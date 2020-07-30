Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Pre-orders now available on Steam!

For Steam players, it's time to excited about Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The epic title arrives in under a month, so here's how to get your hands on it.

Pre-Order Prices

The "Pre-Purchase" price for Microsoft Flight Simulator is $59.99 / £59.99, it remains to be seen whether that price will go up or down after release!

The Deluxe Bundle features an extra five aircrafts and five additional handcrafted international airports. It's priced at $89.99 / £79.99.

As for the Premium Deluxe Bundle, you receive a further five aircraft and airports, and set you back $119.99 / £109.99.

Release Date

After over a year of hype, it's incredible that Flight Simulator will be arriving on Tuesday, 18 August.

