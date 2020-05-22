FIFA 20: Serie A TOTSSF Flashback Allan SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

There’s a tricky choice to make here, but which version of the Brazilian midfielder will you choose?

It’s Friday so that can only mean one thing… a new TOTSSF is here!



The very best players from the Italian top fight prior to the temporary halt have been rewarded with some huge boosts. The squad includes the likes of a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo! You can find the full squad here.

But as always, for those of you who don’t fancy your chances when it comes to packing a TOTS, there’s an SBC on offer. The player in the spotlight for the Serie A is Napoli central midfielder Allan

Here is everything you need to know about this limited-time SBC!

This Flashback Allan SBC will be around for just two days. It will expire on Sunday, May 24.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As is the case with these Flashback SBCs, there are two different sets of requirements depending on which version of the player you decide to go for!

If you’re looking to go for the standard version of this card then there is just one squad you need to submit and the requirements are as follows:

Flashback Allan

Minimum of one Brazilian player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

TOTAL COST: 79k PS4 / 78k Xbox One

Premium Flashback Allan Requirements and Estimated Cost

However if you’re looking to go for the upgraded version of this Flashback Allan card then you’ll have to stump up three squads.

The requirements for these three squads are:

Napoli

Minimum of one Napoli player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 51k PS4 / 53k Xbox One

Serie A TIM

Minimum of one Serie A TIM player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 87k PS4 / 87k Xbox One

Top Performer

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 125k PS4 / 120k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 263k PS4 / 260k Xbox One

You can find solutions for both of these SBC’s over on FUTBIN here.

Who to pick?

At this stage of FIFA, you have to go for the Premium Allan card!

That’s not to say that the base card isn’t bad and, in terms of value for money compared to other SBC’s with similar looking stats, he’s probably on the cheaper side.

But the Premium Allan is something else. He is a monster both on and off the ball IRL, highlighted by his incredible 91 physicality, whilst getting past him will prove difficult for your opponents as he has 92 defending.

His dribbling (91 OVR) will be very important if you’re looking to advance up the field with the ball at his feet, whilst his 88-passing – and in particular his 97-rated short passing – means he’ll be able to pick out a pass with ease.

Both card have 4* skills which is great, but his 3* weak foot is slightly disappointing. H/M work rates are perfect if you’re going to play him as a CDM or CM.

Our verdict? Spend the extra cash and pick up his premium card. You won’t regret it!

