PES 2021 Cover Stars: Messi & Ronaldo front up Season Update

PES 2021 is just a few weeks away, and although the Konmai title is just a "Season Update" on PES 2020, there's plenty to get excited about.

That has just levelled up with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Lionel Messi on the cover of PES 2021 - the first time the two GOATs grace the cover of a game together.

PES 2021 Cover

Messi and Ronaldo are joined by two of the brightest talents in Europe - Marcus Rashford and Alphonso Davies.

The Best Ever?

With Messi and Ronaldo seen side-by-side for the first time in video game history, many will be believing this is the best football game cover we've ever seen.

Rashford and Davies are no slouches either.

FOUR-MIDABLE - It's an elite lineup for the PES 2021 cover

Manchester United's Rashford is still just 22, and has netted over 40 Premier League goals for his boyhood club, and has just come off the back with his best goalscoring season with 22 goals in all competitions.

As for Davies, the 19-year-old lifted the Champions League with Bayern Munich just yesterday, capping off a treble winning season for the Bavarians.

Levelling Up

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Alphonso Davies join Messi as offical eFootball PES ambassadors, with all four players included in the brand-new Club Editions for PES 2021 Season Update.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami said: “I am incredibly proud of the cover that we’ve assembled for PES 2021.

"We made a big change last year with the presentation of four ambassadors and we were keen to raise the bar this year with a world first – Messi and Ronaldo together at last.”

With just three weeks until PES 2021's release, the community will be chomping at the bit to get playing, especially with those four cover stars waiting for them.

