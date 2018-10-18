FIFA 19: Fastest Defenders (CB, RB & LB)

Pace at the back can be your get out of jail free card on FIFA 19's Career Mode, especially if you're a team who plays possession football. If you get caught with the ball, you will be susceptible on the counter-attack, so having a rapid defender that can come to your aid and make that last-ditch tackle or interception is vital.
RealSport looks at the fastest defenders on FIFA 19. We have looked at sprint speed (SPD) and acceleration (ACL) to determine the quickest players on the game.
Fastest centre backs (CB)
Pacey centre backs (CBs) are hard to come by with just 13 men having sprint speed and acceleration stats of 80 or higher.
Jorgen Skjelvik (SPD 92 – ACL 90)
Age: 27
Overall: 66
Potential: 68
Positions: CB
Club: LA Galaxy
Country: Norway
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Speed stats: 92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 73 agility
Cost: £800,000
Wage: £2,000 a week
The quickest centre back on the game is LA Galaxy man Jorgen Skjelvik. The 27-year-old has plenty of experience, having played over 130 games in the Norwegian top flight before heading Stateside. With 31 MLS appearances under his belt this season, the pacey 27-year-old has slotted in perfectly at the StubHub Center.
Skjelvik is aided by ridiculous stats of 92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration and 73 agility to propel him to a 66 overall, which can rise to a 68 potential. You can sign the Norway international for £800,000 and wages of £2,000 a week.
Fernando Lewis (SPD 88 – ACL 85)
Age: 25
Overall: 67
Potential: 70
Positions: CB, RB
Club: Willem II
Country: Holland
Work rate: High/Medium
Speed stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 77 agility
Cost: £1 million
Wage: £3,000 a week
Fernando Lewis has only recently converted to a centre back, having spent most of his career on the right side of defence. After struggling to get regular football at AZ Alkmaar, the 25-year-old headed to Willem II last season, making 32 appearances.
88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 77 agility will be a serious asset for your club, with Lewis holding a 67 overall which can rise to 70. You need just £1 million to sign him with wages of £3,000 a week.
Kebba Ceesay (SPD 88 – ACL 85)
Age: 30
Overall: 65
Potential: 65
Positions: CB, RB
Club: Dalkurd
Country: Gambia
Work rate: High/Medium
Speed stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 72 agility
Cost: £410,000
Wage: £1,000 a week
Over in Sweden we find Gambian international Kebba Ceesay who is enjoying a second spell in the Allsvenskan. The centre or right back earned a reputation with Djurgardens, representing the club close to 130 times, before heading to Polish outfit Lech Poznan. He headed back to Sweden in 2017 to sign for Dalkurd, winning promotion to the top flight at the end of the campaign.
Ceesay’s 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 72 agility take him to a 65 overall. You can pick him up for £410,000 and wages of £1,000 a week.
All the fastest centre backs (CB) on FIFA 19
|Player
|A
|Pos
|Club
|Country
|SPD
|ACL
|OVR
|POT
|C
|W
|Jorgen Skjelvik
|26
|CB
|LA Galaxy
|Norway
|92
|90
|66
|68
|£800k
|£2k
|Kebba Ceesay
|30
|CB RB
|Dalkurd
|Gambia
|88
|85
|65
|65
|£410k
|£1k
|Fernando Lewis
|25
|CB RB
|Willem II
|Holland
|88
|85
|67
|70
|£1m
|£3k
|Kostas Manolas
|27
|CB
|Roma
|Greece
|85
|80
|85
|87
|£53m
|£84k
|Raphael Varane
|25
|CB
|Real Madrid
|France
|85
|83
|86
|92
|£68m
|£185k
|Charles Dunne
|25
|CB LB
|Motherwell
|Rep. Ireland
|85
|83
|66
|68
|£820k
|£2k
|Jesus Murillo
|24
|CB RB
|DIM
|Colombia
|85
|85
|66
|72
|£900k
|£968
|Izuchukwu Anthony
|20
|CB CDM
|Haugesund
|Nigeria
|84
|82
|62
|68
|£447k
|£880
|Cherif Quenum
|25
|CB
|Valenciennes
|France
|84
|80
|59
|65
|£285k
|£880
|Chu Jinzhao
|25
|CB RB LB
|Tianjin Quanjian
|China
|84
|81
|59
|63
|£300k
|£3k
|Adedeji Oshilaja
|25
|CB
|Wimbledon
|England
|84
|81
|67
|71
|£1.2m
|£2k
|Koki Machida
|20
|CB
|Kashima Antlers
|Japan
|80
|80
|61
|75
|£847k
|£1k
|Andrea Accardi
|22
|CB RB
|Palermo
|Italy
|80
|80
|63
|74
|£871k
|£880
Fastest Right Backs (RB) & Right Wing Backs (RWB)
Pace in the full back positions is key, as you want these wide defenders to bomb up and down the flanks to aid in both attack and defence. All of these right backs (RBs) and right wing backs (RWBs) have sprint speed and acceleration stats of at least 85.
