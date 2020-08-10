FIFA 21: EA Confirms No Cross Platform
Many FIFA fans were hoping to be able to play with friends across the next-gen consoles. Maybe next year.
EA are doing another FIFA 21 Q&A session via the FIFA Direct Twitter account.
This week’s Q&A will center around FUT, and it’s already given us a huge confirmation for FIFA 21.
READ MORE: FIFA 21 Trailer: FUT Trailer Reveal LIVE
It’s officially confirmed that there will be no cross-platform play in FIFA 21.
Fans have been hoping for the inclusion of cross-platform capabilities to be able to play with friends on different consoles and expand the FUT audience for in FIFA 21.
With the Q&A, we now know this won’t be coming this year.