Football Manager 2018: Best Wonderkid Left Backs to Sign

David Alaba, Alex Sandro and Danny Rose. Three left backs who burst onto the footballing scene at a young age. If you are looking for the next left back superstar on Football Manager 2018, you may need to send your scouts out for months and months. Here at RealSport we have given you a leg up and identified all the best wonderkids in the game.

What is a wonderkid left back?

These left backs are all teenagers (aged 19 and below), with all of them having potential abilities of 150 or above. You may not recognise many of the names, but if FM 2018 is correct, they will be among the world’s best over the years to come.

Where are the star ratings?

The current and potential ability star ratings you see in FM, for players in your squad or those you have scouted, are only a reflection of player’s ability in relation to the rest of the squad. For instance, a top performer for West Bromwich Albion may be four star, but if they move to Manchester City, they may only be three. We have accessed the game’s database to see the current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA) scores, which are marked out of 200. This gives a clearer account of the players rating.

Theo Hernandez (CA 134 – PA 174)

Age: 19

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Real Madrid

Country: France

Best attributes: 14 crossing, 14 free kick taking, 14 determination

Value: £4.7 million

Wage: £103,000 a week

One of the most talented left backs in the word, Theo Hernandez has the potential to eclipse Real Madrid teammate Marcelo in both real life and in Football Manager. A loan move from Atletico Madrid to Alaves was the catalyst for the 19-year-old, which saw him catch the attention of rivals Real.

An incredible 174 potential means you should do whatever it takes to get France U20 international Hernandez, but it may take a whopping £90 million bid. For a such a young player, who isn’t even a starter, £103,000 a week wages is a massive ask. It may just be worth a gamble for Hernandez, with his 14 crossing, 14 free kick tacking and 14 determination making up his 134 current ability.

Toni Lato (CA 127 – PA 167)

Age: 19

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Valencia

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 15 acceleration, 14 influence, 14 work rate

Value: £2.2 million (£22.3 million minimum release fee)

Wage: £10,500 a week

Staying in Spain, Valencia’s Toni Lato also has a glowing reputation. Looking to follow in the footsteps of former Valencia man Jordi Alba, this could be a watershed season for the 19-year-old Lato in La Liga. After just nine appearances last season, Lato has six already at The Mestalla, so watch his development closely.

On FM 18, Lato is a much cheaper option, with his £22.3 million minimum release fee. For that price you will get the youngster with 15 acceleration, 14 influence and 14 work rate – comprising his 127 current ability. With £10,500 a week wages and a potential of 167, you should not hesitate in moving for the Spanish U21 international.

Federico Dimarco (CA 116 – 165)

Age: 19

Positions: D (L)

Club: FC Sion

Country: Italy

Best attributes: 14 crossing, 14 free kick taking, 14 long shots

Value: £675,000

Wage: £4,750 a week

Two loan spells over the last two seasons weren’t enough to save Federico Dimarco’s career at Inter Milan, and he has to now start afresh at Swiss side Sion. Despite a stuttering start to his journey, the 19-year-old is highly regarded in the Italy youth setup, playing for every side from U15s to U20s.

On this year’s FM you will need around £30 million for Dimarco, which is a fair price for his 165 potential ability. His current ability of 116 consists of 14 crossing, 14 free kick taking and long shots, highlighting his technical capabilities. With wages of £4,750 a week, Dimarco can be a solid signing for your club.

Marc Cucurella (CA 111 – PA 160)

Age: 18

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Barcelona B

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 17 determination, 15 acceleration, 15 agility

Value: £700,000 (£10 million minimum release fee)

Wage: £2,600 a week

Making his full Barcelona debut this season, Marc Cucurella is one of the top performers for their B side. The 18-year-old is a Spanish U20 international and signed a fresh contract at the Nou Camp, so all signs point to a bright future.

His 111 current ability is aided by 17 determination, 15 acceleration and 15 agility, with a strong 160 potential. Cucurella has a £10 million minium release fee, so he is a realistic target, and with £2,600 wages a week, he is one of the best coupes on this year’s Football Manager.

Faitout Maouassa (CA 119 – PA 159)

Age: 18

Positions: D (L), AM (L), M (L)

Club: Stade Rennais

Country: France

Best attributes: 15 acceleration, 14 natural fitness, 14 flair

Value: £1.4 million

Wage: £7,200 a week

A superb season for French club AS Nancy saw left back Faitout Maouassa move to Stade Rennais in the summer. The 18-year-old has gone straight into the Ligue 1 club’s starting line-up, making 10 appearances already this campaign.

Also able to play in midfield, France U20 international Maouassa will cost you around £50 million, due to his 159 potential. 15 acceleration, 14 natural fitness and 14 flair make up his 119 current ability, costing £7,200 a week in wages.

