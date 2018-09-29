header decal
29 Sep 2018

FIFA 19 Career Mode: Contract expiry signings ending in 2021

Here are all the best contract expiry signings available in the third season (2021) on FIFA 19's Career Mode.

Contract expiry signings are the best type of deals on FIFA 19 Career Mode, giving managers the most satisfaction. Getting stars to sign for your club at the end of the season takes some work, a lot patience, and a slice of luck. If you are a big Career Mode player, it is important to know who could be available at the end of each season, so RealSport is here to look at all the top talent available at the end of 2021 (third season) on Career Mode.

READ: How to make a contract expiry signing on FIFA 19

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – POT 94)

Age: 31

Positions: CF, RW, ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 97 dribbling, 96 ball control, 96 composure

Wage: £497,000 a week

Not a bad man to kick us off, with Lionel Messi the joint-highest rated player on the game alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The little magician signed a new contract last season to extend his deal at Barcelona to 2021, as he looks to add more trophies to his nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and five Ballon d’Ors. 

On FIFA 19, Messi’s 94 overall consists of stats of 97 dribbling, 96 ball control and 96 composure. The centre forward, right winger or striker has hefty wages of £497,000 a week on Career Mode, and with his rating set to drop now aged 31, his salary should also come down in a few years’ time. 

Luis Suarez (OVR 91 – POT 91)

Age: 31

Positions: ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 finishing, 93 reactions, 92 positioning

Wage: £449,000 a week

Partnering Lionel Messi in attack at Barcelona is the deadly Luis Suarez. Both men are now 31, so the Catalans will need to start thinking about who will be leading the line for their side in the not so distant future. Suarez now has over 150 Barca goals to his name, winning 12 trophies.

94 finishing, 93 reactions and 92 positioning build Suarez towards a 91 overall, which can be yours for wages of £449,000 a week. Just like Messi, all of these should fall in the next few years, opening up the window for you to move for the Uruguayan. 

Jan Oblak (OVR 90 – POT 93)

Age: 25

Positions: GK

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Slovenia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 GK handling, 89 GK reflexes, 88 GK positioning

Wage: £83,000 a week

A world class goalkeeper, it’s getting to the stage where you wonder how much longer Atletico Madrid can keep hold of Jan Oblak. Only 25, Oblak has three La Liga Zamora Trophies (best goals-to-game ratio) to his name, to add to the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup titles he won in 2018. 

The goalkeeper could be the best contract expiry signing from the ‘class of 2021’, with the ‘keeper able to improve from a 90 overall to 93. His £83,000 a week wages are likely to increase, but with attributes of 92 GK handling, 89 GK reflexes and 88 GK positioning he will be worth it. 

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90 – POT 90)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 finishing, 91 positioning, 90 reactions

Wage: £180,000 a week

A lethal striker, Robert Lewandowski was linked with a move to Real Madrid over the summer, but with four Bundesliga titles won in as many seasons at Bayern Munich, there is no reason to leave. In that time, the Pole has scored over 150 goals and is arguably the best number nine in the world.

Persuading Lewandowski away from Bayern will be tough, but the 30-year-old will be close to 33 by the time you can get hold of him, so his £180,000 a week wages should have fallen. His current 90 rating has stats of 91 finishing, 91 positioning and 90 reactions. 

Manuel Neuer (OVR 90 – POT 90)

Age: 32

Positions: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 91 GK diving, 91 GK kicking, 88 GK reflexes

Wage: £119,000 a week

An injury hit campaign last year has caused Manuel Neuer to lose his title as best goalkeeper in the world to David De Gea (OVR 91) but expect the Bayern Munich and German captain to come back fighting. Since switching Schalke for Bayern in 2011, Neuer has won six Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and a World Cup, putting him down as one of the all-time great ‘keepers. 

91 GK diving, 91 GK kicking and 88 GK reflexes give Neuer a 90 overall but expect this to come down in three seasons’ time. His £119,000 a week wages should also fall, so you may consider making a move for him. 

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 – POT 90)

Age: 27

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Chelsea

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 96 stamina, 93 reactions, 92 agility

Wage: £202,000 a week

One of the world’s best midfielders, N’Golo Kante now has a World Cup to add to his two Premier League and FA Cup triumphs. PSG looked to tempt the Frenchman to the heavyweights over the summer, but Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the defensive or central midfielder.

Kante’s 89 overall rating can improve to a 90 potential on Career Mode, and if you are patient, you can sign him for wages of £202,000 a week. Attributes of 96 stamina, 93 reactions and 82 agility could improve by 2021, so it’s up to you whether to make the move. 

Mats Hummels (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 92 interceptions, 92 standing tackle, 91 composure

Wage: £154,000 a week

Mats Hummels bailed Germany out time-and-time again during their World Cup campaign, but it wasn’t enough as they crashed out in the group stages. The 29-year-old has been a rock at the back for his country and club side Bayern Munich for the past two seasons, winning the Bundesliga both times. 

