FIFA 21 FUT: Division Rivals Placement – What’s New, How it Works, and more

There are a ton of new features on the way, and this one makes it easier for people to get in on the action!

EA posted an exciting update on Twitter, which reveals more about some of the changes they’re making to FUT in FIFA 21.

Excitement for the game is certainly rising, as we’ve even been told to expect a brand new career mode trailer soon!

Keep reading for all the details.

New Features

For FUT in FIFA 21, you’ll actually be up against the AI in Squad Battles to start off with.

That means that you won’t be taking on other players in online qualifiers, to find your perfect online match up in Division Rivals.

BRING YOUR A(I) GAME: How well you perform against the computer is the first step to glory!

Unlike before, this time your results (and difficulty setting) against the AI will be the deciding factor in finding the right division for you.

You also get rewarded as you progress through the ranks, which includes a one time coin reward for the first time you smash into the new Division!

What else do we know?

There’s a ton of improvements to FUT in FIFA 21, which you can check out right here in our FUT Pitch Notes breakdown.

There’s everything from the removal of fitness and training items, to upgraded and more user-friendly in-game menus.

EA has confirmed FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October.

Early Access

Those who are members of EA Access (Consoles) and Origin Access (PC) will get eight hours of gameplay available around two weeks before the game comes out!

The EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trials will start on Thursday, 1 October 2020.

For everything FIFA 21, be sure to check back in with us.