FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: How to get POTM Alexander-Arnold – SBCs, cost & full review

December saw Liverpool win five from five games, besting second place Leicester 4-0.

Alexander-Arnold was integral to the team’s success, contributing three assists and a goal over the month, as well as keeping three clean sheets.

As a result he has been named December’s Premier League Player of the Month and has been awarded a boosted FUT card.

Keep reading for his SBCs, estimated cost and full review of his card.

POTM Alexander-Arnold’s SBCs

Unfortunately, the SBC is not live as of yet.

EA have tweeted confirming that the SBC for the defender’s special card will arrive on Monday.

GET GRAFTING: FIFA gamers will have to wait until Monday 13th January to redeem this POTM card

Unfortunately, the SBC is not live as of yet.

EA have tweeted confirming that the SBC for the defender's special card will arrive on Monday 13th January.

POTM Alexander-Arnold Review

Wing backs are so crucial to he modern game – they are expected to attack as well as they defend and so they require a strong skill set combined with incredible stamina.

Alexander-Arnold epitomises the modern full back in real life, but does his new POTM card fit the bill?

Physical

The most important physical stats for a right back are stamina and speed – POTM Trent’s 88 stamina and 86 sprint speed will allow you to bomb up the wing with him when attacking and still track back quickly in defence.

His improved aggression rating of 78 will also make him more effective in any tussles with opposition players.

Dribbling

It’s fair to say that Alexander-Arnold is renowned for his ability to advance up the wing before delivering a good cross. Therefore, his POTM stats of 88 ball control and 81 dribbling are reflective of his talents and will allow you to weave between defenders as you advance up the right channel.

ENGLISH TALENT: Trent Alexander-Arnold is presented with the Premier League Player of the Month for November

Passing

Alexander-Arnold is known for having a wicked cross on him – EA have recognised this and given his POTM card a whopping 96 rated crossing, 90 curve and 90 long passing. Essentially, if it’s on, Trent will find the right ball.

Defending

Ironically, defending is an area that Alexander-Arnold needs to work on in real life if he wants to become the ultimate right back. You won’t have this issue with his POTM card as it possesses 90 rated standing tackle, 86 sliding tackle and 86 interceptions. This POTM card passes this section with flying colours.

Shooting

Alexander-Arnold isn’t isn’t a stranger to scoring goals, recently netting in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester. His POTM card posses 87 shot power, 83 positioning and 72 long shots – so if an opportunity does fall to him, having a pop wouldn’t be the worst idea.