The centre back’s 89 overall rating consist of stats of 92 interceptions, 92 standing tackle and 91 composure. As a defender, his rating should hold, and if you are able to reduce his wages down from £154,000 you should strike for Hummels. 

Casemiro (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 26

Positions: CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 90 jumping, 89 strength, 88 jumping

Wage: £273,000 a week

What a jump Casemiro had. In 2014/15 he was sent out on loan from Real Madrid to Porto, but shortly after his return Zinedine Zidane had him in the starting line-up to add balance to the midfield. The Brazilian has progressed enormously, becoming a key component of the La Liga and four Champions League successes since arriving at the Bernabeu.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro has stats of 90 jumping, 89 strength and 88 jumping on FIFA 19, giving him an 88 overall. Aged 26, this can continue to grow to a 91 potential, making the Brazilian international worth his £273,000 a week wages. 

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 90 shot power, 90 stamina, 90 long passing

Wage: £242,000 a week

Paul Pogba has responded to the critics brilliantly in recent months, with the 25-year-old undeniably one of the best central midfielders on the planet. The 25-year-old is making the Manchester United team tick at the minute but playing in a much-constrained team in comparison to his World Cup winning France, it is a very difficult task.

Still only 25, picking up Pogba for free in 2021 would be a masterstroke. His 88 overall can improve to 91, with his best stats 90 shot power, 90 stamina and 90 long passing. The central or defensive midfielder’s wages are £242,000 a week which may increase in a few years. 

Sergio Busquets (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 30

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 90 marking, 88 short passing, 88 composure

Wage: £286,000 a week

An underestimated player, Sergio Busquets is vital to how Barcelona play. He is very comfortable on the ball, but his protection of the back four allows the likes of Messi, Suarez and Phillipe Coutinho to have freedom in attack. Aged 30, there is still some way to go in Busquets’ career, looking to add titles to the seven La Ligas, three Champions Leagues, European Championship and World Cup he has already claimed.

Defensive or central midfielder Busquets holds abilities of 90 marking, 88 short passing and 88 composure on the game, giving him an 88 overall. Those should fall in the seasons ahead, so you won’t have to fork out the full £286,000 a week for his wages.

More 2021 contract expiring signings

Name Age Pos Club Country OVR POT Wage
Gonzalo Higuain30STAC MilanArgentina8888£233k
Samir Handanovic33GKInter MilanSlovenia8888£106k
Mauro Icardi25STInter MilanArgentina8790£114k
Kalidou Koulibaly27CBNapoliSenegal8790£101k
Ciro Immobile28STLazioItaly8787£101k
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang29STArsenalGabon8787£194k
Ivan Rakitic30CMBarcelonaCroatia8787£229k
Andres Iniesta34CM LMVissel KobeSpain8787£20k
Marco Verratti25CM CDMPSGItaly8689£128k
Thomas Muller28CF RW CAM STBayern MunichGermany8686£141k
Thiago27CM CAM CDMBayern MunichSpain8686£123k
Jerome Boateng29CBBayern MunichGermany8686£119k
Mesut Ozil29CAM RM RWArsenalGermany8686£180k
David Alaba26LB CB CMBayern MunichAustria8587£97k
Paulinho29CM CAM CDM RMBarcelona*Brazil8585£207k
Arturo Vidal31CDM CMBarcelonaChile8585£180k
Sami Khedira31CM CDMJuventusGermany8585£141k
Diego Costa29STAtletico MadridSpain8585£88k
Alex Telles25LBPortoBrazil8487£21k
Florian Thauvin25RM RWMarseilleFrance8487£69k
Neto28GKValenciaBrazil8485£43k
Henrikh Mkhitaryan29CAM RW RM LMArsenalArmenia8484£154k
Wojciech Szczesny28GKJuventusPoland8486£110k
Javi Martínez29CDM CBBayern MunichSpain8484£101k
Dimitri Payet31CAM LMMarseilleFrance8484£72k
Sokratis30CBArsenalGreece8484£132k
Stephane Ruffier31GKASSEFrance8484£40k
Karim Benzema30STReal MadridFrance8484£211k
Raul Albiol32CBNapoliSpain8484£84k
Ronaldo Cabrais26RW CAMGremioBrazil8383£41k
Josue Chiamulera26CBGremioBrazil8383£35k
Louri Beretta26ST CFAtletico MineiroBrazil8383£48k
Lucas Vazquez27RW RMReal Madrid CFSpain8383£163k
Yannick Carrasco24LMDalian YifangBelgium8386£880
Felipe29CBPortoBrazil8383£17k
Mateo Kovacic24CMReal Madrid*Croatia8389£132k
Memphis Depay24ST LWLyonHolland8388£68k
Julian Draxler24CM LW LM CAMPSGGermany8386£73k
Nacho Fernandez28CB LB RBReal MadridSpain8385£145k
Oliver Baumann28GKHoffenheimGermany8384£34k
Kamil Glik30CBMonacoPoland8383£69k

*Currently out on loan