Luis Advincula (SPD 94 – ACL 95)
Age: 28
Overall: 74
Potential: 74
Positions: RB, RWB
Club: Rayo Vallecano (on loan from Tigres)
Country: Peru
Work rate: High/Medium
Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 80 agility
Cost: n/a
Wage: £36,000 a week
Luis Advincula also appears in the fastest players on FIFA 19, and he leads the quickest defenders. The 28-year-old has made 70 appearances for Peru, but has had a difficult club career, constantly moving clubs. He looked to have made his break when signing for Hoffenheim in 2013, but three subsequent loan spells stunted his development, with the right or wing-back now on loan at Rayo Vallecano from Mexican side Tigres.
Advincula will set you back around £5 million when his loan spell finishes, a decent price for his 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 80 agility. Wages of £36,000 a week will get you his 74 overall.
Ryan Fredericks (SPD 94 – ACL 92)
Age: 26
Overall: 73
Potential: 76
Positions: RB
Club: West Ham United
Country: England
Work rate: High/Medium
Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 77 agility
Cost: £6 million
Wage: £41,000 a week
After failing to breakthrough at Tottenham, a few loan moves for Ryan Fredericks helped him become a useful player. Three seasons at Fulham saw him rack up over 100 appearances for the club and then earn a switch to West Ham on a free transfer.
Fredericks has outrageous pace with 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 77 agility stats on FIFA 19. Those take him to a 73 overall which can continue to rise to a 76 potential. You will have to wait until January to make the £6 million move for him, along with wages of £41,000 a week.
DeAndre Yedlin (SPD 93 – ACL 93)
Age: 25
Overall: 76
Potential: 81
Positions: RB
Club: Newcastle United
Country: United States
Work rate: High/Medium
Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 85 agility
Cost: £13 million
Wage: £30,000 a week
Another former Tottenham right back, DeAndre Yedlin’s impressive form at Seattle Sounders in the MLS saw him head to the Premier League but was sent out on loan to Sunderland from Spurs. The next season he controversially sealed a permanent switch to Newcastle, but has impressed on Tyneside, making over 70 appearances for the Magpies.
The 25-year-old Yedlin has a 76 overall which can grow to an 81 potential on Career Mode. The USA international’s stats of 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 85 agility cost £13 million and wages of £30,000 a week.
All the fastest right backs (RB) & right wing backs (RWB) on FIFA 19
|Player
|A
|Pos
|Team
|Country
|SPD
|ACL
|OVR
|POT
|C
|W
|Ryan Fredericks
|25
|RB
|West Ham
|England
|94
|92
|73
|76
|£6m
|£41k
|Luis Advincula
|28
|RB RWB
|Rayo Vallecano*
|Peru
|94
|95
|74
|74
|n/a
|£36k
|Kyle Walker
|28
|RB RWB CB
|Man City
|England
|93
|86
|84
|84
|£39.9m
|£145k
|DeAndre Yedlin
|24
|RB
|Newcastle
|USA
|93
|93
|76
|81
|£13m
|£30k
|Aleix Vidal
|28
|RB RM
|Sevilla
|Spain
|93
|89
|77
|77
|£12.3m
|£15k
|Gerard Valentín
|24
|RB RM
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Spain
|92
|91
|70
|75
|£2.7m
|£4k
|Omar Al Sunain
|23
|RB
|Al Ettifaq
|Saudi Arabia
|92
|92
|59
|66
|£293k
|£3k
|Nelson Semedo
|24
|RB
|Barcelona
|Portugal
|92
|91
|80
|86
|£30m
|£101k
|Jeremy Toljan
|23
|RB LB
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|92
|89
|75
|79
|£10.5m
|£29k
|Pol Valentín
|21
|RB RWB
|Gimnastic
|Spain
|92
|91
|65
|79
|£2.1M
|£1k
|Hayden White
|23
|RWB CB
|Mansfield
|England
|92
|91
|62
|63
|£460k
|£2k
|Fernandez
|28
|RB RWB
|Cordoba
|Spain
|92
|90
|69
|69
|£950k
|£4k
|Kevin Mbabu
|23
|RB
|Young Boys
|Switz.
