FIFA 18: March Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) prediction

The close of the Premier League season is in sight. Some sides have just seven games to go until the climax of the campaign, and during this period every point is vital.

With two rounds of FA Cup fixtures and an international break to deal with, the Premier League has taken a back seat this month, but it provided the opportunity for those clubs that did play to hold an advantage.

Four clubs are still within three points of the relegation zone, with the fight for survival the most exciting tale in this final chapter of the season. The title is all but sewn up for Manchester City, who are just two wins away from capturing a third Premier League crown.

There is still enough fuel in the race for the top four, but Chelsea need to make up five points on Tottenham, who they face at Stamford Bridge at the end of the month.

With all that to play for, and spots in World Cup squads up for grabs, players are producing their very best in the Premier League. We look at who could lift the Premier League Player of the Month award for March, and earn a POTM card in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team. The winning player's boosted card will be available through a squad building challenge on FUT.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 85 – POTM 93)

What a season it has been for Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s £37 million arrival from Roma has scored 36 goals in all competitions this season, 28 of which have come in the Premier League, making him the top scorer in Europe.

The Egyptian right winger has added five goals to his tally in March, including four against Watford, where he also set up Roberto Firmino. If Salah were to receive a third Player of the Month card in Ultimate Team, this would take his overall rating to 93. An outrageous achievement considering he started the season rated 83.

David Silva (OVR 89 – POTM 93)

Mohamed Salah may be the front-runner for the POTM award, but if EA are looking to mix things up, David Silva will be waiting. Despite recording eight goals and nine assists so far in the Premier League campaign, no awards have come Silva’s way, but he does look in line to be in the Team of the Season in a few months’ time.

In March, Silva scored against Arsenal and bagged both goals in a 2-0 win over Stoke, as well as grabbing an assist for namesake Bernardo Silva versus Chelsea. With a game against Everton to come, another contribution could hand the Spanish World Cup winner this month’s prize. Silva’s 89 rating on Ultimate Team would rise to around 93 if he is named the Player of the Month.

Heung-Min Son (OVR 83 – POTM 89)

With Harry Kane now injured, Tottenham will be looking at Heung-Min Son to grab the goals. The South Korean star has scored 18 goals across all competitions this season along with nine assists, making his country their prize asset for the World Cup in Russia.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful March, scoring back-to-back braces against Huddersfield and Bournemouth. Spurs head to Chelsea to round off the month, and three points at Stamford Bridge would likely secure Champions League for next season. Son’s 83 overall rating would rise to around 89 if he picks up the award this month, adding to the two he received last season.

Cenk Tosun (OVR 80 – POTM 86)

Everton have looked lost up front since the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United last summer. It’s been a tough season for the Toffees, but the Turkish Cenk Tosun has now begun to allay those striking fears, however.

Tosun, a £27 million arrival from Besiktas, has scored four goals this month, netting against Burnley and Brighton before adding two against the struggling Stoke. If Everton can now just find some consistency, they can be European contenders for next season. With an in form card already achieved for Tosun since his January switch, a Player of the Month prize would take his rating up to a very strong 86.

Chris Wood (OVR 76 – POTM 84)

Those are the front-runners, making Chris Wood outsider. The New Zealander may have scored three goals in March, but he will finish the month against Premier League basement club West Brom. The summer signing from Leeds would need to add at least a brace to put himself in with a realistic shout of the Player of the Month award.

Wood netted against Everton and built on that with a brace and an assist against West Ham. The 26-year-old has been hit by injury this season, but with Burnley continuing to surprise, Wood will be confident that the Clarets can finish inside the top seven, which could secure European football for next season. The forward may only be rated at 76, but this could rise to 84 if he earns a shock Player of the Month victory.

Who should be the Premier League Player of the Month? Let us know in the comments section below.