FIFA 20 Headliners COUNTDOWN: When will the Best FUT Cards return?

So it's official - FIFA 20 will see the return of the unbelievable set of live cards, labelled Headliners.

For those of you who haven't heard of these cards before, they were released for the first time last year, in FIFA 19.

These special Ultimate Team cards are live, meaning their ratings will change - keep reading to find out why they're so special and when you can get your hands on them.

When will they be released?

FIFA 20 Headliners were announced on Tuesday 14th January.

Due to this, we expect this line of cards to be released any day now!

If previous FIFA 20 announcements are to go by, we expect Headliners to drop at 6pm Friday 17th January.

Make sure you keep an eye on RealSport, as we will bring you all the Headliners cards the moment they are released.

But, what are Headliners?

Headliners cards operate similarly to Ones to Watch.

However, Headliners players will always remain one overall point higher than their latest in-form card!

You can see why gamers get so excited about these special cards.

These are known as “live” cards, and last year saw Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reach an 88 OVR and teammate Paul Pogba going as high as 92.

Most of these players will be released into packs, with others, much like FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUTMAS, available via SBC.

FUT 20 Headliners Predictions

EA usually opt for players who have had a good first half of the season and therefore earned at least one in-form.

As a result, we would expect some of the following players to be selected as Headliners.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – Headliners 92)

This man just loves goals. Robert Lewandowski already has two in-form cards so far in FIFA 20, with the Pole just one goal behind Ciro Immobile in the European Golden Boot standings.

It’s fair to say that if this man got a Headliners card, he’ll be unstoppable in front of goal.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – Headliners 88)

Immobile has been sensational this season, but he owes a lot of his success to Luis Alberto. The midfielder has racked up 12 assists in the Serie A this season and has already been awarded two in-form cards!

Due to this, an Alberto Headliner would be instantly propelled to 88 overall.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 – Headliners 87)

Timo Werner is still just 23 years old, but he’s playing like a striker in his prime. 18 goals and six assists in just 17 Bundesliga games demonstrates his talent.

As a result he’s already earned two in-form cards, so a Headliners card is a definite possibility.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 – Headliners 87)

Gerard Moreno has had a strong start to the season, with eight goals and three assists from the right wing. However, these stats don’t fully reflect how good the Spaniard has been, having already been given two in-forms.

For even more Headliners predictions, head over to our full Headliners Predictions article here.

SBCs

Check back once the Headliners have been released to find out what you need to do to get your hands on them.

