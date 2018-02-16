header decal
16 Feb 2018

F1 2018: Williams next up to launch with their FW-41

F1 2018: Williams next up to launch with their FW-41

Williams became the second team of 2018 to launch their 2018 contender and... well... judge for yourself.

(Image credit: Morio)

Williams became the second F1 outfit to reveal their 2018 car, with the FW-41 being revealed in London on Thursday night.

