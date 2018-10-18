header decal
18 Oct 2018

FIFA 19: Fastest Defenders (CB, RB & LB)

Lacking pace in defence? We have ALL the fastest centre backs (CB), left backs (LB) and right backs (RB) on FIFA 19.

Fastest centre backs (CB)

Jorgen Skjelvik (SPD 92 – ACL 90)

Fernando Lewis (SPD 88 – ACL 85)

Kebba Ceesay (SPD 88 – ACL 85)

All the fastest centre backs (CB) on FIFA 19

Fastest Right Backs (RB) & Right Wing Backs (RWB)

Luis Advincula (SPD 94 – ACL 95)

Ryan Fredericks (SPD 94 – ACL 92)

DeAndre Yedlin (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

All the fastest right backs (RB) & right wing backs (RWB) on FIFA 19

Fastest Left backs (LB) & Left Wing Backs (LWB)

Jordi Alba (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

Theo Hernandez (SPD 93 – ACL 90)

Dalbert (SPD 91 – ACL 91)

All fastest left backs (LB) & left wing backs (LWB) on FIFA 19

Pace at the back can be your get out of jail free card on FIFA 19's Career Mode, especially if you're a team who plays possession football. If you get caught with the ball, you will be susceptible on the counter-attack, so having a rapid defender that can come to your aid and make that last-ditch tackle or interception is vital.

RealSport looks at the fastest defenders on FIFA 19. We have looked at sprint speed (SPD) and acceleration (ACL) to determine the quickest players on the game.

Fastest centre backs (CB)

Pacey centre backs (CBs) are hard to come by with just 13 men having sprint speed and acceleration stats of 80 or higher. 

Jorgen Skjelvik (SPD 92 – ACL 90)

Age: 27

Overall: 66

Potential: 68

Positions: CB

Club: LA Galaxy

Country: Norway

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Speed stats: 92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 73 agility

Cost: £800,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

The quickest centre back on the game is LA Galaxy man Jorgen Skjelvik. The 27-year-old has plenty of experience, having played over 130 games in the Norwegian top flight before heading Stateside. With 31 MLS appearances under his belt this season, the pacey 27-year-old has slotted in perfectly at the StubHub Center.

Skjelvik is aided by ridiculous stats of 92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration and 73 agility to propel him to a 66 overall, which can rise to a 68 potential. You can sign the Norway international for £800,000 and wages of £2,000 a week.

Fernando Lewis (SPD 88 – ACL 85)

Age: 25

Overall: 67

Potential: 70

Positions: CB, RB

Club: Willem II

Country: Holland

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 77 agility

Cost: £1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Fernando Lewis has only recently converted to a centre back, having spent most of his career on the right side of defence. After struggling to get regular football at AZ Alkmaar, the 25-year-old headed to Willem II last season, making 32 appearances.

88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 77 agility will be a serious asset for your club, with Lewis holding a 67 overall which can rise to 70. You need just £1 million to sign him with wages of £3,000 a week. 

Kebba Ceesay (SPD 88 – ACL 85)

Age: 30

Overall: 65

Potential: 65

Positions: CB, RB

Club: Dalkurd

Country: Gambia

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 72 agility

Cost: £410,000

Wage: £1,000 a week

Over in Sweden we find Gambian international Kebba Ceesay who is enjoying a second spell in the Allsvenskan. The centre or right back earned a reputation with Djurgardens, representing the club close to 130 times, before heading to Polish outfit Lech Poznan. He headed back to Sweden in 2017 to sign for Dalkurd, winning promotion to the top flight at the end of the campaign. 

Ceesay’s 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 72 agility take him to a 65 overall. You can pick him up for £410,000 and wages of £1,000 a week. 

All the fastest centre backs (CB) on FIFA 19

Player A Pos Club Country SPD ACL OVR POT C W
Jorgen Skjelvik26CBLA GalaxyNorway92906668£800k£2k
Kebba Ceesay30CB RBDalkurdGambia88856565£410k£1k
Fernando Lewis25CB RBWillem IIHolland88856770£1m£3k
Kostas Manolas27CBRomaGreece85808587£53m£84k
Raphael Varane25CBReal MadridFrance85838692£68m£185k
Charles Dunne25CB LBMotherwellRep. Ireland85836668£820k£2k
Jesus Murillo24CB RBDIMColombia85856672£900k£968
Izuchukwu Anthony20CB CDMHaugesundNigeria84826268£447k£880
Cherif Quenum25CBValenciennesFrance84805965£285k£880
Chu Jinzhao25CB RB LBTianjin QuanjianChina84815963£300k£3k
Adedeji Oshilaja25CBWimbledonEngland84816771£1.2m£2k
Koki Machida20CBKashima AntlersJapan80806175£847k£1k
Andrea Accardi22CB RBPalermoItaly80806374£871k£880

Fastest Right Backs (RB) & Right Wing Backs (RWB)

Pace in the full back positions is key, as you want these wide defenders to bomb up and down the flanks to aid in both attack and defence. All of these right backs (RBs) and right wing backs (RWBs) have sprint speed and acceleration stats of at least 85. 

