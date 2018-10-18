FIFA 19: Fastest Defenders (CB, RB & LB)

Pace at the back can be your get out of jail free card on FIFA 19's Career Mode, especially if you're a team who plays possession football. If you get caught with the ball, you will be susceptible on the counter-attack, so having a rapid defender that can come to your aid and make that last-ditch tackle or interception is vital.

RealSport looks at the fastest defenders on FIFA 19. We have looked at sprint speed (SPD) and acceleration (ACL) to determine the quickest players on the game.

Fastest centre backs (CB)

Pacey centre backs (CBs) are hard to come by with just 13 men having sprint speed and acceleration stats of 80 or higher.

Jorgen Skjelvik (SPD 92 – ACL 90)

Age: 27

Overall: 66

Potential: 68

Positions: CB

Club: LA Galaxy

Country: Norway

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Speed stats: 92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 73 agility

Cost: £800,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

The quickest centre back on the game is LA Galaxy man Jorgen Skjelvik. The 27-year-old has plenty of experience, having played over 130 games in the Norwegian top flight before heading Stateside. With 31 MLS appearances under his belt this season, the pacey 27-year-old has slotted in perfectly at the StubHub Center.

Skjelvik is aided by ridiculous stats of 92 sprint speed, 90 acceleration and 73 agility to propel him to a 66 overall, which can rise to a 68 potential. You can sign the Norway international for £800,000 and wages of £2,000 a week.

Fernando Lewis (SPD 88 – ACL 85)

Age: 25

Overall: 67

Potential: 70

Positions: CB, RB

Club: Willem II

Country: Holland

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 77 agility

Cost: £1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Fernando Lewis has only recently converted to a centre back, having spent most of his career on the right side of defence. After struggling to get regular football at AZ Alkmaar, the 25-year-old headed to Willem II last season, making 32 appearances.

88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 77 agility will be a serious asset for your club, with Lewis holding a 67 overall which can rise to 70. You need just £1 million to sign him with wages of £3,000 a week.

Kebba Ceesay (SPD 88 – ACL 85)

Age: 30

Overall: 65

Potential: 65

Positions: CB, RB

Club: Dalkurd

Country: Gambia

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 72 agility

Cost: £410,000

Wage: £1,000 a week

Over in Sweden we find Gambian international Kebba Ceesay who is enjoying a second spell in the Allsvenskan. The centre or right back earned a reputation with Djurgardens, representing the club close to 130 times, before heading to Polish outfit Lech Poznan. He headed back to Sweden in 2017 to sign for Dalkurd, winning promotion to the top flight at the end of the campaign.

Ceesay’s 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 72 agility take him to a 65 overall. You can pick him up for £410,000 and wages of £1,000 a week.

All the fastest centre backs (CB) on FIFA 19

Player A Pos Club Country SPD ACL OVR POT C W Jorgen Skjelvik 26 CB LA Galaxy Norway 92 90 66 68 £800k £2k Kebba Ceesay 30 CB RB Dalkurd Gambia 88 85 65 65 £410k £1k Fernando Lewis 25 CB RB Willem II Holland 88 85 67 70 £1m £3k Kostas Manolas 27 CB Roma Greece 85 80 85 87 £53m £84k Raphael Varane 25 CB Real Madrid France 85 83 86 92 £68m £185k Charles Dunne 25 CB LB Motherwell Rep. Ireland 85 83 66 68 £820k £2k Jesus Murillo 24 CB RB DIM Colombia 85 85 66 72 £900k £968 Izuchukwu Anthony 20 CB CDM Haugesund Nigeria 84 82 62 68 £447k £880 Cherif Quenum 25 CB Valenciennes France 84 80 59 65 £285k £880 Chu Jinzhao 25 CB RB LB Tianjin Quanjian China 84 81 59 63 £300k £3k Adedeji Oshilaja 25 CB Wimbledon England 84 81 67 71 £1.2m £2k Koki Machida 20 CB Kashima Antlers Japan 80 80 61 75 £847k £1k Andrea Accardi 22 CB RB Palermo Italy 80 80 63 74 £871k £880

Fastest Right Backs (RB) & Right Wing Backs (RWB)

Pace in the full back positions is key, as you want these wide defenders to bomb up and down the flanks to aid in both attack and defence. All of these right backs (RBs) and right wing backs (RWBs) have sprint speed and acceleration stats of at least 85.

Luis Advincula (SPD 94 – ACL 95)

Age: 28

Overall: 74

Potential: 74

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Rayo Vallecano (on loan from Tigres)

Country: Peru

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 80 agility

Cost: n/a

Wage: £36,000 a week

Luis Advincula also appears in the fastest players on FIFA 19, and he leads the quickest defenders. The 28-year-old has made 70 appearances for Peru, but has had a difficult club career, constantly moving clubs. He looked to have made his break when signing for Hoffenheim in 2013, but three subsequent loan spells stunted his development, with the right or wing-back now on loan at Rayo Vallecano from Mexican side Tigres.

