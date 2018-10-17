You can never underestimate pace in FIFA 19. Having rapid players in your lineup or even having an impact off the bench can be your vital to your success on Career Mode. Counter attacking is still the most devastating way to hurt your opponent, so you will want some speedsters in your squad. You can snap up some lighting fast players for cheap on the game as we run through the fastest players on FIFA 19.

The following players have the highest combined sprint speed (SPD) and acceleration (ACL) on the game.

For a full list of ALL the FIFA 19 fastest players with sprint speed and acceleration above 92, visit the table at the bottom of the page.

Adama Traore (SPD 96 – ACL 97)

Age: 22

Overall: 75

Potential: 88

Positions: RW, RM

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Low

Speed stats: 96 sprint speed, 97 acceleration, 81 agility

Cost: £21.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £48,000 a week

The fastest player on the game, Adama Traore attempted a ludicrous 243 dribbles last season for Middlesbrough. That figure is 39 more than Eden Hazard and Wilfried Zaha combined, who were the top two dribblers in the Premier League. Traore’s exploits earned him a £18 million move to Premier League side Wolves in the summer, so expect a big year for the Spaniard.

Former Barcelona man Traore has crazy pace stats of 96 sprint speed, 97 acceleration and 81 agility on FIFA 19, taking him to a 75 overall. The 22-year-old can improve to an incredible 88 potential, which combined with his pace would make him one of the most destructive players on the game. £19 million can sign the right winger or midfielder with wages of £48,000 a week, but only from January onwards.

Kylian Mbappe (SPD 96 – ACL 96)

Age: 19

Overall: 87

Potential: 95

Positions: RW, ST, RM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 96 sprint speed, 96 acceleration, 92 agility

Cost: £112 million

Wage: £73,000 a week

Now one of the best players in the world already, there is an air of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo about Kylian Mbappe, with the PSG star just 19 years old. A World Cup winner as well, it has been a crazy rise for the right winger, midfielder or striker with two league titles and a £140 million transfer fee to his name.

The rapid Mbappe has stats of 96 sprint speed, 96 acceleration and 92 agility to help him to an 87 overall, which can rise to a potential of 95, the highest on the game. £112 million will get you the Frenchman with wages upwards of £73,000 a week, but you must wait until January to move for him.

Douglas Costa (SPD 93 – ACL 97)

Age: 28

Overall: 86

Potential: 86

Positions: LM, RW, LW

Club: Juventus

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 97 acceleration, 93 agility

Cost: £55 million

Wage: £154,000 a week

An under-appreciated player, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will be detrimental to Douglas Costa who had a fantastic campaign for Juventus last season. The wide midfielder or winger bagged 14 assists along with six assists as the Old Lady lifted the Serie A title, earning him a spot in the Brazilian World Cup squad.

An 86 overall rating for Costa consist of 93 sprint speed, 97 acceleration and 93 agility. You can pick up the 27-year-old for around £55 million with wages of £154,000 a week.

Leroy Sane (SPD 96 – ACL 93)

Age: 22

Overall: 86

Potential: 93

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 96 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 88 agility

Cost: £95 million

Wage: £172,000 a week

One of Manchester City’s most dangerous and exciting players, Leroy Sane combines pace, power, crossing and explosive finishing. The German scored 14 goals last season to add to his 19 assists, winning the Premier League which somehow wasn’t enough to take him to the World Cup.

On FIFA 19, Sane has an 86 overall which can rise to a frightening 93. Stats of 96 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 88 agility make him a weapon in attack, but you will need to fork out around £95 million for him with wages of £172,000 a week.

Gareth Bale (SPD 95 – ACL 94)

Age: 29

Overall: 88

Potential: 88

Positions: RW, ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Wales

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 95 sprint speed, 94 acceleration, 82 agility

Cost: £80 million

Wage: £312,000 a week

Gareth Bale has so much to his game, it’s easy to forget the Welshman still possesses heaps of pace. The Real Madrid right winger or striker can score goals from range and with his head, as well as whip in deadly balls and is a pro from set-pieces. Two memorable goals in the Champions League final kept him in Madrid over the summer, as the 29-year-old looks to become the club’s new talisman following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

95 sprint speed, 94 acceleration and 82 agility lift Bale to an 88 overall on FIFA 19. £80 million is just about worth it at this stage of the former Tottenham man’s career, but his wages of £312,000 a week could turn you away.