|92
|90
|76
|83
|£11.5m
|£16k
|Jose Luis Gomez
|24
|RB
|Atletico Lanus
|Argentina
|92
|91
|73
|78
|£5.7m
|£11k
|Ruben Ligeon
|26
|RB LB
|PEC Zwolle
|Holland
|91
|86
|68
|70
|£950k
|£4k
|Camilo Mayada
|27
|RB RM LB
|River Plate
|Uruguay
|91
|90
|73
|73
|£3.8m
|£15k
|Tendayi Darikwa
|26
|RB
|Nott'ham Forest
|Zimbabwe
|91
|88
|70
|73
|£3m
|£21k
|CJ Hamilton
|23
|RWB LM
|Mansfield
|England
|91
|92
|62
|70
|£644k
|£2k
|Victor Salazar
|25
|RB LB
|San Lorenzo
|Argentina
|91
|91
|71
|76
|£3.2m
|£10k
|Carlos Arboleda
|32
|RB RM
|Santa Fe
|Colombia
|91
|86
|72
|72
|£2m
|£3k
|Hector Bellerin
|23
|RB RWB
|Arsenal
|Spain
|91
|94
|80
|85
|£28m
|£75k
|Nazim Sangare
|24
|RB
|Antalyaspor
|Turkey
|90
|90
|69
|75
|£2.3M
|£6k
|Hassan Muath
|32
|RB RM
|Al Ittihad
|Saudi Arabia
|90
|88
|68
|68
|£700k
|£11k
|Helibelton Palacios
|25
|RB RWB
|Atletico Nacional
|Colombia
|90
|88
|72
|77
|£4.4m
|£4k
|Clinton Mata
|25
|RB RM
|Club Brugge
|Angola
|90
|86
|72
|75
|£4m
|£12k
|Facundo Sanchez
|28
|RB RM
|Estudiantes
|Argentina
|90
|93
|73
|73
|£4m
|£12k
|Luis Perez
|23
|RB RM
|Tenerife
|Spain
|89
|86
|70
|78
|£3.5m
|£4k
|Dodo
|19
|RB
|Vitoria
|Brazil
|89
|91
|70
|83
|£7m
|£2k
|Jair Palacios
|28
|RB
|Millonarios
|Colombia
|89
|87
|70
|70
|£1.7m
|£2k
|Isak Ssewankambo
|22
|RB CM
|Molde
|Sweden
|89
|86
|66
|73
|£957k
|£2k
|Sandro Sirigu
|29
|RB RM
|Darmstadt
|Germany
|89
|87
|69
|69
|£1.1m
|£8k
|Renzo Saravia
|25
|RB
|Racing
|Argentina
|89
|88
|72
|77
|£4.7m
|£11k
|Nicky Devlin
|24
|RB
|Walsall
|Scotland
|88
|86
|67
|70
|£1.3m
|£2k
|Georg Teigl
|27
|RB RWB RM
|Augsburg
|Austria
|88
|87
|69
|70
|£1.4m
|£9k
|Joao Cancelo
|24
|RB
|Juventus
|Portugal
|88
|88
|81
|87
|£32m
|£77k
|Jorge Moreira
|28
|RB
|River Plate
|Paraguay
|88
|86
|74
|74
|£5.5m
|£17k
|Phil Ofosu-Ayeh
|26
|RB RWB
|Hansa Rostock*
|Ghana
|88
|87
|67
|68
|n/a
|£16k
|Dylan Pierias
|18
|RB
|Melbourne City
|Australia
|88
|86
|56
|70
|£281k
|£880
|James Tavernier
|26
|RB
|Rangers
|England
|88
|85
|74
|77
|£7.6m
|£34k
|Cristian Gamboa
|28
|RB
|Celtic
|Costa Rica
|88
|88
|70
|70
|£2.2m
|£22k
|Saidy Janko
|22
|RB RM
|Nott'ham Forest*
|Switz.