Advincula will set you back around £5 million when his loan spell finishes, a decent price for his 94 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 80 agility. Wages of £36,000 a week will get you his 74 overall.

Ryan Fredericks (SPD 94 – ACL 92)

Age: 26

Overall: 73

Potential: 76

Positions: RB

Club: West Ham United

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 77 agility

Cost: £6 million

Wage: £41,000 a week

After failing to breakthrough at Tottenham, a few loan moves for Ryan Fredericks helped him become a useful player. Three seasons at Fulham saw him rack up over 100 appearances for the club and then earn a switch to West Ham on a free transfer.

Fredericks has outrageous pace with 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 77 agility stats on FIFA 19. Those take him to a 73 overall which can continue to rise to a 76 potential. You will have to wait until January to make the £6 million move for him, along with wages of £41,000 a week.

DeAndre Yedlin (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

Age: 25

Overall: 76

Potential: 81

Positions: RB

Club: Newcastle United

Country: United States

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 85 agility

Cost: £13 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

Another former Tottenham right back, DeAndre Yedlin’s impressive form at Seattle Sounders in the MLS saw him head to the Premier League but was sent out on loan to Sunderland from Spurs. The next season he controversially sealed a permanent switch to Newcastle, but has impressed on Tyneside, making over 70 appearances for the Magpies.

The 25-year-old Yedlin has a 76 overall which can grow to an 81 potential on Career Mode. The USA international’s stats of 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 85 agility cost £13 million and wages of £30,000 a week.

All the fastest right backs (RB) & right wing backs (RWB) on FIFA 19

Player A Pos Team Country SPD ACL OVR POT C W Ryan Fredericks 25 RB West Ham England 94 92 73 76 £6m £41k Luis Advincula 28 RB RWB Rayo Vallecano* Peru 94 95 74 74 n/a £36k Kyle Walker 28 RB RWB CB Man City England 93 86 84 84 £39.9m £145k DeAndre Yedlin 24 RB Newcastle USA 93 93 76 81 £13m £30k Aleix Vidal 28 RB RM Sevilla Spain 93 89 77 77 £12.3m £15k Gerard Valentín 24 RB RM Deportivo La Coruna Spain 92 91 70 75 £2.7m £4k Omar Al Sunain 23 RB Al Ettifaq Saudi Arabia 92 92 59 66 £293k £3k Nelson Semedo 24 RB Barcelona Portugal 92 91 80 86 £30m £101k Jeremy Toljan 23 RB LB Borussia Dortmund Germany 92 89 75 79 £10.5m £29k Pol Valentín 21 RB RWB Gimnastic Spain 92 91 65 79 £2.1M £1k Hayden White 23 RWB CB Mansfield England 92 91 62 63 £460k £2k Fernandez 28 RB RWB Cordoba Spain 92 90 69 69 £950k £4k Kevin Mbabu 23 RB Young Boys Switz. 92 90 76 83 £11.5m £16k Jose Luis Gomez 24 RB Atletico Lanus Argentina 92 91 73 78 £5.7m £11k Ruben Ligeon 26 RB LB PEC Zwolle Holland 91 86 68 70 £950k £4k Camilo Mayada 27 RB RM LB River Plate Uruguay 91 90 73 73 £3.8m £15k Tendayi Darikwa 26 RB Nott'ham Forest Zimbabwe 91 88 70 73 £3m £21k CJ Hamilton 23 RWB LM Mansfield England 91 92 62 70 £644k £2k Victor Salazar 25 RB LB San Lorenzo Argentina 91 91 71 76 £3.2m £10k Carlos Arboleda 32 RB RM Santa Fe Colombia 91 86 72 72 £2m £3k Hector Bellerin 23 RB RWB Arsenal Spain 91 94 80 85 £28m £75k Nazim Sangare 24 RB Antalyaspor Turkey 90 90 69 75 £2.3M £6k Hassan Muath 32 RB RM Al Ittihad Saudi Arabia 90 88 68 68 £700k £11k Helibelton Palacios 25 RB RWB Atletico Nacional Colombia 90 88 72 77 £4.4m £4k Clinton Mata 25 RB RM Club Brugge Angola 90 86 72 75 £4m £12k Facundo Sanchez 28 RB RM Estudiantes Argentina 90 93 73 73 £4m £12k Luis Perez 23 RB RM Tenerife Spain 89 86 70 78 £3.5m £4k Dodo 19 RB Vitoria Brazil 89 91 70 83 £7m £2k Jair Palacios 28 RB Millonarios Colombia 89 87 70 70 £1.7m £2k Isak Ssewankambo 22 RB CM Molde Sweden 89 86 66 73 £957k £2k Sandro Sirigu 29 RB RM Darmstadt Germany 89 87 69 69 £1.1m £8k Renzo Saravia 25 RB Racing Argentina 89 88 72 77 £4.7m £11k Nicky Devlin 24 RB Walsall Scotland 88 86 67 70 £1.3m £2k Georg Teigl 27 RB RWB RM Augsburg Austria 88 87 69 70 £1.4m £9k Joao Cancelo 24 RB Juventus Portugal 88 88 81 87 £32m £77k Jorge Moreira 28 RB River Plate Paraguay 88 86 74 74 £5.5m £17k Phil Ofosu-Ayeh 26 RB RWB Hansa Rostock* Ghana 88 87 67 68 n/a £16k Dylan Pierias 18 RB Melbourne City Australia 88 86 56 70 £281k £880 James Tavernier 26 RB Rangers England 88 85 74 77 £7.6m £34k Cristian Gamboa 28 RB Celtic Costa Rica 88 88 70 70 £2.2m £22k Saidy Janko 22 RB RM Nott'ham Forest* Switz. 87 90 70 74 n/a £5k Ricardo Pereira 24 RB RM Leicester Portugal 87 88 81 85 £29m £56k Bartosz Bereszyński 25 RB Sampdoria Poland 87 85 73 76 £6m £20k Rick Karsdorp 23 RB Roma Holland 87 86 76 81 £13.3m £36k Kingsley Ehizibue 23 RB PEC Zwolle Holland 87 85 71 76 £3.5m £5k Martin Linnes 26 RB LB Galatasaray Norway 87 86 73 74 £5m £32k Tyronne Ebuehi 22 RB Benfica Nigeria 87 86 67 72 £1.3m £3k Ryuta Koike 22 RB Kashiwa Reysol Japan 86 90 67 70 £933k £3k Aurelio Buta 21 RB RM Royal Antwerp Portugal 86 85 69 77 £2m £4k Stefan Ristovski 26 RB RM Sporting Lisbon Macedonia 86 88 76 77 £11m £11k Reggie Cannon 20 RB FC Dallas USA 86 85 68 80 £2.1m £2k Daniel Leadbitter 27 RB Bristol Rovers England 86 89 61 61 £300k £2k Walmer Pacheco 23 RB RM La Equidad Colombia 86 91 67 75 £1.3m £880 Otar Kakabadze 23 RB Luzern Georgia 86 89 69 76 £1.8m £5k Daniel Opare 27 RB RWB Royal Antwerp Ghana 85 85 72 72 £3.3m £8k Luis Rodríguez 27 RB RWB Tigres Mexico 85 86 73 74 £4.2m £31k Julio Buffarini 29 RB Boca Juniors Argentina 85 86 73 73 £3.5m £15k Lukas Klunter 22 RB CB Hertha Berlin Germany 85 86 69 78 £2.3m £9k Robert Lundstrom 28 RWB AIK Solna Sweden 85 86 67 67 £686k £3k Fernando Navarro 29 RB Club Leon Mexico 85 85 71 71 £2.7m £15k

