FIFA 20: Serie A TOTSSF Player Moments Rafael Leao SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The young Portuguese forward has his first TOTS card, and we doubt it’ll be his last!

The Serie A TOTSSF has been out for 24 hours and it has gone down a treat!

99 Cristiano Ronaldo is the man that everyone is looking for but with plenty of other incredible cards in amongst the squad, there’s little room for complaint.

A Flashback Allan SBC dropped alongside the team release last night and now there is another SBC to get stuck into, featuring AC Milans young talent Rafael Leao.

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!

This TOTSSF Moments Rafael Leao SBC will run for four days. It will expire on Wednesday, May 27.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that you will need to exchange in order to unlock this card.

The requirements for both are as follows:

Rossoneri

Minimum of one AC Milan player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 44k PS4 / 43k Xbox One

Selecao Das Quinas

Minimum of one Portuguese player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 79.2k PS4 / 75k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 123k PS4 / 118k Xbox One

You can find solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

This is quite a nice card, at a reasonable price, but rather unncessary given what is already available!

His pace is obviously his standout statistic at 96 OVR whilst he also has 93 dribbling with very good agility (93 OVR) but rather disappointing balance (73 OVR).

HIs shooting (87 OVR) looks a little weak but he does excel in those all important areas. His positioning (94 OVR) and finishing (91 OVR) are both very good.

But, if were being honest, this card isn’t at the same level as the Objectives Joao Pedro that dropped yesterday and he won’t cost you a penny!

If you don’t fancy grafting the objectives then you’re not going to be disappointed with this card, but we suggest slugging it out for Pedro instead.