30 Jul 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Pre-orders now available on Steam!

PC players outside of the Microsoft store can now get in on the fun, with less than three weeks to release.

Pre-Order Prices

Release Date

For Steam players, it's time to excited about Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The epic title arrives in under a month, so here's how to get your hands on it.

Pre-Order Prices

The "Pre-Purchase" price for Microsoft Flight Simulator is $59.99 / £59.99, it remains to be seen whether that price will go up or down after release!

The Deluxe Bundle features an extra five aircrafts and five additional handcrafted international airports. It's priced at $89.99 / £79.99.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator Editions

As for the Premium Deluxe Bundle, you receive a further five aircraft and airports, and set you back $119.99 / £109.99.

Release Date

After over a year of hype, it's incredible that Flight Simulator will be arriving on Tuesday, 18 August.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Flight Simulator 2020