Fastest Left backs (LB) & Left Wing Backs (LWB)

It’s the same with left backs (LBs) and left wing backs (LWBs), but there are less options. There are still well over 40 players with sprint speed and acceleration of 85 or higher, so have a look and see which man would suit your club.

Jordi Alba (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

Age: 29

Overall: 87

Potential: 87

Positions: LB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 90 agility

Cost: £56 million

Wage: £220,000 a week

Jordi Alba has been one of the world’s best left backs since leaving Valencia to return to Barcelona, having been at the club’s academy. Since 2012, the defender has won La Liga four times, the Copa del Rey four times, the Champions League, Club World Cup and European Championship, and should go down as one of the greats, having chalked up 66 Spain caps.

The 29-year-old Alba will cost you a hefty £56 million on the game, plus wages of £220,000 a week. His 87 overall contains superb pace with 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 90 agility.

Theo Hernandez (SPD 93 – ACL 90)

Age: 20

Overall: 76

Potential: 84

Positions: LB, LWB

Club: Real Sociedad (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 74 agility

Cost: n/a

Wage: £63,000 a week

Currently on loan from Real Madrid, Theo Hernandez has all the qualities to become a superb left back. His brother Luis (82) is left back for the French national team, but there is a sense Theo can become even greater. The 20-year-old was initially at Atletico Madrid alongside his older brother, but a fantastic loan spell at Deportivo Alaves saw Real swoop in.

The Real Sociedad defender has stats of 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration and 74 agility to take him to a 76 overall. That can rise to a potential of 84, so you should consider making a bid of around £20 million for him when his loan finishes at the end of the season, plus wages of £63,000 a week.

Dalbert (SPD 91 – ACL 91)

Age: 25

Overall: 76

Potential: 81

Positions: LB

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration, 83 agility

Cost: £12 million

Wage: £36,000 a week

Dalbert’s impressive form at Nice over just one season saw him seal a move to Inter Milan in 2017 for £17 million. Despite that, the Brazilian made just 14 appearances last season, but with four appearances under his belt so far this year and Inter returning to the Champions League, expect more from the 25-year-old in the months ahead.

£12 million will get you Dalbert’s 76 overall, containing stats of 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration and 83 agility. The left back can improve to an 81 potential, so he will be worth the £36,000 a week wages.

All fastest left backs (LB) & left wing backs (LWB) on FIFA 19