Luis Advincula (SPD 94 – ACL 95)

Age: 28

Overall: 74

Potential: 74

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Rayo Vallecano (on loan from Tigres)

Country: Peru

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 80 agility

Cost: n/a

Wage: £36,000 a week

Luis Advincula also appears in the fastest players on FIFA 19, and he leads the quickest defenders. The 28-year-old has made 70 appearances for Peru, but has had a difficult club career, constantly moving clubs. He looked to have made his break when signing for Hoffenheim in 2013, but three subsequent loan spells stunted his development, with the right or wing-back now on loan at Rayo Vallecano from Mexican side Tigres.

Advincula will set you back around £5 million when his loan spell finishes, a decent price for his 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 80 agility. Wages of £36,000 a week will get you his 74 overall.

Ryan Fredericks (SPD 94 – ACL 92)

Age: 26

Overall: 73 

Potential: 76

Positions: RB

Club: West Ham United

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 77 agility

Cost: £6 million

Wage: £41,000 a week

After failing to breakthrough at Tottenham, a few loan moves for Ryan Fredericks helped him become a useful player. Three seasons at Fulham saw him rack up over 100 appearances for the club and then earn a switch to West Ham on a free transfer.

Fredericks has outrageous pace with 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 77 agility stats on FIFA 19. Those take him to a 73 overall which can continue to rise to a 76 potential. You will have to wait until January to make the £6 million move for him, along with wages of £41,000 a week. 

DeAndre Yedlin (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

Age: 25

Overall: 76

Potential: 81

Positions: RB

Club: Newcastle United

Country: United States

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 85 agility

Cost: £13 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

Another former Tottenham right back, DeAndre Yedlin’s impressive form at Seattle Sounders in the MLS saw him head to the Premier League but was sent out on loan to Sunderland from Spurs. The next season he controversially sealed a permanent switch to Newcastle, but has impressed on Tyneside, making over 70 appearances for the Magpies.

The 25-year-old Yedlin has a 76 overall which can grow to an 81 potential on Career Mode. The USA international’s stats of 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 85 agility cost £13 million and wages of £30,000 a week. 

