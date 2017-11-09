Football Manager 2018: Best wonderkid right backs to sign

Right back, a tricky position to sign for. Think about the world class options available at the moment. Dani Alves, Cesar Azpilicueta, Joshua Kimmich, Dani Carvajal at a push? So instead of trying to sign one of these few superstars on Football Manager 2018, look to the future. You can find a teenage wonderkid with an immense potential, who could be a regular starter in your side for the next decade.

What is a wonderkid?

These wonderkids are all teenagers (aged 19 and below). They will hit a potential ability score of at least 140, making them some of the most talented players in the world. Don’t be fooled by some of their low current ability ratings, they just need nurturing to aid their development.

Where are the star ratings?

Players in your squad and those you will have scouted, have a star rating for their potential ability (PA) and current ability (CA). This is only a reflection of the player’s abilities compared to rest of your squad. For instance, a top player for Malaga may be four stars, but if they were to move to Real Madrid that would come down to three.

Achraf (CA 105 – PA 169)

Age: 18

Positions: D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Real Madrid B

Country: Morocco

Best attributes: 19 temperament, 18 versatility, 17 adaptability

Value: £207,000

Wage: £6,400 a week

Unheard of before this season, but Real Madrid right back Achraf Hakimi has emerged as a reliable back-up for Dani Carvajal (CA 161). The Moroccan international was thrust into the starting line-up against Tottenham in the Champions League and put in an assured display, so it may not be long before Carvajal will be looking over his shoulder.

Achraf’s 105 current ability puts him just outside of earning first team minutes, but with a potential of 169, it will be a fast rise to a starting spot. With so much talent, you may need as much as £60 million to get hold of the 18-year-old, with Football Manager inflating transfer fees this year. With wages of £6,400 a week, a move for Achraf is not out of the question.

Felix Passlack (CA 132 – PA 161)

Age: 19

Positions: D (R), WB (R), AM (R), M (R)

Club: Hoffenheim (on loan from Borussia Dortmund)

Country: Germany

Best attributes: 17 natural fitness, 17 versatility, 17 work rate

Value: £5.2 million

Wage: £17,000 a week

Felix Passlack has gone on loan from Borussia Dortmund in search of first team football, with Hoffenheim a perfect fit for the right back. The 19-year-old has learned off Lukasz Piszczek (CA 145) at Dortmund, but he has another challenge for a starting place on his hands with Pavel Kaderabek (CA 136).

17 natural fitness, 17 versatility and 17 work rate help make up his useful 132 current ability, with his potential at 161. Passlack, who can also operate as a wing-back or wide midfielder, will cost more than £80 million. That fee makes him an unrealistic target, regardless of his £17,000 a week wages.

Pol Lirola (CA 129 – PA 160)

Age: 19

Positions: D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Sassuolo (on loan from Juventus)

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 16 acceleration, 15 pace, 14 stamina

Value: £4.5 million

Wage: £4,750 a week

Pol Lirola has a great reputation in Italy, with the 19-year-old currently on loan at Sassuolo this season from Juventus. The right back, wing back or right midfielder starred last season, making 22 appearances in Serie A, and he earned his first call-up to Spain U21s earlier this season.

Lirola’s current ability is 129 with his PA a highly impressive 160. 16 acceleration, 15 pace and 14 stamina are his best attributes, but you are looking at a deal worth over £50 million to sign him. His current wages are just £4,750 a week.

Claud Adjapong (CA 119 – PA 164)

Age: 19

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Sassuolo

Country: Italy

Best attributes: 15 pace, 14 determination, 14 stamina

Value: £2.2 million

Wage: £8,000 a week

Sassuolo man Claud Adjapong made the breakthrough last season, and he is now the Neroverdi’s first choice right back. The 19-year-old impressed over 10 games for Italy U19s, and has now progressed to the U21s

On the game his 164 potential ability matches the current ability of the best right back Dani Alves. His 119 CA is aided by 15 pace, 14 determination and 14 stamina, but you'll need a hefty bid of over £30 million to land him. His wages of £8,000 a week are a great price for his ability.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CA 132 – PA 155)

Age: 18

Positions: D (R), WB (R), DM, M (RC)

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Best attributes: 19 temperament, 15 consistency, 15 crossing

Value: £4.3 million

Wage: £12,000 a week

With first choice right back Nathaniel Clyne (CA 151) currently out injured, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given the opportunity to impress at Liverpool. The England U21 international made a name for himself by burying a free-kick in the Champions League play-offs, and his versatility makes him precious player for Jurgen Klopp.

