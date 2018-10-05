FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best cheap high potential central midfielders (CM)

Central midfielders (CM) are a vital cog to both the attack and defence. Every team dreams of a powerhouse midfielder that can produce at both ends of the pitch, run all day, and do the job of two players at once. However, players like that don't come cheap. The likes of Paul Pogba have pushed the price tag higher and higher in recent years. If you are a small team, you have no choice but to find a gem before they become world class.

How to choose the best cheap high potential central midfielders (CMs) in FIFA 19 career mode

In this article we are looking at central midfielders (CMs) that are available for £5 million or less and have the potential to reach at least 80 overall. This means they won't break the bank for smaller teams and can become vital pieces of your squad and help propel you up the league table.

A full list of ALL the best cheap high potential central midfielders (CMs) is available at the bottom of the page

Riqui Puig (OVR 68 - POT 88)

Age: 19

Positions: CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 77 vision, 76 short pass, 74 long pass

Cost: £4.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £32,000 a week

Riqui Puig is the latest potential star from Barcelona's youth academy. He joined La Masia in 2013 and made his debut in Barcelona's B side this season.

As you'd expect with a Barcelona prospect, Riqui Puig is already an accomplished passer (77 vision, 76 short pass, 74 long pass) and has solid ball skills (73 ball control, 67 dribbling). It is tough to put him on the field immediately and begin his development, but substitute appearances and the odd start should suffice for a while. His potential (88) is off the charts so he is worth the £4.9 million release fee and £32,000 a week in Career Mode.

Yacine Adli (OVR 65 - POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: CM, CAM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 74 dribbling, 72 ball control, 67 short pass

Cost: £2.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Yacine Adli has been part of Paris Saint-Germain's youth system since 2013. He made his senior debut for PSG in May 2018. He has progressed through France's youth teams to the U19 side, winning 40 caps in total and scoring 14 goals.

Adli is already impressive on the ball (74 dribbling, 72 ball control) and his passing isn't bad for a teenager (short pass 67, long pass 65, crossing 62). The 17-year-old costs £2.3 million and with wages of £9,000 a week getting you his 65 overall and 84 potential.

Billy Gilmour (OVR 61 - POT 84)

Age: 17

Positions: CM, CAM

Club: Chelsea

Country: Scotland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 82 balance, 75 agility, 70 long pass

Cost: £1.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £8,000 a week

Billy Gilmour moved to Chelsea in 2017 after spending time with the Rangers youth system. He has made his way up to the Scotland U21 side already, winning 11 caps total and scoring three times.

Gilmour has strong balance (82), agility (75) and is a reasonable passer (70 long pass, 69 short pass), taking his overall to 61 with a potential of 84. The 17-year-old will cost £1.4 million with wages of £8,000 a week.

Exequiel Palacios (OVR 69 - POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: CM, CAM

Club: River Plate

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 agility, 76 sprint speed, 74 short pass

Cost: £4 million (release clause)

Wage: ﻿£7,000 a week

Exequiel Palacios has been with River Plate for his whole career. He made his senior debut in 2015, and has made 18 appearances for River Plate since, scoring two goals. He has also won two caps for Argentina.﻿﻿

Exequiel Palacios is just a teenager but he is already a good passer (74 short pass, 65 long pass) and is solid on the ball (72 ball control, 70 dribbling). He has good pace for a central player (79 agility, 76 sprint speed, 72 acceleration), so his 69 overall is well-rounded and he will become a very reliable player when he reaches his 83 potential.

Giulio Maggiore (OVR 67 - POT 83)

Age: 20

Positions: CM

Club: La Spezia

Country: Italy

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 72 stamina, 70 short pass, 69 interceptions

Cost: £3.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Giulio Maggiore has been with La Spezia for his whole career. He debuted in 2016 and is a staple of the first team, making 57 appearances so far and scoring four times. He has progressed to Italy's under-20 side, making 11 appearances in total and scoring once.

