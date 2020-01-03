FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Chelsea wonderkid back on the rise!

Happy New Year and welcome to our first FIFA 20 Ultimate Team market analysis of 2020! Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Price Rises

If you have any of these items, there is no better time to sell them on the transfer market.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 2300 coins (+76.98%) Xbox One

For those of you that remember, Callum Hudson-Odoi featured as our top price dropper in our last FUT market analysis before Christmas – well now, his price has risen by almost 80% in the last week, and more than doubled since our last market analysis!

With stats of 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 dribbling, it’s unsurprising that the 18 year old’s silver card has risen in price. If you invested in him a few weeks ago, now is the time to sell!

DeAndre Yedlin – 2300 coins (+35.28%) Xbox One

DeAndre Yedlin’s first half of the 2019/20 season has been plagued with injury – as such, the American has only made 11 appearances, contributing just one goal and no assists. However, this has not deterred FIFA players from buying Yedlin’s card.

His defensive stats of 72 sliding tackle and 75 standing tackle may not be the strongest, but his 92 sprint speed more than makes up for it. With a pacey wing back who can overlap the advanced winger being so crucial in modern play styles, it’s unsurprising that Yedlin’s price has risen.

Joe Gomez – 1300 coins (+18.18%) PS4

After Matip faced a devastating blow in the form of his knee injury, Joe Gomez has really stepped up, helping Liverpool in their incredible unbeaten run so far this season.

The centre back’s price rise is likely a result of his 85 sprint speed and 82 standing tackles – he’s clearly OP. If you want to trade him in, you’ll get the best price now, however think twice as he is an incredibly useful player to own.

Bernd Leno – 6300 coins (+16.67%) Xbox One

Arsenal’s German man between the sticks has experienced a continued price rise on the Xbox One FUT market recently, with his price now at 6300 coins. The ‘keeper has a solid set of stats with 85 GK reflexes and 84 GK positioning being stand-outs.

With the popularity of Premier League squads, it’s unsurprising that Leno’s card is rising in price. If you currently own his card, now is the time to cash in.

