hernandez is now a World Cup winner, performing an important role in France’s success in Russia. The 22-year-old is capable of playing at both left back and centre back, and although he is not a certain starter for club side Atletico Madrid, he will slot in seamlessly for the aging Filipe Luis over the next year or two.

Hernandez has stats of 15 tackling, 15 aggression and 15 heading to his game on Football Manager 2019, giving him a 150 CA. This can rise to a potential of 168, and with a value of £13.7 million and £49,000 a week wages, you should move quickly to snap him up.

Andrew Robertson (CA 149 – PA 162)

Age: 24

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Liverpool

Country: Scotland

Best stats: 17 work rate, 17 crossing, 17 work rate

Value: £26.9 million

Wage: £50,000 a week

Andrew Robertson has taken the Premier League by storm since getting regular football at Liverpool following his move from Hull last season. The left back was key to the Reds’ fantastic form in the back end of the campaign, as they reached the Champions League final and finished in the top four.

Scotland's captain aged just 24, Roberts has a value of £26.9 million and £50,000 a week wages. That may just tempt you enough to move for his 149 CA, which can rise to a potential of 162 and stats of 17 work rate, 17 crossing and 17 work rate.

Benjamin Mendy (CA 149 – PA 160)

Age: 23

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

Best stats: 17 crossing, 17 strength, 16 work rate

Value: £25.2 million

Wage: £100,000 a week

A very attacking left back, Benjamin Mendy currently leads the assists charts in the Premier League. The French World Cup winner has set up five goals in just six games for Manchester City this season, and aged 24, could go on to become the best in his position in the world.

17 crossing, 17 strength and 16 work rate abilities take Mendy to a 149 CA, which can improve to a 160 potential. A value of £25.2 million makes him a realistic signing despite his £100,000 a week wages.

Best Left Backs and Left Wing Backs in Football Manager 2019