All the fastest right backs (RB) & right wing backs (RWB) on FIFA 19

Player A Pos Team Country SPD ACL OVR POT C W
Ryan Fredericks25RBWest HamEngland94927376£6m£41k
Luis Advincula28RB RWBRayo Vallecano*Peru94957474n/a£36k
Kyle Walker28RB RWB CBMan CityEngland93868484£39.9m£145k
DeAndre Yedlin24RBNewcastleUSA93937681£13m£30k
Aleix Vidal28RB RMSevillaSpain93897777£12.3m£15k
Gerard Valentín24RB RMDeportivo La CorunaSpain92917075£2.7m£4k
Omar Al Sunain23RBAl EttifaqSaudi Arabia92925966£293k£3k
Nelson Semedo24RBBarcelonaPortugal92918086£30m£101k
Jeremy Toljan23RB LBBorussia DortmundGermany92897579£10.5m£29k
Pol Valentín21RB RWBGimnasticSpain92916579£2.1M£1k
Hayden White23RWB CBMansfieldEngland92916263£460k£2k
Fernandez28RB RWBCordobaSpain92906969£950k£4k
Kevin Mbabu23RBYoung BoysSwitz.92907683£11.5m£16k
Jose Luis Gomez24RBAtletico LanusArgentina92917378£5.7m£11k
Ruben Ligeon26RB LBPEC ZwolleHolland91866870£950k£4k
Camilo Mayada27RB RM LBRiver PlateUruguay91907373£3.8m£15k
Tendayi Darikwa26RBNott'ham ForestZimbabwe91887073£3m£21k
CJ Hamilton23RWB LMMansfieldEngland91926270£644k£2k
Victor Salazar25RB LBSan LorenzoArgentina91917176£3.2m£10k
Carlos Arboleda32RB RMSanta FeColombia91867272£2m£3k
Hector Bellerin23RB RWBArsenalSpain91948085£28m£75k
Nazim Sangare24RBAntalyasporTurkey90906975£2.3M£6k
Hassan Muath32RB RMAl IttihadSaudi Arabia90886868£700k£11k
Helibelton Palacios25RB RWBAtletico NacionalColombia90887277£4.4m£4k
Clinton Mata25RB RMClub BruggeAngola90867275£4m£12k
Facundo Sanchez28RB RMEstudiantesArgentina90937373£4m£12k
Luis Perez23RB RMTenerifeSpain89867078£3.5m£4k
Dodo19RBVitoriaBrazil89917083£7m£2k
Jair Palacios28RBMillonariosColombia89877070£1.7m£2k
Isak Ssewankambo22RB CMMoldeSweden89866673£957k£2k
Sandro Sirigu29RB RMDarmstadtGermany89876969£1.1m£8k
Renzo Saravia25RBRacingArgentina89887277£4.7m£11k
Nicky Devlin24RBWalsallScotland88866770£1.3m£2k
Georg Teigl27RB RWB RMAugsburgAustria88876970£1.4m£9k
Joao Cancelo24RBJuventusPortugal88888187£32m£77k
Jorge Moreira28RBRiver PlateParaguay88867474£5.5m£17k
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh26RB RWBHansa Rostock*Ghana88876768n/a£16k
Dylan Pierias18RBMelbourne CityAustralia88865670£281k£880
James Tavernier26RBRangersEngland88857477£7.6m£34k
Cristian Gamboa28RBCelticCosta Rica88887070£2.2m£22k
Saidy Janko22RB RMNott'ham Forest*Switz.87907074n/a£5k
Ricardo Pereira24RB RMLeicesterPortugal87888185£29m£56k
Bartosz Bereszyński25RBSampdoriaPoland87857376£6m£20k
Rick Karsdorp23RBRomaHolland87867681£13.3m£36k
Kingsley Ehizibue23RBPEC ZwolleHolland87857176£3.5m£5k
Martin Linnes26RB LBGalatasarayNorway87867374£5m£32k
Tyronne Ebuehi22RBBenficaNigeria87866772£1.3m£3k
Ryuta Koike22RBKashiwa ReysolJapan86906770£933k£3k
Aurelio Buta21RB RMRoyal AntwerpPortugal86856977£2m£4k
Stefan Ristovski26RB RMSporting LisbonMacedonia86887677£11m£11k
Reggie Cannon20RBFC DallasUSA86856880£2.1m£2k
Daniel Leadbitter27RBBristol RoversEngland86896161£300k£2k
Walmer Pacheco23RB RMLa EquidadColombia86916775£1.3m£880
Otar Kakabadze23RBLuzernGeorgia86896976£1.8m£5k
Daniel Opare27RB RWBRoyal AntwerpGhana85857272£3.3m£8k
Luis Rodríguez27RB RWBTigresMexico85867374£4.2m£31k
Julio Buffarini29RBBoca JuniorsArgentina85867373£3.5m£15k
Lukas Klunter22RB CBHertha BerlinGermany85866978£2.3m£9k
Robert Lundstrom28RWBAIK SolnaSweden85866767£686k£3k
Fernando Navarro29RBClub LeonMexico85857171£2.7m£15k

Fastest Left backs (LB) & Left Wing Backs (LWB)

It’s the same with left backs (LBs) and left wing backs (LWBs), but there are less options. There are still well over 40 players with sprint speed and acceleration of 85 or higher, so have a look and see which man would suit your club.

Jordi Alba (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

Age: 29

Overall: 87

Potential: 87

Positions: LB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 90 agility

Cost: £56 million

Wage: £220,000 a week

Jordi Alba has been one of the world’s best left backs since leaving Valencia to return to Barcelona, having been at the club’s academy. Since 2012, the defender has won La Liga four times, the Copa del Rey four times, the Champions League, Club World Cup and European Championship, and should go down as one of the greats, having chalked up 66 Spain caps.

The 29-year-old Alba will cost you a hefty £56 million on the game, plus wages of £220,000 a week. His 87 overall contains superb pace with 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 90 agility. 

Theo Hernandez (SPD 93 – ACL 90)

Age: 20

Overall: 76 

Potential: 84

Positions: LB, LWB

Club: Real Sociedad (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 74 agility

Cost: n/a

Wage: £63,000 a week

Currently on loan from Real Madrid, Theo Hernandez has all the qualities to become a superb left back. His brother Luis (82) is left back for the French national team, but there is a sense Theo can become even greater. The 20-year-old was initially at Atletico Madrid alongside his older brother, but a fantastic loan spell at Deportivo Alaves saw Real swoop in. 

The Real Sociedad defender has stats of 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration and 74 agility to take him to a 76 overall. That can rise to a potential of 84, so you should consider making a bid of around £20 million for him when his loan finishes at the end of the season, plus wages of £63,000 a week. 