On FM, you are looking at a price upwards of £50 million for the talented Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool keen to protect their talent. His 132 current ability means he is closing in on being Premier League quality, especially with a 155 potential. 19 temperament, 15 consistency and 15 crossing are highly useful skills, and his wages of £12,000 a week should not cause you any problems.

Alex Robles (CA 95 – PA 158)

Age: 18

Positions: D (RC), WB (R)

Club: Malaga B

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 15 acceleration, 15 pace, 14 agility

Value: £210,000

Wage: £2,300 a week

18-year-old right back Alex Robles has just made his professional debut for Malaga, after a strong season with their B team last year. The Spanish U17 international stared in the Copa Del Rey win over Numancia, which should be the building block for the next stage of his career.

15 acceleration, 15 pace and 14 agility help make up Robles’s 95 current ability, and it’s a big rise in store for his 158 potential. You will need to bid in excess of £40 million to land him, but his current wages are just £2,300 a week.

Alec Georgen (CA 104 – PA 150)

Age: 18

Positions: D (R)

Club: PSG

Country: France

Best attributes: 15 adaptability, 14 acceleration, 14 agility,

Value: £484,000

Wage: £5,000 a week

Despite their wealth of cash, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on bringing through young talent. Alphonse Areola, Presnel Kimpembe and Adrien Rabiot are all products of their academy, and right back Alec Georgen is the next one knocking on the first team door. The 18-year-old made his debut in the Coupe de la Ligue last season, so keep an eye out for his name later in this campaign.

The France U19 international has 15 adaptability, 14 acceleration and 14 agility on the game, giving him a CA rating of 104. For just under £40 million you can get Georgen’s 150 potential ability, with his wages only £5,000 a week.

Dujon Sterling (CA 90 – PA 150)

Age: 27

Positions: D (RC), WB (R), AM (R), M (R)

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Best attributes: 18 temperament, 17 acceleration, 16 adaptability

Value: £85,000

Wage: £1,500 a week

Handed his Chelsea debut this season, Dujon Sterling is looking to buck the trend and make a name for himself outside of the club’s academy. A very versatile player, the 17-year-old can operate at right, centre and wing back, as well as out wide on the right.

The England U19 international will set you back around £35 million on FM 18, a fair price for his 150 potential ability. 18 temperament, 17 acceleration and 16 adaptability help make up Sterling’s 90 CA, and his current wages are just £1,500 a week.

Jeremie Frimpong (CA 62 – PA 149)

Age: 16

Positions: D (RL)

Club: Manchester City

Country: Holland

Best attributes: 15 acceleration, 14 temperament, 13 loyalty

Value: £24,000

Wage: £105 a week

Manchester City haven’t just invested in their first team, with plenty of finances going into infrastructure and youth setup. Right or left back Jeremie Frimpong started playing for the City U18s last season, which is a remarkable feat for a 16-year-old.

The Dutchman will cost you close to £20 million on the game, which is a good deal for his 149 potential ability. You will need to patient with Frimpong, as you need to nurture his 62 CA, but with attributes of 15 acceleration, 14 temperament and 13 loyalty, his talent is clear. Wages of £105 a week don’t come much lower.

More wonderkid right backs

Player A Pos Club Country CA/ PA V W Yan Valery 18 D (R) So'ton France 105/ 148 £155k £800 James Bree 19 D (R) WB (R) M (RC) Aston Villa England 110/ 148 £642k £3.5k Mateu Morey 17 D (R) WB (R) Barcelona Spain 85/ 147 £111k £689 Pablo Maffeo 19 D (R) WB (R) Girona Spain 121/ 146 £5m £5k Kelvin Amian 19 D (RC) Toulouse France 105/ 145 £304k £3.5k Alex Ujia 18 D (R) WB (R) Real San Sebastian B (Real Sociedad B) Spain 85/ 145 £100k £382 Nura Abdullahi 19 D (R) WB (R) Roma Nigeria 106/ 144 £484k £6.4k Kane Wilson 17 D (R) Exeter* England 85/ 144 £128k £1.5k Jordan Williams 17 D (RC) Bury* England 82/ 144 £128k £3.5k Giorgio Spizzichino 17 D (RL) WB (RL) AM (R) M (R) Lazio Italy 85/ 144 £85k £2.2k Tom Flamant 16 D (R) PSG France 80/ 142 £76k £746 Reece James 17 D (RC) WB (R) Chelsea England 82/ 141 £85k £1.5k

*Player on loan

A = Age

V = Value

W = Wage

