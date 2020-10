(Photo credit: Zach Catanzareti)

McLaren launched their 2018 car in late February, the MCL33 rocking a historic papaya orange livery, a brand new Renault engine and a caption that read "Be brave". Considering the burden of expectation coming into this season- following a dismal 2017 which saw them split from engine partners Honda - the team will need to be brave if they are to cement their place back at the top.