Giuseppe Pezzella (CA 118 – PA 154)

Age: 19

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Udinese

Country: Italy

Best attributes: 17 determination, 15 natural fitness, 15 pace

Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £12,700 a week

One of the few shining lights for Palermo last season was teenage left back Giuseppe Pezzella. With the Sicilians relegated from Serie A, the 19-year-old has moved to Udinese, and is already a part of manager Luigi Delneri’s plans, with seven appearances under his belt this season.

With a 118 current ability, Pezzella in on the cusp of regular first team football. With his 154 potential, it won’t be long before he makes that step up, especially with attributes of 17 determination, 15 natural fitness and 15 pace. You will be looking at a fee of around £30 million for the talented Italy U21 defender, with his current wages £12,700 a week.

Gian-Luca Itter (CA 118 – PA 154)

Age: 18

Positions: D (L)

Club: Wolfsburg

Country: Germany

Best attributes: 16 teamwork, 15 natural fitness, 15 pace

Value: £2.8 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

A German U19 international, Wolfsburg left back Gian-Luca Itter has a glittering reputation. The 18-year-old is now picking up first team appearances for the club, making three starts this season, so expect him to lock down a regular spot in the second half of the season.

16 teamwork, 15 natural fitness and 15 pace make Itter a talented full back, with his current ability 118. His 154 potential makes him an outstanding signing, but you will need a hefty £40 million to get hold of him. His current wages are £4,000 a week.

Josh Tymon (CA 107 – PA 154)

Age: 18

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Stoke City

Country: England

Best attributes: 15 bravery, 15 work rate, 14 marking

Value: £747,000

Wage: £10,000 a week

It's rare for an 18-year-old defender to already have Premier League experience, as Josh Tymon made the summer switch from Hull to Stoke just before the start of the season. The left back or wing back played 12 times for the relegated Hull last year, and has been finding his feet for the Potters, with Mark Hughes giving him opportunities in the EFL Cup.

Tymon’s current ability of 107 is made up of 15 bravery, 15 work rate and 14 marking. The England U20 man has a very useful potential of 154, and you should look to sign him for just over £20 million. His current wages of £10,000 a week shouldn’t be a problem.

Luca Pellegrini (CA 98 – PA 152)

Age: 18

Positions: D (L)

Club: Roma

Country: Italy

Best attributes: 15 determination, 13 work rate, 13 acceleration

Value: £137,000

Wage: £1,100 a week

If a young player has Mino Raiola as his agent, you know he's going to be a top talent. 18-year-old Luca Pellegrini has picked up three youth trophies in the past two seasons with Roma, so expect big things from the Italian U19 international.

The left back will only set you back around £15 million, with his current wages only £1,100 a week. 15 determination, 13 work rate and 13 acceleration contribute to his 98 current ability, which will grow to a 152 potential.

Federico Ermacora (CA 80 – PA 151)

Age: 17

Positions: D (L), WB (L)

Club: Udinese

Country: Italy

Best attributes: 13 acceleration, 13 pace, 12 determination

Value: £85,000

Wage: £228 a week

An unknown quantity, but Udinese left back Federico Ermacora is highly regarded at youth level, progressing up from Italy U15s to the U18s over the past two years. The 17-year-old is yet to make his bow for the Udinese first team, but it should only be a matter of time after he made 15 appearances for the youth team last season.

Don’t be put off by his 80 current ability, as the youngster has the potential to hit 151. Those stats will cost you under £20 million, with his current wages just £228 a week. 13 acceleration, 13 pace and 12 determination indicate the quality Ermacora has.

More wonderkid left backs

Player A Pos Club Country CA/ PA V W Rico Henry 19 D (L) WB (L) Brentford England 118/ 150 £3.2m £5k Jay Dasilva 19 D (L) Charlton* England 109/ 150 £815k £8k Alex Centilles 17 D (L) WB (L) Valencia B Spain 85/ 155 £31k £359 Mathieu Goncalves 16 D (L) WB (L) Toulouse France 74/ 150 £45k £579 Axel Campeol 17 D (L) AC Milan Italy 69/ 150 £40.1k £228 Lewis Gibson 16 D (LC) Everton England 92/ 149 £30.5k £105 Rogerio 19 D (L) WB (L) Sassuolo Brazil 103/ 147 £229k £3.8k Federico Giraudo 18 D (L) WB (L) Vicenza Italy 96/ 147 £144k £228 Juan Castillo 17 WB (L) M (L) Chelsea Holland 88/ 147 £270k £2.5k Leroy Abanda 17 D (L) Monaco France 82/ 144 £73k £749 Marco Friedl 19 D (LC) WB (L) Bayern Munich Austria 112/ 143 £679k £5.1k Alexandros Katranis 19 D (L) WB (L) Saint-Etienne Greece 90/ 143 £227k £2.7k Carlos Cobo 19 D (RL) Spain Valladolid B 80/ 140 £62k £394

A = Age

V = Value

W = Wage

*denotes player on loan

Let us know who you’ve signed in FM 18 in the comments section below.

