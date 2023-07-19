Best Football Manager 2023 Logo Packs

Players of the Football Manager series can spruce up the look and feel of their save games by installing the best FM23 logo packs. One of the first things players are met with when starting a new save is the game setup screen which showcases the option to select manageable teams and playable leagues.

A great logo pack will really provide an immersive game experience, because the default logos that come installed with the game lack the identity that players and fans of the game associate with real life competition and clubs.

So, let’s get started by taking a look at the best FM23 logo packs one can install.

The best FM23 logo packs

Here's a list of the top three logo packs we managed to find...

Steel Logos mega pack

First up, we have the Steel Logos mega pack created by a dedicated FM player called Derek from Football Manager Graphics, who coordinates what seems like a close-knit team of dedicated researchers.

You get a sharp metallic look and a circular shape for each logo that sets this pack apart from the standard ones.

Check out what sort of logos you get with this pack in the screenshot below:

Included within the pack is more than 75,000 individual logos which cover the variety of different clubs, competitions and confederations that exist within the game.

Footbe logos

Believe it or not, the name of this logo pack doesn’t include a typo! And this logo pack is arguably the most unique one yet!

You get a shield-like shape for each logo, and they’re pretty recognizable if you tend to play the game on a smaller screen.

Here’s how these logos look:

Now, the Footbe Logos pack comes with full coverage of 44 professional leagues, from the English Premier League all the way to Belarusian First League.

Vapour logos mega pack

One other pack that catches the eye is the Vapor Logos pack.

It’s a captivating style due to the fact that it effectively illustrates tiny droplets of water condensing on each logo, giving at a glossy sort of aesthetic that appeals to a particular subset of players, myself included!

Here’s what the logos in this pack looks like:

Contained within this pack are over 75,000 quality individual logos for the different clubs, competitions, media assets which come in 512-pixel high resolution that’s great for in-game zooming.

Where to get FM23 logo packs

You can enhance your FM23 gaming experience by downloading the aforementioned logo packs from a bunch of different websites.

Here are a few that you can explore:

More so, you can rest assured that the sites mentioned above only host virus and malware-free downloadable files, which means you don’t have to worry about breaches of security on your laptop or personal computer should you wish to go ahead with the installation.

How to install a logo pack on FM23

Installing a logo pack on the latest version of the game is a relatively straightforward task.

Let’s break it down for you into a few simple-to-follow steps:

Step 1: File download and extraction

First of all, you’ll need to download the files from your website of choice. The deliverables will then be downloaded to your device in the form of a zip file.

You’ll then need to extract the logo data in the zip file using a program WinRAR or 7-Zip.

Step 2: Transfer the extracted contents to your logo folder

If you don’t have them already, you’ll need to create a ‘graphics’ folder and a ‘logos’ folder at the file path - \Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2023\.

So, click through to the Football Manager 2023 folder and then create the ‘graphics’ folder and the separate ‘logos’ folder within the ‘graphics’ one.

You’ll end up with a file path that looks like this - \Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2023\graphics\logos\.

Then copy and paste the extracted files into the ‘logos’ sub-folder.

Step 3: Activate your logos through the game interface settings

Next, boot up Football Manager 2023 and head over to the ‘Preferences’ tab. Once you’re there, select the Advanced header located in the top left of your screen.

Follow that up by clicking the ‘Interface’ option and hitting the ‘Clear Cache’ button.

After that, ensure that the game skin is reloaded by ticking the ‘Reload Skin when confirming changes in preferences’ check box and then press the ‘Confirm’ button.

Voila! Your new logos should now be reflected within your save!