FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2: Release date, predictions, explained, leaks & more

Last week saw the first set of Shapeshifters cards drop on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team!

This brand new promo has led to the introduction of some incredible new cards with crazy positional, stat and upgrade changes.

However, there are still more of these special cards to come!

Keep reading to find out when and who we expect to feature.

Shapeshifters Team 2 will drop later this week, at 6pm on Friday 28th February.

We expect a full team to be released, before a few more Shapeshifters cards are released through SBCs and Objectives.

Shapeshifter Explained

The FUT universe was turned upside down when Shapeshifters Team 1 was released – it included a select group of players shifting in position, stats and upgrades to create brand new superstars.

META MAGIC: Team 1 was released last week, introducing a ton of exciting new cards

As you can see the promo is made up of some of FUT’s most popular players with specific upgrades, including:

Different preferred foot

Upgraded work rates

Boosted stats

But who will feature next?

Team 2 Predictions

There are a few players that we think would be great additions to the Shapeshifters promo.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (LW 92)

Where would Arsenal be without this man – his brace against Everton at the weekend means he is now joint top scorer in the Premier League with Jamie Vardy.

With Alexandre Lacazette occupying the centre forward position, Aubameyang has spent most of the season on the left wing – a Shapeshifters reciprocating this could possess some incredible stats.

Theo Hernandez (LW 87)

Theo Hernandez has been on fine form for AC Milan this season and has managed to contribute five goals from his left back position!

As a result, a Shapeshifters card moving the French defender to the left wing would be rather apt. After all, Hernandez has pace to burn and evidently knows where the back of the net is!

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CAM 89)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now done enough to be considered in the top echelon of right backs for his integral contributions to Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League-unbeaten Liverpool.

Famous for his work going forward and playmaking ability, a CAM card would really give FUT players a chance to fully utilise these aspects of the Englishman’s game.

