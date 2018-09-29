FIFA 19 Career Mode: Contract expiry signings ending in 2021

Contract expiry signings are the best type of deals on FIFA 19 Career Mode, giving managers the most satisfaction. Getting stars to sign for your club at the end of the season takes some work, a lot patience, and a slice of luck. If you are a big Career Mode player, it is important to know who could be available at the end of each season, so RealSport is here to look at all the top talent available at the end of 2021 (third season) on Career Mode.

READ: How to make a contract expiry signing on FIFA 19

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – POT 94)

Age: 31

Positions: CF, RW, ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 97 dribbling, 96 ball control, 96 composure

Wage: £497,000 a week

Not a bad man to kick us off, with Lionel Messi the joint-highest rated player on the game alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The little magician signed a new contract last season to extend his deal at Barcelona to 2021, as he looks to add more trophies to his nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and five Ballon d’Ors.

On FIFA 19, Messi’s 94 overall consists of stats of 97 dribbling, 96 ball control and 96 composure. The centre forward, right winger or striker has hefty wages of £497,000 a week on Career Mode, and with his rating set to drop now aged 31, his salary should also come down in a few years’ time.

Luis Suarez (OVR 91 – POT 91)

Age: 31

Positions: ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 finishing, 93 reactions, 92 positioning

Wage: £449,000 a week

Partnering Lionel Messi in attack at Barcelona is the deadly Luis Suarez. Both men are now 31, so the Catalans will need to start thinking about who will be leading the line for their side in the not so distant future. Suarez now has over 150 Barca goals to his name, winning 12 trophies.

94 finishing, 93 reactions and 92 positioning build Suarez towards a 91 overall, which can be yours for wages of £449,000 a week. Just like Messi, all of these should fall in the next few years, opening up the window for you to move for the Uruguayan.

Jan Oblak (OVR 90 – POT 93)

Age: 25

Positions: GK

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Slovenia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 GK handling, 89 GK reflexes, 88 GK positioning

Wage: £83,000 a week

A world class goalkeeper, it’s getting to the stage where you wonder how much longer Atletico Madrid can keep hold of Jan Oblak. Only 25, Oblak has three La Liga Zamora Trophies (best goals-to-game ratio) to his name, to add to the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup titles he won in 2018.

The goalkeeper could be the best contract expiry signing from the ‘class of 2021’, with the ‘keeper able to improve from a 90 overall to 93. His £83,000 a week wages are likely to increase, but with attributes of 92 GK handling, 89 GK reflexes and 88 GK positioning he will be worth it.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90 – POT 90)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 finishing, 91 positioning, 90 reactions

Wage: £180,000 a week

A lethal striker, Robert Lewandowski was linked with a move to Real Madrid over the summer, but with four Bundesliga titles won in as many seasons at Bayern Munich, there is no reason to leave. In that time, the Pole has scored over 150 goals and is arguably the best number nine in the world.

Persuading Lewandowski away from Bayern will be tough, but the 30-year-old will be close to 33 by the time you can get hold of him, so his £180,000 a week wages should have fallen. His current 90 rating has stats of 91 finishing, 91 positioning and 90 reactions.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 90 – POT 90)

Age: 32

Positions: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 91 GK diving, 91 GK kicking, 88 GK reflexes

Wage: £119,000 a week

An injury hit campaign last year has caused Manuel Neuer to lose his title as best goalkeeper in the world to David De Gea (OVR 91) but expect the Bayern Munich and German captain to come back fighting. Since switching Schalke for Bayern in 2011, Neuer has won six Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and a World Cup, putting him down as one of the all-time great ‘keepers.

91 GK diving, 91 GK kicking and 88 GK reflexes give Neuer a 90 overall but expect this to come down in three seasons’ time. His £119,000 a week wages should also fall, so you may consider making a move for him.

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 – POT 90)

Age: 27

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Chelsea

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 96 stamina, 93 reactions, 92 agility

Wage: £202,000 a week

One of the world’s best midfielders, N’Golo Kante now has a World Cup to add to his two Premier League and FA Cup triumphs. PSG looked to tempt the Frenchman to the heavyweights over the summer, but Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the defensive or central midfielder.

Kante’s 89 overall rating can improve to a 90 potential on Career Mode, and if you are patient, you can sign him for wages of £202,000 a week. Attributes of 96 stamina, 93 reactions and 82 agility could improve by 2021, so it’s up to you whether to make the move.

Mats Hummels (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 interceptions, 92 standing tackle, 91 composure

Wage: £154,000 a week

Mats Hummels bailed Germany out time-and-time again during their World Cup campaign, but it wasn’t enough as they crashed out in the group stages. The 29-year-old has been a rock at the back for his country and club side Bayern Munich for the past two seasons, winning the Bundesliga both times.

The centre back’s 89 overall rating consist of stats of 92 interceptions, 92 standing tackle and 91 composure. As a defender, his rating should hold, and if you are able to reduce his wages down from £154,000 you should strike for Hummels.