In FIFA 19, Maggiore has enough stamina (72) to play all day which is very good for a player you want to develop. He's a solid passer (70 short pass, 67 long pass) so he receives a 67 overall and an 83 potential.

Harry Cochrane (OVR 64 - POT 83)

Age: 17

Positions: CM

Club: Hearts

Country: Scotland

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 80 balance, 72 short pass, 70 dribbling

Cost: £1.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £1,000 a week

Harry Cochrane joined Hearts at U13 level and has been with them ever since. He made his senior debut in 2017 and has appeared 23 times in the first team, scoring once. He's represented Scotland at every level up to under-17 but is yet to score for his national team.

Cochrane is more of an attacking player, holding good ball skills to go around defenders (80 balance, 70 dribbling, 65 ball control) and nice passing ability for a teenager (72 short pass, 68 long pass). Look to snap up his 64 overall and 83 potential for his £1.8 million release clause and wages of £1,000 a week.

Szymon Zurkowski (OVR 70 - POT 82)

Age: 21

Positions: CM

Club: Gornik Zabrze

Country: Poland

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 91 stamina, 86 sprint speed, 78 acceleration

Cost: £4.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Szymon Zurkowski has already made 43 appearances for Gornik Zabrze, scoring three times since he made his debut in 2016. He has played five times for Poland U21, scoring once.

In FIFA 19 Zurkowski is a well-balanced player. He can run all day (stamina 91) and has terrific pace for a central player (86 sprint speed, 78 acceleration). The 21-year-old has wages of £4,000 a week and will cost £4.3 million for his 70 OVR and 82 potential.

Djibril Sow (OVR 69 - POT 82)

Age: 21

Positions: CM

Club: Young Boys

Country: Switzerland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 sprint speed, 77 stamina, 76 acceleration

Cost: £3.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Djibril Sow started his career with FC Zurich before moving to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015. He made his professional debut for them in October 2016 before moving to Young Boys where he has made 27 appearances and scored once. He made his full debut for Switzerland in September 2018.

Djibril Sow has good physical traits (77 stamina, 69 strength) and solid pace (78 sprint speed, 76 acceleration). He is also a good passer (74 short pass, 72 long pass) for a player so young, so you should jump at £3.7 million release clause and £9,000 a week wages.

Gianluca Gaudino (OVR 69 - POT 82)

Age: 21

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Chievo Verona

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 82 agility, 80 short pass, 80 balance

Cost: £4.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £7,000 a week

Gianluca Gaudino started his career with SV 98 Schwetzingen before moving to Bayern Munich in 2004. He made eight appearances for them before moving to Chievo in 2017. He has made six appearances in the German youth sides, reaching the under-20 level.

In FIFA 19 Gaudino is an excellent passer already (80 short pass, 74 long pass). He can slot straight into most teams and keep the ball moving around the field without an issue. The 21-year-old central or defensive midfielder has a 69 overall and 82 potential meaning he will cost £4.1 million and wages of £7,000 a week.

Matteo Pessina (OVR 68 - POT 82)

Age: 21

Positions: CM

Club: Atalanta

Country: Italy

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 76 short pass, 74 stamina, 72 sprint speed

Cost: £4 million (release clause)

Wage: £11,000 a week

Matteo Pessina started his career with Monza and played 22 times for them, scoring six times, before moving to Milan. He spent two years there out on loan and never played for the senior team before moving to Atalanta in 2017. He spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Spezia where he played 38 games and scored twice. He has also made 6 appearances for the Italy under-21 side.

In FIFA 19 Pessina is already a solid passer (76 short pass, 70 long pass) with enough stamina (74) to play well into a game. He has nice pace (72 acceleration, 72 sprint speed) for a central player too, so consider the £4 million price tag on him plus wages of £11,000 a week.

All the best cheap high potential central midfielders (CM) on FIFA 19