Dalbert (SPD 91 – ACL 91)

Age: 25

Overall: 76

Potential: 81

Positions: LB

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration, 83 agility

Cost: £12 million

Wage: £36,000 a week

Dalbert’s impressive form at Nice over just one season saw him seal a move to Inter Milan in 2017 for £17 million. Despite that, the Brazilian made just 14 appearances last season, but with four appearances under his belt so far this year and Inter returning to the Champions League, expect more from the 25-year-old in the months ahead.

£12 million will get you Dalbert’s 76 overall, containing stats of 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration and 83 agility. The left back can improve to an 81 potential, so he will be worth the £36,000 a week wages. 

All fastest left backs (LB) & left wing backs (LWB) on FIFA 19

Name Age POS Club Country SPD ACL OVR POT Cost Wage
Jordi Alba29LBBarcelonaSpain93938787£56m£220k
Theo Hernandez*20LB LWBReal SociedadFrance93907684n/a£63k
Joshua Brenet24LWB LB RB RWBHoffenheimHolland92897477£8.5m£19k
Ridgeciano Haps25LBFeyenoordHolland92867577£8.4m£10k
Dalbert24LBInter MilanBrazil91917681£12m£36k
Nelino Tapia27LB LMBoyaca ChicoColombia91916464£446k£880
Kieran Tierney21LB LM LWB CBCelticScotland91877686£19.4m£28k
Rasmus Lindkvist28LWBAIK SolnaSweden91916767£686k£3k
Johan Mojica25LWB LM LBGironaColombia90897881£16m£25k
Alvaro Angulo21LBAguilas DoradasColombia90926474£853k£880
Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo23LB LW LWBRapid ViennaBelgium90907378£6m£11k
Rico Henry20LB LWB LMBrentfordEngland90926777£2m£8k
Patrick van Aanholt27LBCrystal PalaceHolland89887676£10m£39k
Marcelo Saracchi20LBRB LeipzigUruguay89877585£14.9m£24k
Bradley Garmston24LBGillinghamRep. Ireland89916365£602k£1k
Ruben Vinagre19LWBWolvesPortugal89876682£2.7m£6k
Park Sun Ju26LB LMGangwonSouth Korea89856467£525k£1k
Frank Fabra27LBBoca JuniorsColombia88867778£10m£19k
Kane Vincent-Young22LB LWB RB RWBColchesterEngland88886574£1.2m£3k
Cohen Bramall22LB LMArsenalEngland88886370£730k£11k
Adama Traore28LBGoztepeIvory Coast88857373£5m£17k
Declan John23LB LWBSwanseaWales87897078£3.8m£11k
Kemar Lawrence25LB LWBNY Red BullsJamaica87887376£5.2m£6k
Jerome Roussillon25LB LWB LMWolfsburgFrance87877883£17m£35k
Nico Schulz25LWB LM LBHoffenheimGermany87887980£16m£31k
Nouhou21LBSeattle SoundersCameroon87866777£1.6m£2k
Gaya23LB LMValenciaSpain87867984£25m£27k
Javi Jiménez22LBGimnasticSpain87916878£2m£3k
Alberto Moreno25LBLiverpoolSpain87857779£14m£67k
Ferland Mendy23LBLyonFrance86887886£24M£41k
Arthur Masuaku24LB LWB LMWest HamDR Congo86877681£12.8m£45k
Clinton Antwi18LWBNordsjaellandGhana86906073£536k£880
Ronaldo Esler30LB LMAtletico MineiroBrazil86887878£12m£30k
Marlion Simoes26LB CMCearaBrazil86857272£4m£12k
Nicolas Tagliafico25LB CBAjaxArgentina86857982£14m£17k
Sherel Floranus19LB RBHeerenveenHolland86856677£1.4m£1k
Wendell24LBBayer LeverkusenBrazil86857882£14m£40k
Krystian Mis22LBWisla PlockPoland86856066£327k£880
Ambroise Oyongo27LWB LB RBMontpellierCameroon86867475£7m£18k
Mohamed El Monir26LBOrlando CityLibya86877073£2.5m£4k
Antonee Robinson20LB LWBWigan*USA86856981n/a£20k
Gaetano Letizia28LB RMBeneventoItaly85927272£3.3m£4k
Cristian Borja25LB LMDeportivo TolucaColombia85907074£2.8m£10k
Brian Idowu26LWB LM CB RWBLokomotiv MoscowNigeria85906972£1.8m£880
Koki Anzai23LB RBKashima AntlersJapan85896774£1m£3k
Bruno Urribarri31LBPatronatoArgentina85857070£1.3m£7k
Emre Tasdemir22LB LMBursasporTurkey85877178£3.5m£8k
