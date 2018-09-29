FIFA 19 Career Mode: Contract expiry signings ending in 2021

Contract expiry signings are the best type of deals on FIFA 19 Career Mode, giving managers the most satisfaction. Getting stars to sign for your club at the end of the season takes some work, a lot patience, and a slice of luck. If you are a big Career Mode player, it is important to know who could be available at the end of each season, so RealSport is here to look at all the top talent available at the end of 2021 (third season) on Career Mode.
Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – POT 94)
Age: 31
Positions: CF, RW, ST
Club: Barcelona
Country: Argentina
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 97 dribbling, 96 ball control, 96 composure
Wage: £497,000 a week
Not a bad man to kick us off, with Lionel Messi the joint-highest rated player on the game alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The little magician signed a new contract last season to extend his deal at Barcelona to 2021, as he looks to add more trophies to his nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and five Ballon d’Ors.
On FIFA 19, Messi’s 94 overall consists of stats of 97 dribbling, 96 ball control and 96 composure. The centre forward, right winger or striker has hefty wages of £497,000 a week on Career Mode, and with his rating set to drop now aged 31, his salary should also come down in a few years’ time.
Luis Suarez (OVR 91 – POT 91)
Age: 31
Positions: ST
Club: Barcelona
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 94 finishing, 93 reactions, 92 positioning
Wage: £449,000 a week
Partnering Lionel Messi in attack at Barcelona is the deadly Luis Suarez. Both men are now 31, so the Catalans will need to start thinking about who will be leading the line for their side in the not so distant future. Suarez now has over 150 Barca goals to his name, winning 12 trophies.
94 finishing, 93 reactions and 92 positioning build Suarez towards a 91 overall, which can be yours for wages of £449,000 a week. Just like Messi, all of these should fall in the next few years, opening up the window for you to move for the Uruguayan.
Jan Oblak (OVR 90 – POT 93)
Age: 25
Positions: GK
Club: Atletico Madrid
Country: Slovenia
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 92 GK handling, 89 GK reflexes, 88 GK positioning
Wage: £83,000 a week
A world class goalkeeper, it’s getting to the stage where you wonder how much longer Atletico Madrid can keep hold of Jan Oblak. Only 25, Oblak has three La Liga Zamora Trophies (best goals-to-game ratio) to his name, to add to the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup titles he won in 2018.
The goalkeeper could be the best contract expiry signing from the ‘class of 2021’, with the ‘keeper able to improve from a 90 overall to 93. His £83,000 a week wages are likely to increase, but with attributes of 92 GK handling, 89 GK reflexes and 88 GK positioning he will be worth it.
Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90 – POT 90)
Age: 30
Positions: ST
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Poland
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 91 finishing, 91 positioning, 90 reactions
Wage: £180,000 a week
A lethal striker, Robert Lewandowski was linked with a move to Real Madrid over the summer, but with four Bundesliga titles won in as many seasons at Bayern Munich, there is no reason to leave. In that time, the Pole has scored over 150 goals and is arguably the best number nine in the world.
Persuading Lewandowski away from Bayern will be tough, but the 30-year-old will be close to 33 by the time you can get hold of him, so his £180,000 a week wages should have fallen. His current 90 rating has stats of 91 finishing, 91 positioning and 90 reactions.
Manuel Neuer (OVR 90 – POT 90)
Age: 32
Positions: GK
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 91 GK diving, 91 GK kicking, 88 GK reflexes
Wage: £119,000 a week
An injury hit campaign last year has caused Manuel Neuer to lose his title as best goalkeeper in the world to David De Gea (OVR 91) but expect the Bayern Munich and German captain to come back fighting. Since switching Schalke for Bayern in 2011, Neuer has won six Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and a World Cup, putting him down as one of the all-time great ‘keepers.
91 GK diving, 91 GK kicking and 88 GK reflexes give Neuer a 90 overall but expect this to come down in three seasons’ time. His £119,000 a week wages should also fall, so you may consider making a move for him.
