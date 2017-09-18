Singapore Grand Prix 2017: What we learned from Sunday's race

Not often do we see both Ferraris crash out in the opening lap of a grand prix. It wasn’t what had seemed on the cards here in Singapore, especially with Sunday’s pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel looking all set to begin a blazing contest at Marina Bay, having clocked a remarkable 1:39:491.

But since when has the Marina Bay, home to the electrifying Singapore Grand Prix, posed an easy challenge to drivers?

On a lighter note, in a racing contest that saw the safety car intervene on more occasions than Alonso has crashed out this year, it was a Silver Arrows show courtesy of some stellar Hammertime right at top of the podium.

The 2017 Singapore F1 had it all: a brutal opening lap result for Ferrari, slippery conditions akin to being tasked to skate on snow, tonnes of debris, and Lewis Hamilton on the top of the podium.

RealSport brings you five things we learned from the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix.