FM 18: Best Brazilian Wonderkids

Brazil. Producers of Pele, Zico, Socrates, Garrincha, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Neymar. There always seem to be that one player who can set the pitch alight, so will you find next samba superstar?

What is a wonderkid?

All these Brazilian players are aged 23 and below. They all have a potential ability (PA) rating of at least 132, meaning they are top players now, but can go on to become some of the best in the world. The transfer fees will be pricey, but you may be better off going in for these players to get the most of your money.

For a full list of all our Brazilian wonderkids, visit the table at the bottom of the page.

Marquinhos (CA 158 – PA 175)

Age: 23

Positions: D (CR)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Best attributes: 18 determination, 17 professionalism, 16 temperament

Value: £39.9 million

Wage: £82,000 a week

When David Luiz left Paris-Saint Germain to return to Chelsea in 2016, his Brazilian compatriot Marquinhos had to step up and partner skipper Thiago Silva in defence. At the age of just 23, Marquinhos has taken up the responsibility like a duck to water, and he's now putting pressure on Luiz for a spot in the Brazil national team.

The centre back will set you back a hefty £70 million on FM 18, as his 158 current ability score can still grow to 175. For £82,000 a week wages you can get Marquinhos’s 18 determination, 17 professionalism and 16 temperament.

Fabinho (CA 156 – PA 165)

Age: 23

Positions: DM, D (R), M (C)

Club: AS Monaco

Best attributes: 19 penalty taking, 17 jumping, 17 natural fitness

Value: £40 million

Wage: £106,000 a week

With Monaco losing so much talent last summer, defensive midfielder or right back Fabinho is now their key man. The 23-year-old was perhaps the French champions’ most consistent performer last season, playing a massive 56 appearances, and chipping in with 12 goals.

The Brazil international has 19 penalty taking, 17 jumping and 17 natural fitness to help make up his 156 current ability rating. With a potential of 165 you will need more than £60 million to lure him from Monaco’s grasp, with wages of £106,000 a week needed to get the reliable Fabinho.

Ederson (CA 152 – PA 162)

Age: 23

Positions: GK

Club: Manchester City

Best attributes: 20 kicking, 18 adaptability, 17 rushing out

Value: £26.4 million

Wage: £81,000 a week

Sweeper-keepers or ball-playing goalkeepers have come into the game over the past decade, but none have been as comfortable with the ball at their feet than Ederson. The 23-year-old Brazilian joined Manchester City from Benfica for £35 million over the summer, and that already looks like a bargain.

Brazilian international Ederson will cost north of £55 million on FM 18, with wages of £81,000 a week. His 152 current ability rating can rise to 162, with 20 kicking, 18 adaptability and 17 rushing out his best skills.

Talisca (CA 145 – PA 161)

Age: 23

Positions: AM (C)

Club: Besiktas (on loan from Benfica)

Best attributes: 18 long shots, 17 free kick taking, 16 composure

Value: £11.5 million

Wage: £19,000 a week

Talisca has just received his first call up for the Brazil national team after some good form for Besiktas on loan from Benfica. The attacking midfielder has 22 goals in 48 appearances for Besiktas and won the Turkis Super Lig last season.

The 23-year-old will set you back close to £40 million once his loan deal finishes at the end of the season. His wages of £19,000 are likely to increase, which would get you his 18 long shots, 17 free kick taking and 16 composure. A 145 CA score and, more importantly, a 161 potential make Talisca a player you must consider.

Gabriel Jesus (CA 152 – PA >160)

Age: 20

Positions: ST, AM (RL)

Club: Manchester City

Best attributes: 17 agility, 16 finishing, 15 technique

Value: £46.3 million

Wage: £75,000 a week

Here’s a fact for you; Gabriel Jesus has played 27 Premier League games and is yet to taste defeat. During that period the striker or winger has scored 16 goals, putting pressure on star man and club record scorer Sergio Aguero. The 20-year-old has also starred for his county, bagging 7 goals in 12 games for the Selecao, as well as three during Brazil’s run to Olympic gold at the Rio 2016.

The star finisher will come at a hefty price of around £75 million, with Jesus able to reach a potential between 160 and 190. His 152 current ability consists of 17 agility, 16 finishing and 15 technique, which can be yours for £75,000 a week wages.

Wallace (CA 143 – PA 159)

Age: 22

Positions: D (C)

Club: Lazio

Best attributes: 17 strength, 17 balance, 17 bravery

Value: £12.2 million

Wage: £32,000 a week

A slightly less familiar name is Lazio’s Wallace, who may just be one of the most underrated centre backs on the planet. The 22-year-old made 30 appearances last season as Lazio finished fifth in Serie A, and if he continues his development, Wallace could be in with a chance with a call-up ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer.

The defender has 17 strength, 17 balance and 17 bravery to his game, which contribute to a 143 current ability rating. For his 159 potential you will need to fork out more than £35 million for Wallace, with his wages currently £32,000 a week.

Malcom (CA 143 – PA >150)

Age: 20

Positions: AM (RL)

Club: Bordeaux

Best attributes: 15 dribbling, 15 off the ball, 15 pace

Value: £18.3 million

Wage: £25,000 a week

Speaking of World Cup call-ups, Bordeaux’s Malcom can’t be far off receiving a Brazil cap. The winger has been in superb form in Ligue 1 for the past year, with the 20-year-old scoring five goals and assisting a further four in just 12 games this season.

The former Corinthians players will cost close to £35 million on FM, and with wages of £25,000 a week you should move fast for Malcom. Given that his potential can reach anything between 150 and 180, he's an exciting prospect, with his 143 CA consisting of 15 dribbling, 15 off the ball and 15 pace.

Rodrigo Caio (CA 141 – PA 159)

Age: 23

Positions: D (C), SW, DM

Club: SPO (Sao Paulo)

Best attributes: 20 adaptability, 16 heading, 15 versatility

Value: £5.4 million

Wage: £25,000 a week

Now for a man who still plays out in his native Brazil, defender Rodrigo Caio will certainly be on the radar of the big clubs in Europe. The Sao Paulo man has an Olympic Gold and a Copa Sudamerica under his belt, and made his debut for the national team last year.

The 23-year-old rock will cost you around £25 million on the game, so you should take advantage of that price and his £25,000 a week wages. With a 141 CA and 159 PA it’s a fantastic price, especially with attributes of 20 adaptability, 16 heading and 15 versatility.

Dalbert (CA 141 – PA 153)

Age: 23

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (L)

Club: Inter Milan

Best attributes: 19 temperament, 16 pace, 16 aggression

Value: £11 million

Wage: £38,000 a week

If you like to play with wing-backs, Inter Milan’s Dalbert is your man. The 23-year-old made the summer switch from Nice to the San Siro for £18 million. The left back, wing back or midfielder played a huge role in Nice’s title challenge last season where they eventually finished third.

The 23-year-old has 19 temperament, 16 pace and 16 aggression making up his 141 current ability. For his impressive 153 ability you'll need around £30 million, with wages of £38,000 a week

Otavio (CA 140 – PA 155)

Age: 22

Positions: AM (CL)

Club: FCP (Porto)

Best attributes: 15 dribbling, 15 decisions, 15 flair

Value: £7.1 million

Wage: £15,000 a week

Porto have produced plenty of Brazilian talent over the years, with the likes of Thiago Silva and Hulk prime examples. Attacking midfielder Otavio looks to be the next star, with the 22-year-old making seven assists last season, so expect big things from the youngster during the current campaign.

Otavio will cost you around £25 million on the game, with wages of £15,000 a week. Those fees will get you his 140 current ability rating and 155 potential. With stats of 15 dribbling, 15 decision and 15 flair, Otavio has the talent for you to mould your team around him.

More Brazilian wonderkids

Player Age Pos Club CA/ PA V W Arthur 20 M (C) DM AM (C) GRE 139/ 166 £8m £12k Gustavo Scarpa 23 AM (RLC) M (L) FLU 139/ 154 £6m £13k Wendel 19 M (C) DM FLU 137/ 168 £6m £8k Douglas Santos 23 D (L) WB (L) Hamburg 137/ 147 £8m £41k Richarlison 20 AM (L) AM (R) ST Watford 136/ 160 £17m £32k Thiago Maia 20 DM D (L) WB (L) Lille 136/ >150 £8m £21k Bernardo 22 D (RL) DM M (C) RBL 135/ 151 £6m £8k Jorge 21 D (L) WB (L) M (L) Monaco 135/ 158 £7m £36k Filipe Augusto 23 M (C) DM SLB 135/ 144 £4m £15k Andreas Pereira 21 AM (CRL) M (RLC) Man United* 135/ 155 £16m £30k Gabriel Barbosa 20 AM (R) ST Inter Milan 134/ 167 £8m £86k Walace 22 DM M (C) Hamburg 134/ 157 £7m £34k Rodrigo Ely 23 D (C) Alaves 133/ 146 £3m £10k Boschilla 21 AM (LRC) M (RL) Monaco 133/ 158 £7m £30k Gabriel 23 M (C) DM Leganes 133/ 138 £4m £15k Douglas Luiz 19 DM M (C) Man City* 133/ 152 £14m £40k William 22 D (R) WB (R) Wolfsburg 133/ 148 £6m £34k Otavio 23 AM (CL) Bordeaux 133/ 140 £7m £17k David Neres 20 AM (RL) ST Ajax 132/ >140 £6m £10k

Who have you signed on FM 2018? Let us know in the comments section below.