|87
|90
|70
|74
|n/a
|£5k
|Ricardo Pereira
|24
|RB RM
|Leicester
|Portugal
|87
|88
|81
|85
|£29m
|£56k
|Bartosz Bereszyński
|25
|RB
|Sampdoria
|Poland
|87
|85
|73
|76
|£6m
|£20k
|Rick Karsdorp
|23
|RB
|Roma
|Holland
|87
|86
|76
|81
|£13.3m
|£36k
|Kingsley Ehizibue
|23
|RB
|PEC Zwolle
|Holland
|87
|85
|71
|76
|£3.5m
|£5k
|Martin Linnes
|26
|RB LB
|Galatasaray
|Norway
|87
|86
|73
|74
|£5m
|£32k
|Tyronne Ebuehi
|22
|RB
|Benfica
|Nigeria
|87
|86
|67
|72
|£1.3m
|£3k
|Ryuta Koike
|22
|RB
|Kashiwa Reysol
|Japan
|86
|90
|67
|70
|£933k
|£3k
|Aurelio Buta
|21
|RB RM
|Royal Antwerp
|Portugal
|86
|85
|69
|77
|£2m
|£4k
|Stefan Ristovski
|26
|RB RM
|Sporting Lisbon
|Macedonia
|86
|88
|76
|77
|£11m
|£11k
|Reggie Cannon
|20
|RB
|FC Dallas
|USA
|86
|85
|68
|80
|£2.1m
|£2k
|Daniel Leadbitter
|27
|RB
|Bristol Rovers
|England
|86
|89
|61
|61
|£300k
|£2k
|Walmer Pacheco
|23
|RB RM
|La Equidad
|Colombia
|86
|91
|67
|75
|£1.3m
|£880
|Otar Kakabadze
|23
|RB
|Luzern
|Georgia
|86
|89
|69
|76
|£1.8m
|£5k
|Daniel Opare
|27
|RB RWB
|Royal Antwerp
|Ghana
|85
|85
|72
|72
|£3.3m
|£8k
|Luis Rodríguez
|27
|RB RWB
|Tigres
|Mexico
|85
|86
|73
|74
|£4.2m
|£31k
|Julio Buffarini
|29
|RB
|Boca Juniors
|Argentina
|85
|86
|73
|73
|£3.5m
|£15k
|Lukas Klunter
|22
|RB CB
|Hertha Berlin
|Germany
|85
|86
|69
|78
|£2.3m
|£9k
|Robert Lundstrom
|28
|RWB
|AIK Solna
|Sweden
|85
|86
|67
|67
|£686k
|£3k
|Fernando Navarro
|29
|RB
|Club Leon
|Mexico
|85
|85
|71
|71
|£2.7m
|£15k
Fastest Left backs (LB) & Left Wing Backs (LWB)
It’s the same with left backs (LBs) and left wing backs (LWBs), but there are less options. There are still well over 40 players with sprint speed and acceleration of 85 or higher, so have a look and see which man would suit your club.
Jordi Alba (SPD 93 – ACL 93)
Age: 29
Overall: 87
Potential: 87
Positions: LB
Club: Barcelona
Country: Spain
Work rate: High/Medium
Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 90 agility
Cost: £56 million
Wage: £220,000 a week
Jordi Alba has been one of the world’s best left backs since leaving Valencia to return to Barcelona, having been at the club’s academy. Since 2012, the defender has won La Liga four times, the Copa del Rey four times, the Champions League, Club World Cup and European Championship, and should go down as one of the greats, having chalked up 66 Spain caps.