Casemiro (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 26

Positions: CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 90 jumping, 89 strength, 88 jumping

Wage: £273,000 a week

What a jump Casemiro had. In 2014/15 he was sent out on loan from Real Madrid to Porto, but shortly after his return Zinedine Zidane had him in the starting line-up to add balance to the midfield. The Brazilian has progressed enormously, becoming a key component of the La Liga and four Champions League successes since arriving at the Bernabeu.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro has stats of 90 jumping, 89 strength and 88 jumping on FIFA 19, giving him an 88 overall. Aged 26, this can continue to grow to a 91 potential, making the Brazilian international worth his £273,000 a week wages.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 90 shot power, 90 stamina, 90 long passing

Wage: £242,000 a week

Paul Pogba has responded to the critics brilliantly in recent months, with the 25-year-old undeniably one of the best central midfielders on the planet. The 25-year-old is making the Manchester United team tick at the minute but playing in a much-constrained team in comparison to his World Cup winning France, it is a very difficult task.

Still only 25, picking up Pogba for free in 2021 would be a masterstroke. His 88 overall can improve to 91, with his best stats 90 shot power, 90 stamina and 90 long passing. The central or defensive midfielder’s wages are £242,000 a week which may increase in a few years.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 30

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 90 marking, 88 short passing, 88 composure

Wage: £286,000 a week

An underestimated player, Sergio Busquets is vital to how Barcelona play. He is very comfortable on the ball, but his protection of the back four allows the likes of Messi, Suarez and Phillipe Coutinho to have freedom in attack. Aged 30, there is still some way to go in Busquets’ career, looking to add titles to the seven La Ligas, three Champions Leagues, European Championship and World Cup he has already claimed.

Defensive or central midfielder Busquets holds abilities of 90 marking, 88 short passing and 88 composure on the game, giving him an 88 overall. Those should fall in the seasons ahead, so you won’t have to fork out the full £286,000 a week for his wages.

More 2021 contract expiring signings

Name Age Pos Club Country OVR POT Wage Gonzalo Higuain 30 ST AC Milan Argentina 88 88 £233k Samir Handanovic 33 GK Inter Milan Slovenia 88 88 £106k Mauro Icardi 25 ST Inter Milan Argentina 87 90 £114k Kalidou Koulibaly 27 CB Napoli Senegal 87 90 £101k Ciro Immobile 28 ST Lazio Italy 87 87 £101k Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 29 ST Arsenal Gabon 87 87 £194k Ivan Rakitic 30 CM Barcelona Croatia 87 87 £229k Andres Iniesta 34 CM LM Vissel Kobe Spain 87 87 £20k Marco Verratti 25 CM CDM PSG Italy 86 89 £128k Thomas Muller 28 CF RW CAM ST Bayern Munich Germany 86 86 £141k Thiago 27 CM CAM CDM Bayern Munich Spain 86 86 £123k Jerome Boateng 29 CB Bayern Munich Germany 86 86 £119k Mesut Ozil 29 CAM RM RW Arsenal Germany 86 86 £180k David Alaba 26 LB CB CM Bayern Munich Austria 85 87 £97k Paulinho 29 CM CAM CDM RM Barcelona* Brazil 85 85 £207k Arturo Vidal 31 CDM CM Barcelona Chile 85 85 £180k Sami Khedira 31 CM CDM Juventus Germany 85 85 £141k Diego Costa 29 ST Atletico Madrid Spain 85 85 £88k Alex Telles 25 LB Porto Brazil 84 87 £21k Florian Thauvin 25 RM RW Marseille France 84 87 £69k Neto 28 GK Valencia Brazil 84 85 £43k Henrikh Mkhitaryan 29 CAM RW RM LM Arsenal Armenia 84 84 £154k Wojciech Szczesny 28 GK Juventus Poland 84 86 £110k Javi Martínez 29 CDM CB Bayern Munich Spain 84 84 £101k Dimitri Payet 31 CAM LM Marseille France 84 84 £72k Sokratis 30 CB Arsenal Greece 84 84 £132k Stephane Ruffier 31 GK ASSE France 84 84 £40k Karim Benzema 30 ST Real Madrid France 84 84 £211k Raul Albiol 32 CB Napoli Spain 84 84 £84k Ronaldo Cabrais 26 RW CAM Gremio Brazil 83 83 £41k Josue Chiamulera 26 CB Gremio Brazil 83 83 £35k Louri Beretta 26 ST CF Atletico Mineiro Brazil 83 83 £48k Lucas Vazquez 27 RW RM Real Madrid CF Spain 83 83 £163k Yannick Carrasco 24 LM Dalian Yifang Belgium 83 86 £880 Felipe 29 CB Porto Brazil 83 83 £17k Mateo Kovacic 24 CM Real Madrid* Croatia 83 89 £132k Memphis Depay 24 ST LW Lyon Holland 83 88 £68k Julian Draxler 24 CM LW LM CAM PSG Germany 83 86 £73k Nacho Fernandez 28 CB LB RB Real Madrid Spain 83 85 £145k Oliver Baumann 28 GK Hoffenheim Germany 83 84 £34k Kamil Glik 30 CB Monaco Poland 83 83 £69k

*Currently out on loan