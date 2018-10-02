FIFA 19 Wingers: Best young LW & LM to sign in Career Mode

Some of the world’s best in recent years have revolutionised the wing positions into the most dangerous on the pitch. The likes Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to class out wide, but with those men likely to be out of your transfer budget, it may be better off opting for someone a little younger and fresher. You can then develop them into the world’s best, saving you some cash in the progress.

How to choose the best young wingers (LW & LM) on FIFA 19’s Career Mode

We are looking at the best young left wingers (LW) and left midfielders (LM) on FIFA 19. These are players aged 23 and under who will start the current season (2018/19) with an overall of at least 75, but can improve to a potential of at least 80. They may not be world class yet, but they will be in a few seasons time.

Players can outgrow their potentials on Career Mode, but they must perform considerably well for an extended period. Although not expensive as the current world’s best, you will still need to pay a considerable amount to land these young players.

For a full list of ALL the best young wingers (LW & LM) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – POT 93)

Age: 22

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 96 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 88 agility

Cost: £80 million

Wage: £185,000 a week

Leroy Sane moves up from the fourth best youngster last year to take top spot this time around. We saw the full force of Sane last season as the left or right winger scored 14 goals and notched 19 assists as Manchester City won the Premier League and League Cup. That somehow wasn’t enough to take the 22-year-old to the World Cup with Germany, as the defending champs crashed out in the group stage.

Electrifying pace of 96 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 88 agility take Sane to an 86 overall which can grow all the way to 93. You are looking at a hefty price of £80 million to sign the German however, with his wages at £185,000 a week.

Marco Asensio (OVR 85 – POT 93)

Age: 22

Positions: LW, CAM, RW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 long shots, 87 dribbling, 86 shot power

Cost: £78 million

Wage: £189,000 a week

A superb player to watch, Marco Asensio just needs to work out what role he is to play for Real Madrid. Traditionally an attacking midfielder, Asensio has moved out to the flank to accommodate a midfield three, but you feel he is better than his 11 goals and six assists last season.

88 long shots, 87 dribbling and 86 shot power make Asensio a weapon from distance and give him an 85 overall rising to a 93 potential. To buy him, you will need around £78 million and wages of £189,000 a week.

Thomas Lemar (OVR 83 – POT 89)

Age: 22

Positions: LM, CAM

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 agility, 86 acceleration, 86 ball control

Cost: £65 million

Wage: £52,000 a week

A World Cup winner now, Thomas Lemar has left France’s Ligue 1 to test himself with Atletico Madrid. The left or attacking midfielder was a big success at former club Monaco, scoring 22 goals and creating a further 32 over three seasons in the principality, winning the league title in 2017.

Lemar’s 83 overall can improve to an 89 potential on the game, and with stats of 87 agility, 86 acceleration and 86 ball control he will be a huge player over the next few campaigns. The 22-year-old has just signed for Atletico, so you will need to wait until January to pay his £65 million fee and enhance his £52,000 a week wages.

Anthony Martial (OVR 83 – POT 89)

Age: 22

Positions: LW, ST, LM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 sprint speed, 88 acceleration, 87 dribbling

Cost: £40 million

Wage: £123,000 a week

Anthony Martial is one of the many sufferers under Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, with the 22-year-old still not knowing how he fits into the manager’s system. Martial has been deployed on the left, through the middle and awkwardly out on the right at Old Trafford and has scored just once since January.

The French international’s abilities of 89 sprint speed, 88 acceleration and 87 dribbling will improve as his 83 overall closes in on an 89 potential. With just one year left on his contact, Martial can be yours for a reasonable £40 million, or you could try to sign him on a contract expiry signing in January when he turns 23. His wages are relatively steep at £123,000 a week.

Goncalo Guedes (OVR 83 – POT 87)

Age: 21

Positions: LM, ST, RM, LW

Club: Valencia

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration, 86 dribbling

Cost: £49 million

Wage: £33,000 a week

Goncalo Guedes had a fantastic campaign with Valencia last year, with his six goals and 11 assists making his loan move from PSG permanent. The 21-year-old already has 14 caps for the Portuguese national team with three goals, and could help to fill the void once Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94) retires.

