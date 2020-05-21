FIFA 20: Serie A TOTSSF COUNTDOWN – Release date, card predictions, ratings, news & more

There is no definitive winner in the Italian league yet this year, so we should see a great array of cards.

We’re halfway through the FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo and this week it’s time for the Serie A squad.

There’s a ton of amazing players in the Italian league, but what most of us will be looking out for is how Cristiano Ronaldo compares to Lionel Messi’s 99-rated card.

According to fifauteam.com, the Serie A TOTSSF will arrive on Friday, 22 May 2020 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

We will update this article with the new cards as soon as they drop.

Countdown

The 24-hour countdown has officially started for the Serie A TOTSSF.

NOT LONG NOW: The countdown has begun and predictions are flying in!

We’re predicting the following incredible players:

Luis Alberto – the 27 years old, Spanish attacking midfielder (or winger) for S.S. Lazio.

Radja Nainggolan – Another midfielder, the Belgium player has made over 300 Serie A appearances!

Juan Cuadrado – The Colombian professional, who plays for Juventus, alongside his national Colombian team. He’s a powerhouse of pace – with incredible dribbling skills to boot.

Serie A TOTSSF Predictions

No one can call the winner of the Serie A definitively this year, with Juve, Lazio and Inter all in with a shout.

Therefore, there are plenty of players to choose from in the Italian TOTS.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – TOTS 99)



No doubts here, CR7 is set for yet another TOTS, and yet another 99 rated card.

21 goals, the most MOTM awards in Serie A, he’ll yet again be one of the best cards in FUT.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – TOTS 97)



Immobile has yet again ripped up the league with goals this season, scoring 27 goals in only 25 appearances for Lazio.

With seven assists registered as well, and eight MOTM awards, expect a massive boost to his card, making him one of the most clinical strikers this year.

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84 – POT 94)



There are a number of cases to partner Bonucci, but Stefan de Vrij has been the star defender for Inter Milan.

That’s no mean feat with Diego Godin and Milan Skriniar to out-perform.

For our full Serie A TOTSSF prediction, head here.

Last week’s TOTSSF

Last week saw the Bundesliga TOTSSF squad arrive in FIFA 20.

GERMANY’S GREATS: The Bundesliga TOTSSF is now out

With just six points currently separating the top four in the Bundesliga table, it’s no surprise that this TOTSSF squad included players from a wide array of clubs.

The standout card was obviously 99-rated Lewandowski, but there were also some incredible cards for Timo Werner (OVR 97), Jadon Sancho (OVR 96) and Joshua Kimmich (OVR 96)!

Take a closer look at all the Bundesliga TOTSSF cards here.

All TOTSSF Squads

The Serie A squad will mark the ninth TOTSSF out of a total of 16 squads.

They are as follows:

