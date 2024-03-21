FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Event Has Begun

Time for celebration!

21 Mar 2024 10:04 AM +00:00

EA has announced some huge news for the EA Sports FC Mobile game, with a brand-new event going live today, for players to enjoy on the free-to-play mobile app.

The celebrations begin as the MLS Kickoff Event goes live now, with this month-long promo highlighting key moments in the history of the US soccer league, with fans being able to immerse themselves in this three-chapter event!

There is tons of information regarding this MLS Kickoff Event out now in EA Sports FC Mobile, and we will give you everything you need so you can tackle this new campaign to the best of your abilities, let's check out all you need to know!

The MLS Kickoff Event has begun in EA Sports FC Mobile, starting on 21 March 2024, and running for a full month until 21 April 2024.

MLS Kickoff is a three-chapter event that highlights the history of the league, from its early days, through to the present day, where the league boasts some of the biggest stars in world football.

Chapter One acts as an introduction to the two conferences and 29 teams of the MLS, Chapter Two highlights MLS’ unique playoff format with a mini bracket for players to challenge, and Chapter Three will showcase the different eras of MLS history to learn more about the past and present of the league through the footprints of football icons.

MLS Kickoff players

The MLS Kickoff event in FC Mobile will also allow players to earn items from all 29 clubs and relive their favourite MLS eras with ICONs and Heroes that have played within the league over the past 30+ years. The following ICONs and Heroes will be available at the launch of the MLS Kickoff, with more to be revealed as the event continues:

click to enlarge FC Mobile: MLS Kickoff Icons

Founding Era:

Landon Donovan

Lothar Matthaus

Hristo Stoichkov

Resurgence Era:

David Beckham

Thierry Henry

Growing Era:

Kaka

Didier Drogba

With these players and even more to follow, MLS Kickoff looks set to be a great event, and you can embark on your journey with this campaign right now in EA Sports FC Mobile!