The 29-year-old Alba will cost you a hefty £56 million on the game, plus wages of £220,000 a week. His 87 overall contains superb pace with 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 90 agility.
Theo Hernandez (SPD 93 – ACL 90)
Age: 20
Overall: 76
Potential: 84
Positions: LB, LWB
Club: Real Sociedad (on loan from Real Madrid)
Country: France
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 74 agility
Cost: n/a
Wage: £63,000 a week
Currently on loan from Real Madrid, Theo Hernandez has all the qualities to become a superb left back. His brother Luis (82) is left back for the French national team, but there is a sense Theo can become even greater. The 20-year-old was initially at Atletico Madrid alongside his older brother, but a fantastic loan spell at Deportivo Alaves saw Real swoop in.
The Real Sociedad defender has stats of 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration and 74 agility to take him to a 76 overall. That can rise to a potential of 84, so you should consider making a bid of around £20 million for him when his loan finishes at the end of the season, plus wages of £63,000 a week.
Dalbert (SPD 91 – ACL 91)
Age: 25
Overall: 76
Potential: 81
Positions: LB
Club: Inter Milan
Country: Brazil
Work rate: High/Medium
Speed stats: 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration, 83 agility
Cost: £12 million
Wage: £36,000 a week
Dalbert’s impressive form at Nice over just one season saw him seal a move to Inter Milan in 2017 for £17 million. Despite that, the Brazilian made just 14 appearances last season, but with four appearances under his belt so far this year and Inter returning to the Champions League, expect more from the 25-year-old in the months ahead.
£12 million will get you Dalbert’s 76 overall, containing stats of 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration and 83 agility. The left back can improve to an 81 potential, so he will be worth the £36,000 a week wages.
All fastest left backs (LB) & left wing backs (LWB) on FIFA 19
|Name
|Age
|POS
|Club
|Country
|SPD
|ACL
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Jordi Alba
|29
|LB
|Barcelona
|Spain
|93
|93
|87
|87
|£56m
|£220k
|Theo Hernandez*
|20
|LB LWB
|Real Sociedad
|France
|93
|90
|76
|84
|n/a
|£63k
|Joshua Brenet
|24
|LWB LB RB RWB
|Hoffenheim
|Holland
|92
|89
|74
|77
|£8.5m
|£19k
|Ridgeciano Haps
|25
|LB
|Feyenoord
|Holland
|92
|86
|75
|77
|£8.4m
|£10k
|Dalbert
|24
|LB
|Inter Milan
|Brazil
|91
|91
|76
|81
|£12m
|£36k
|Nelino Tapia
|27
|LB LM
|Boyaca Chico
|Colombia
|91
|91
|64
|64
|£446k
|£880
|Kieran Tierney
|21
|LB LM LWB CB
|Celtic
|Scotland
|91
|87
|76
|86
|£19.4m
|£28k
|Rasmus Lindkvist
|28
|LWB
|AIK Solna
|Sweden
|91
|91
|67
|67
|£686k
|£3k
|Johan Mojica
|25
|LWB LM LB
|Girona
|Colombia
|90
|89
|78
|81
|£16m
|£25k
|Alvaro Angulo
|21
|LB
|Aguilas Doradas
|Colombia
|90
|92
|64
|74
|£853k
|£880
|Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo
|23
|LB LW LWB
|Rapid Vienna
|Belgium
|90
|90
|73
|78
|£6m
|£11k
|Rico Henry
|20
|LB LWB LM
|Brentford
|England
|90
|92
|67
|77
|£2m
|£8k
|Patrick van Aanholt
|27
|LB
|Crystal Palace
|Holland
|89
|88
|76
|76
|£10m
|£39k
|Marcelo Saracchi
|20
|LB
|RB Leipzig
|Uruguay
|89
|87
|75
|85
|£14.9m
|£24k
|Bradley Garmston
|24
|LB
|Gillingham
|Rep. Ireland
|89
|91
|63
|65
|£602k
|£1k
|Ruben Vinagre
|19
|LWB
|Wolves
|Portugal
|89
|87
|66
|82
|£2.7m
|£6k
|Park Sun Ju
|26
|LB LM
|Gangwon
|South Korea
|89
|85
|64
|67
|£525k
|£1k
|Frank Fabra
|27
|LB
|Boca Juniors
|Colombia
|88
|86
|77
|78
|£10m
|£19k
|Kane Vincent-Young
|22
|LB LWB RB RWB
|Colchester
|England
|88
|88
|65
|74
|£1.2m
|£3k
|Cohen Bramall
|22
|LB LM
|Arsenal
|England
|88
|88
|63
|70
|£730k
|£11k
|Adama Traore
|28
|LB
|Goztepe
|Ivory Coast
|88
|85
|73
|73
|£5m
|£17k
|Declan John
|23
|LB LWB
|Swansea
|Wales
|87
|89
|70
|78
|£3.8m
|£11k
|Kemar Lawrence
|25
|LB LWB
|NY Red Bulls
|Jamaica
|87
|88
|73
|76
|£5.2m
|£6k
|Jerome Roussillon
|25
|LB LWB LM
|Wolfsburg
|France
|87
|87
|78
|83
|£17m
|£35k
|Nico Schulz
|25
|LWB LM LB
|Hoffenheim
|Germany
|87
|88
|79
|80
|£16m
|£31k
|Nouhou
|21
|LB
|Seattle Sounders
|Cameroon
|87
|86
|67
|77
|£1.6m
|£2k
|Gaya
|23
|LB LM
|Valencia
|Spain
|87
|86
|79
|84
|£25m
|£27k
|Javi Jiménez
|22
|LB
|Gimnastic
|Spain
|87
|91
|68
|78
|£2m
|£3k
|Alberto Moreno
|25
|LB
|Liverpool
|Spain
|87
|85
|77
|79
|£14m
|£67k
|Ferland Mendy
|23
|LB
|Lyon
|France
|86
|88
|78
|86
|£24M
|£41k
|Arthur Masuaku
|24
|LB LWB LM
|West Ham
|DR Congo
|86
|87
|76
|81
|£12.8m
|£45k
|Clinton Antwi
|18
|LWB
|Nordsjaelland
|Ghana
|86
|90
|60
|73
|£536k
|£880
|Ronaldo Esler
|30
|LB LM
|Atletico Mineiro
|Brazil
|86
|88
|78
|78
|£12m
|£30k
|Marlion Simoes
|26
|LB CM
|Ceara
|Brazil
|86
|85
|72
|72
|£4m
|£12k
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|25
|LB CB
|Ajax
|Argentina
|86
|85
|79
|82
|£14m
|£17k
|Sherel Floranus
|19
|LB RB
|Heerenveen
|Holland
|86
|85
|66
|77
|£1.4m
|£1k
|Wendell
|24
|LB
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Brazil
|86
|85
|78
|82
|£14m
|£40k
|Krystian Mis
|22
|LB
|Wisla Plock
|Poland
|86
|85
|60
|66
|£327k
|£880
|Ambroise Oyongo
|27
|LWB LB RB
|Montpellier
|Cameroon
|86
|86
|74
|75
|£7m
|£18k
|Mohamed El Monir
|26
|LB
|Orlando City
|Libya
|86
|87
|70
|73
|£2.5m
|£4k
|Antonee Robinson
|20
|LB LWB
|Wigan*
|USA
|86
|85
|69
|81
|n/a
|£20k
|Gaetano Letizia
|28
|LB RM
|Benevento
|Italy
|85
|92
|72
|72
|£3.3m
|£4k
|Cristian Borja
|25
|LB LM
|Deportivo Toluca
|Colombia
|85
|90
|70
|74
|£2.8m
|£10k
|Brian Idowu
|26
|LWB LM CB RWB
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Nigeria
|85
|90
|69
|72
|£1.8m
|£880
|Koki Anzai
|23
|LB RB
|Kashima Antlers
|Japan
|85
|89
|67
|74
|£1m
|£3k
|Bruno Urribarri
|31
|LB
|Patronato
|Argentina
|85
|85
|70
|70
|£1.3m
|£7k
|Emre Tasdemir
|22
|LB LM
|Bursaspor
|Turkey
|85
|87
|71
|78
|£3.5m
|£8k