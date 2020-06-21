FIFA 21: Xbox One Price, Pre-order, Editions, and more

Look no further for everything you need to know on price, pre-ordering, and more for FIFA 21 on Xbox One!

FIFA 21 Xbox One Price

EA Play gave us a cinematic look at what to expect with FIFA 21, with their 'feel next level' slogan - and we're certainly more excited than ever to find get our hands on the game.

FIFA 21 will be releasing on 9 October 2020 and will be coming to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

There hasn't been an official release date for Xbox Series X and PS5 yet, however.

There are three editions for FIFA 21 on Xbox One, which are now available for pre-order.

FIFA 21 Xbox One Standard Edition

The Standard Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME for £54.99 and comes with some added extras.

A pre-order will get you:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Pre-ordering always gets you to the front of the pack, but if you want to play the game a few days earlier, you'll want to check out the Champions & Ultimate Editions.

A GREAT START: Begin the game with a few extra bonuses!

FIFA 21 Xbox One Champions Edition

The Champions Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME for £79.99, and just like the Standard Edition, you get more for your money when pre-ordering.

You'll get three days early access to the game, but you also get some additional in-game bonuses!

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

A HEAD START: Get to play the game 3 days early!

FIFA 21 Xbox One Ultimate Edition

Want to hit the ground running on Ultimate Team? It's worth your time checking out what the Ultimate Edition can offer.

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 and has a ton of extras that could give you the edge!

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

THE ULTIMATE START: Early access and serious in-game bonuses!

Free Next-Gen Upgrade

Good news if you're planning on upgrading to Xbox Series X. If you purchase FIFA 21 on Xbox One, you'll get a free upgrade to next-gen.

So in short - no need to buy the game twice!

UPGRADE! Good news for both Xbox One and PS4 owners!

Worries about your FUT and VOLTA progress though? Don't be. All of it carries through to your next console!

For everything FIFA 21, from the latest news of FUT all the way to confirmed features for FIFA 21 on next-gen, be sure to check back in with us.

