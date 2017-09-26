Who should drive for Williams in 2018? (poll)

I spoke recently on the situation surrounding Robert Kubica and Jolyon Palmer following the move of Carlos Sainz to Renault for 2018, and how both of these guys will be looking to Williams, and in particular, Felipe Massa's seat for their 2018 drive prospects.

Well, you can now add Paul di Resta's name to that list, as the Scot, who is also Williams' current reserve driver and drove earlier in the year at Hungary, has emerged as another leading contender for what is becoming the hottest seat in F1!

Williams are almost certain to retain Lance Stroll due to his upturn in form this year (and in some small part to his father's bank balance), so it seems they have a choice to make over who to partner him with, and they really are spoilt for choice.

This is further emphasised if you consider that the likes of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson could find themselves knocking on the door if Ferrari have their way at Sauber. While this may seem a good opportunity for Wehrlien, especially given his Mercedes backing, he is unlikely to have much luck given Martini's requirement that at least one driver be over 25 for marketing purposes.

So, over to you guys...