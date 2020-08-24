FIFA 21 Ambassadors: Rashford jumps ship to become PES 2021 cover star

With EA’s focus on the next generation of talent, have they missed out on a top young star?

There is not long to wait for FIFA 21, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X not far behind!

EA have focused their attention on some up and coming stars as their ambassadors, but have they missed out on a potential superstar?

FIFA 21 Ambassadors

EA has placed an emphasis on young stars ahead of FIFA 21 and the Next Gen consoles.

Erling Haaland, Joao Felix and Trent Alexander-Arnold are three youngsters who have featured heavily in the build up to the new game.

Mason Mount and Aaron Connolly are two other Premier League stars that will be ambassadors for FIFA 21.

PES 2021 Cover Stars

Konami has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will be one of their cover stars ahead of the PES 2021 Season Update.

The Manchester United forward will appear alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alphonso Davies on the new game.

SUPERSTARS! PES 2021 will boast a star-studded cover

Davies and Rashford will both become ambassadors for PES 2021 too!

Marcus Rashford

England star Rashford has previously worked with EA, so Konami’s announcement of the striker as their ambassador this year is a major coup!

It may not have too much impact on the individual games, but it is sure to ruffle a few feathers.

The power struggle looks set to continue between EA and Konami.

