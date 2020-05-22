FIFA 20: Serie A TOTSSF Boga & Joao Pedro Season Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

There are two cards for you to go out and earn and they both look very nice indeed!

The Serie A TOTSSF is here and it’s a big one!

There’s a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo, a 97 Luis Alberto and a 96 Ciro Immobile just to name a few! You can find the full list of all the cards available here.

There’s also a new SBC to get stuck into but if spending coins isn’t your thing, then fear not, as two new Season Objectives players are available!

Here is all the information you need to know about the two new play-to-win cards!

How to unlock TOTSSF Moments Boga

Sassuolo winger Boga earned his place courtesy of his stunning goal against Torino earlier in the season and if you complete the following four objectives then you could have him playing for your side before you know it!

Chelsea Kid – Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with max. 3* Skill Moves and max. 3* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Boga Blast – Score an Outside of the Box goal in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Sassuolo Success – Assist with a Cross in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Serie A Midfielders with min. 3* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Ivorian Incision – Score and Assist in 6 separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Ivorian players

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

How to unlock TOTSSF Joao Pedro

As with Boga, there are four objectives that need completing in order to unlock the Cagliari target man.

The objectives for Pedro are slightly more difficult given his rating. They are as follows:

Samba Spearhead – Score 2 goals in 2 separate Rivals matches using Brazilian Forwards with at least 6 Serie A players in your starting squad

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Bright Brazilian – Score a Finesse goal in 3 separate Rivals matches using Brazilian players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Skillful Setup – Assist with a Through Ball in 4 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Clinical in Cagliari – Score and Assist in 8 separate Rivals wins using Serie A players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward: One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward: One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

These are two very nice, and very similar cards!

As you’d expect from the two pacy front men, speed is a key factor on both cards, with Boga slightly faster with 94-OVR pace, whilst Pedro isn’t far behind with 92 OVR pace.

They both come in with 92-rated shooting, although Pedro is the more clinical of the two with 92-finishing compared to Boba’s 86. But if long shots are your thing then Boga is the man for you. 97-rated long shots with 99-rated shot power is some combination.

Both of the two men have 93-rated dribbling, however it is Pedro who looks the all round better card largely thanks to his 4* weak foot and 4* skill moves. Boga has just 3* for both.

They are two nice cards, Boga looks very straightforward to complete whilst Pedro is very capable of being a starting forward in most sides. Time to get grinding!

