FIFA 21 National Teams: Wishlist, Fan Vote, Generic Players, Kits, Badges, Brazil & more

FIFA 21 is highly anticipated, and we are sure to see some exciting new additions to the game, but will there be a new National Team or two to play with?

Wishlist

There are some notable absentees in the men’s national team department on FIFA 20.

The most obvious is 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia. With the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Ivan Rakitic at their disposal, Croatia would surely be an excellent addition to the game.

We would love to see more African teams represented on FIFA 21. Senegal boast a host of stars plying their trade across Europe, with Ghana, Algeria, Nigeria all in the top 50 of the FIFA rankings.

With more countries available, the international competitions would become more exciting, especially on Career Mode if International Management is to your liking.

FIFPlay Fan Vote

FIFPlay host a number of fan votes, including the Cover Star for FIFA 21.

Surprisingly, the vote for which national teams that fans want to see on FIFA 21 sees three runaway favourites in Honduras, Bangladesh and Algeria.

Algeria would be an exciting addition with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Brentford star Said Benrahma in their ranks.

Check out below the current standings of the vote.

Current Standings

Honduras – 25%

Bangladesh – 25%

Algeria – 23%

Costa Rica – 5%

El Salvador – 5%

Generic Players

Why EA?

No one likes the generic players, so if you are going to have the team let us have the real players too!

WHO ARE YA! A number of teams are made up of generic players

It seems pointless to have one without the other, but for Brazil, Ecuador, India and Uruguay we have a number of generic players thrown in among the authentic players.

We would like to see each country that features on the game properly represented, is that too much to ask?

Kits & Badges

Of the four African countries represented on FIFA 20, none of them have the authentic kits and badges.

BASIC! Cote D'Ivoire are just one of the countries having to play in a generic kit

It is the same story in South America with the majority of teams in the Copa America playing in generic kits too.

It is less obvious in Europe as most teams are playing in their true kits, although the generic kits are still fairly dull.

The players are mostly authentic in these teams which is great, but we want the kits too!

Brazil

The big one.

Currently, the Brazil national team features authentic badges and kit, however the squad is full of generic players.

SUPERSTAR! Neymar Jr is the only Brazilian to appear automatically in their national squad on FIFA 20

This is besides Neymar Jr, but we still want to see the proper Brazilian squad with its wealth of stars.

The squad is customisable so you can put the players in yourself but come on EA get this sorted!

