FIFA 21: EA Confirms No Cross Platform

Many FIFA fans were hoping to be able to play with friends across the next-gen consoles. Maybe next year.

EA are doing another FIFA 21 Q&A session via the FIFA Direct Twitter account.

IT’S ON: Another big Q&A is happening NOW via the FIFA Direct Twitter account

This week’s Q&A will center around FUT, and it’s already given us a huge confirmation for FIFA 21.

It’s officially confirmed that there will be no cross-platform play in FIFA 21.

Fans have been hoping for the inclusion of cross-platform capabilities to be able to play with friends on different consoles and expand the FUT audience for in FIFA 21.

With the Q&A, we now know this won’t be coming this year.