The versatile Guedes can operate on either flank or as a striker, but be mindful of his high attacking and low defensive work rates. 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration and 86 dribbling take his overall to 83, which can improve to an 87 potential on FIFA 19. To sign him you will need £49 million and wages of £33,000 a week.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 83 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: LM, RM, LW, RW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 95 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 87 agility

Cost: £51.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £69,000 a week

A speedster out wide, expect this to be the season Kingsley Coman finally leapfrogs Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben (both OVR 85) into the Bayern Munich starting lineup. Seven goals last year was his most fruitful campaign of his career so far, and has a remarkable record of winning seven league titles in a row (two with PSG, one with Juventus and three with Bayern) aged just 22.

Coman is another wide man who can play on either wing, but do not trust him to track back with his low defensive work rate. Pacey stats of 95 acceleration, 93 sprint speed and 87 agility take his overall to 83, improving to a potential of 87. Matching his release clause of £51.6 million and wages of £69,000 a week is what it takes to get hold of him.

Leon Bailey (OVR 82 – POT 88)

Age: 21

Positions: LM, RM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Jamaica

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 87 dribbling

Cost: £48 million

Wage: £54,000 a week

Staying in the Bundesliga, Leon Bailey put all the big clubs in Europe on alert when he stalled over a new contract, with Chelsea and Manchester United battling for his signature. The Bayer Leverkusen man did sign a new deal shortly after the season kicked off, but expect him to be on the move soon enough. Last year the left or right midfielder scored 12 goals and created a further six.

The 21-year-old Bailey has an 82 overall which can improve to an 88 potential on FIFA 19. £48 million and wages upwards of £54,000 a week will get you the Jamaican’s frightening stats of 94 acceleration, 92 sprint speed and 87 dribbling.

Julian Brandt (OVR 82 – POT 88)

Age: 22

Positions: LM, RM, CAM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 87 dribbling, 85 ball control, 83 sprint speed

Cost: £44 million

Wage: £60,000 a week

Julian Brandt often operates on the opposite flank to Bailey at Leverkusen, with the 22-year-old Brandt the man who travelled to the World Cup with Germany instead of Leroy Sane. Left, right or attacking midfielder had a useful season himself, scoring 12 goals and bagging seven assists, chalking up 39 appearances.

Brandt’s stats of 87 dribbling, 85 ball control and 83 sprint speed take him to an 82 overall which can rise to a potential of 88. You are looking at a price of £44 million to sign him with wages of £60,000 a week.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 82 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: LM, ST, CAM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 acceleration, 90 sprint speed, 88 balance

Cost: £39 million

Wage: £69,000 a week

Back to Bayern Munich, and Serge Gnabry is another player waiting to pounce on an opportunity. The former Arsenal man showed his potential when scoring 11 goals for Werder Bremen in 2016/17, which earned him the switch to Bayern. He then went out on loan to Hoffenheim last year, scoring 10 times and assisting a further eight.

German international Gnabry can play as a left midfielder, striker, attacking midfielder or left winger, with his stats of 92 acceleration, 90 sprint speed and 88 balance making him a threat in any position. The 23-year-old’s 82 overall and 88 potential will cost £39 million with wages of £69,000 a week.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – POT 89)

Age: 20

Positions: LW, ST, LM

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 88 agility

Cost: £40 million

Wage: £101,000 a week

A second Manchester United player, but Marcus Rashford has suffered a similar fate to Anthony Martial by playing in a range of positions and often left on the bench. Rashford scored 13 goals last season, but considering he scored five goals in his first 11 Premier League games two years ago, you can see he is also struggling.

The 27 times capped England international costs around £40 million on Career Mode, with wages of £101,000. That will get you his 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration and 88 agility stats, which build to an 81 overall and 89 potential.

All the best young wingers (LW & LM) on FIFA 19