N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 – POT 90)
Age: 27
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Chelsea
Country: France
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 96 stamina, 93 reactions, 92 agility
Wage: £202,000 a week
One of the world’s best midfielders, N’Golo Kante now has a World Cup to add to his two Premier League and FA Cup triumphs. PSG looked to tempt the Frenchman to the heavyweights over the summer, but Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the defensive or central midfielder.
Kante’s 89 overall rating can improve to a 90 potential on Career Mode, and if you are patient, you can sign him for wages of £202,000 a week. Attributes of 96 stamina, 93 reactions and 82 agility could improve by 2021, so it’s up to you whether to make the move.
Mats Hummels (OVR 89 – POT 89)
Age: 29
Positions: CB
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 92 interceptions, 92 standing tackle, 91 composure
Wage: £154,000 a week
Mats Hummels bailed Germany out time-and-time again during their World Cup campaign, but it wasn’t enough as they crashed out in the group stages. The 29-year-old has been a rock at the back for his country and club side Bayern Munich for the past two seasons, winning the Bundesliga both times.
The centre back’s 89 overall rating consist of stats of 92 interceptions, 92 standing tackle and 91 composure. As a defender, his rating should hold, and if you are able to reduce his wages down from £154,000 you should strike for Hummels.
Casemiro (OVR 88 – POT 91)
Age: 26
Positions: CDM
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Brazil
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 90 jumping, 89 strength, 88 jumping
Wage: £273,000 a week
What a jump Casemiro had. In 2014/15 he was sent out on loan from Real Madrid to Porto, but shortly after his return Zinedine Zidane had him in the starting line-up to add balance to the midfield. The Brazilian has progressed enormously, becoming a key component of the La Liga and four Champions League successes since arriving at the Bernabeu.
Defensive midfielder Casemiro has stats of 90 jumping, 89 strength and 88 jumping on FIFA 19, giving him an 88 overall. Aged 26, this can continue to grow to a 91 potential, making the Brazilian international worth his £273,000 a week wages.
Paul Pogba (OVR 88 – POT 91)
Age: 25
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Manchester United
Country: France
Work rate: High/Low
Best stats: 90 shot power, 90 stamina, 90 long passing
Wage: £242,000 a week
Paul Pogba has responded to the critics brilliantly in recent months, with the 25-year-old undeniably one of the best central midfielders on the planet. The 25-year-old is making the Manchester United team tick at the minute but playing in a much-constrained team in comparison to his World Cup winning France, it is a very difficult task.
Still only 25, picking up Pogba for free in 2021 would be a masterstroke. His 88 overall can improve to 91, with his best stats 90 shot power, 90 stamina and 90 long passing. The central or defensive midfielder’s wages are £242,000 a week which may increase in a few years.
Sergio Busquets (OVR 88 – POT 88)
Age: 30
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Barcelona
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 90 marking, 88 short passing, 88 composure
Wage: £286,000 a week
An underestimated player, Sergio Busquets is vital to how Barcelona play. He is very comfortable on the ball, but his protection of the back four allows the likes of Messi, Suarez and Phillipe Coutinho to have freedom in attack. Aged 30, there is still some way to go in Busquets’ career, looking to add titles to the seven La Ligas, three Champions Leagues, European Championship and World Cup he has already claimed.
Defensive or central midfielder Busquets holds abilities of 90 marking, 88 short passing and 88 composure on the game, giving him an 88 overall. Those should fall in the seasons ahead, so you won’t have to fork out the full £286,000 a week for his wages.