Jurgen Damm (SPD 95 – ACL 94)

Age: 25

Overall: 75

Potential: 78

Positions: RM

Club: Tigres

Country: Mexico

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 95 sprint speed, 94 acceleration, 89 agility

Cost: £10 million

Wage: £39,000 a week

A player you may not be familiar with is Tigres man Jurgen Damm. Thanks to his pace, the 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and notched 21 assists for his club over the last three and a bit seasons, and earned 12 caps for the Mexican national team.

Right midfielder Damm costs just £10 million with wages of £39,000 a week on FIFA 19, getting you his 95 sprint speed, 94 acceleration and 89 agility. Those take him to a 75 overall which can grow to a 78 potential.

Gelson Martins (SPD 94 – ACL 95)

Age: 23

Overall: 82

Potential: 87

Positions: RM

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 94 agility

Cost: £48 million

Wage: £52,000 a week

A man with all-round quality is Gelson Martins. The Portuguese international was part of the group of players that walked away from Sporting Lisbon in the summer after fans stormed the training ground, with the right midfielder joining Atletico Madrid.

Martins, who bagged 13 goals and 13 assists last year, has an 82 overall rating which can climb to a 87 potential on Career Mode. His rapid stats of 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 94 agility can be yours for £48 million and wages of £52,000 a week, but you must wait until January to move for him.

Luis Advincula (SPD 94 – ACL 95)

Age: 28

Overall: 74

Potential: 74

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Rayo Vallecano (on loan from Tigres)

Country: Peru

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 80 agility

Cost: n/a

Wage: £36,000 a week

If you love pace at the back, then look at Peruvian international Luis Advincula. The right back or wing back is on loan at Rayo Vallecano from Mexican side Tigres, having failed to settle in his career so far. Since making his senior debut back in his homeland in 2009, the 28-year-old has endured 12 different moves which hasn’t stopped him making 71 caps for his country.

Advincula’s 74 overall consists of 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 80 agility. You can snap him up for less than £5 million, but you must wait until his loan finishes at the end of the season, when you can pay his £36,000 a week wages.

Kekuta Manneh (SPD 93 – ACL 96)

Age: 23

Overall: 69

Potential: 76

Positions: LM, RM, CF

Club: St. Gallen

Country: United States

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 96 acceleration, 85 agility

Cost: £1.7 million

Wage: £6,000 a week

Another man to recently switch clubs, Kekuta Manneh earned a move to St. Gallen in Switzerland having impressed in the MLS for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Columbus Crew. A brief spell in Mexico Pachuca wasn’t as successful with the wide midfielder or centre forward limited to just six appearances.

The 23-year-old Manneh holds 93 sprint speed, 96 acceleration and 85 agility on FIFA 19, taking him to a 69 overall. The American also has a 76 potential so you should consider the £1.7 million move in January along with wages of £6,000 a week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (SPD 95 – ACL 93)

Age: 29

Overall: 87

Potential: 87

Positions: ST, LM

Club: Arsenal

Country: Gabon

Work rate: Medium/Low

Speed stats: 95 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 76 agility

Cost: £65 million

Wage: £194,000 a week

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been a big hit at Arsenal since arriving in January 2018, with the £56 million signing from Borussia Dortmund scoring 16 goals and bagging five assists in 23 games. The striker has had to play out wide as a left midfielder however, as new manager Unai Emery looks to accommodate him alongside forward Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 84).

Aubameyang’s £65 million could be worth a punt given his 87 overall and lighting attributes of 95 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 76 agility. It may be his £194,000 a week wages that cause you to hesitate, as at the age of 29 it will not be long before the Gabon man’s rating starts to drop.

All The FIFA 19 Fastest Players