More 2021 contract expiring signings
|Name
|Age
|Pos
|Club
|Country
|OVR
|POT
|Wage
|Gonzalo Higuain
|30
|ST
|AC Milan
|Argentina
|88
|88
|£233k
|Samir Handanovic
|33
|GK
|Inter Milan
|Slovenia
|88
|88
|£106k
|Mauro Icardi
|25
|ST
|Inter Milan
|Argentina
|87
|90
|£114k
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|27
|CB
|Napoli
|Senegal
|87
|90
|£101k
|Ciro Immobile
|28
|ST
|Lazio
|Italy
|87
|87
|£101k
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|29
|ST
|Arsenal
|Gabon
|87
|87
|£194k
|Ivan Rakitic
|30
|CM
|Barcelona
|Croatia
|87
|87
|£229k
|Andres Iniesta
|34
|CM LM
|Vissel Kobe
|Spain
|87
|87
|£20k
|Marco Verratti
|25
|CM CDM
|PSG
|Italy
|86
|89
|£128k
|Thomas Muller
|28
|CF RW CAM ST
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|86
|86
|£141k
|Thiago
|27
|CM CAM CDM
|Bayern Munich
|Spain
|86
|86
|£123k
|Jerome Boateng
|29
|CB
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|86
|86
|£119k
|Mesut Ozil
|29
|CAM RM RW
|Arsenal
|Germany
|86
|86
|£180k
|David Alaba
|26
|LB CB CM
|Bayern Munich
|Austria
|85
|87
|£97k
|Paulinho
|29
|CM CAM CDM RM
|Barcelona*
|Brazil
|85
|85
|£207k
|Arturo Vidal
|31
|CDM CM
|Barcelona
|Chile
|85
|85
|£180k
|Sami Khedira
|31
|CM CDM
|Juventus
|Germany
|85
|85
|£141k
|Diego Costa
|29
|ST
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|85
|85
|£88k
|Alex Telles
|25
|LB
|Porto
|Brazil
|84
|87
|£21k
|Florian Thauvin
|25
|RM RW
|Marseille
|France
|84
|87
|£69k
|Neto
|28
|GK
|Valencia
|Brazil
|84
|85
|£43k
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|29
|CAM RW RM LM
|Arsenal
|Armenia
|84
|84
|£154k
|Wojciech Szczesny
|28
|GK
|Juventus
|Poland
|84
|86
|£110k
|Javi Martínez
|29
|CDM CB
|Bayern Munich
|Spain
|84
|84
|£101k
|Dimitri Payet
|31
|CAM LM
|Marseille
|France
|84
|84
|£72k
|Sokratis
|30
|CB
|Arsenal
|Greece
|84
|84
|£132k
|Stephane Ruffier
|31
|GK
|ASSE
|France
|84
|84
|£40k
|Karim Benzema
|30
|ST
|Real Madrid
|France
|84
|84
|£211k
|Raul Albiol
|32
|CB
|Napoli
|Spain
|84
|84
|£84k
|Ronaldo Cabrais
|26
|RW CAM
|Gremio
|Brazil
|83
|83
|£41k
|Josue Chiamulera
|26
|CB
|Gremio
|Brazil
|83
|83
|£35k
|Louri Beretta
|26
|ST CF
|Atletico Mineiro
|Brazil
|83
|83
|£48k
|Lucas Vazquez
|27
|RW RM
|Real Madrid CF
|Spain
|83
|83
|£163k
|Yannick Carrasco
|24
|LM
|Dalian Yifang
|Belgium
|83
|86
|£880
|Felipe
|29
|CB
|Porto
|Brazil
|83
|83
|£17k
|Mateo Kovacic
|24
|CM
|Real Madrid*
|Croatia
|83
|89
|£132k
|Memphis Depay
|24
|ST LW
|Lyon
|Holland
|83
|88
|£68k
|Julian Draxler
|24
|CM LW LM CAM
|PSG
|Germany
|83
|86
|£73k
|Nacho Fernandez
|28
|CB LB RB
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|83
|85
|£145k
|Oliver Baumann
|28
|GK
|Hoffenheim
|Germany
|83
|84
|£34k
|Kamil Glik
|30
|CB
|Monaco
|Poland
|83
|83
|£69k
*Currently out on loan